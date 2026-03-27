Day 1 of the Worcester NCAA Tournament Regional in Pictures: Photo Gallery
WORCESTER, Mass. — Top-seeded Michigan State's 2-1 victory over Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament was largely powered by the heroics of goaltender Trey Augustine, who conceded just one goal across 42 shots.
The Spartans' offense also came up big when it mattered in the Worcester Regional semifinal, finding the back of the net twice on just 22 attempts.
In the second matchup, despite remaining in a 1-1 deadlock for most of the game. Wisconsin's offense exploded in the third period to propel the Badgers to a 5-1 win over Dartmouth.
It was quite the day:
1. The Huskies Take on the Spartans
Michigan State and UConn players watch the action unfold from the bench.
2. Trey Augustine Makes a Save
Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine makes a save. The Richter Award finalist led the way for the Spartans, stopping 41 shots for a .976 save percentage.
3. Tabor Heaslip Opens the Scoring
UConn forward Tabor Heaslip celebrates with Anthony Allain-Samake after scoring the opening goal late in the first period. Heaslip scored the Huskies' lone goal against the Spartans.
4. Saved By Augustine!
Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine dives to stop a one timer by UConn forward Alexandre Blais.
5. Ryker Lee Gets One Back
Michigan State forward Ryker Lee celebrates with Charlie Stramel, Porter Martone and Daniel Russell after scoring a goal. Lee's goal came just three minutes after Heaslip's opening strike.
6. Porter Martone Celebrates
Michigan State forward Porter Martone celebrates a goal with Colin Ralph. Despite coming just halfway through the second period, Martone's tally would ultimately be the deciding goal.
7. Michigan State Players Huddle
Michigan State forward Porter Martone huddles with Colin Ralph and Matt Basgall in front of a group of fans after a goal.
8. Daniel Hauser Prepares for the Big Green
Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Hauser waits in the tunnel before a game against Dartmouth. Despite facing only 14 shots, the freshman allowed just one goal to finish with a .929 save percentage in his NCAA Tournament debut.
9. Simon Tassy Celebrates With the Bench
Wisconsin forward Simon Tassy high-fives the Badgers' bench after scoring the first goal of the game in the opening period. The senior finished the game with two goals, adding another in the third frame.
10. Hank Cleaves Equalizes
Dartmouth forward Hank Cleaves beats Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Hauser to even the score. The sophomore was the only member of the Big Green to find the back of the net.
11. Hank Cleaves Celebrates
Dartmouth forward Hank Cleaves celebrates after tying up the game.
12. Emmett Croteau Makes a Big Stop
Dartmouth goaltender Emmett Croteau makes a crucial save in the second period against Wisconsin forward Simon Tassy. The junior finished with 23 stops for a .767 save percentage.
13. Jack Horbach Wins It!
Wisconsin forward Jack Horbach celebrates with a fan after scoring the game-winning goal.
14. Christian Fitzgerald Seals the Game
Wisconsin forward Christian Fitzgerald scores an empty-net goal to seal the Badgers' victory.
15. Wisconsin Advances
Badgers fans celebrate after Wisconsin forward Christian Fitzgerald's goal.
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John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.