Day 1 of the Worcester NCAA Tournament Regional in Pictures: Photo Gallery

WORCESTER, Mass. — Top-seeded Michigan State's 2-1 victory over Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament was largely powered by the heroics of goaltender Trey Augustine, who conceded just one goal across 42 shots.

The Spartans' offense also came up big when it mattered in the Worcester Regional semifinal, finding the back of the net twice on just 22 attempts.

In the second matchup, despite remaining in a 1-1 deadlock for most of the game. Wisconsin's offense exploded in the third period to propel the Badgers to a 5-1 win over Dartmouth.

It was quite the day:

1. The Huskies Take on the Spartans

Michigan State and UConn players watch the game from the bench at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State and UConn players watch the action unfold from the bench.

2. Trey Augustine Makes a Save

Trey Augustine makes a blocker save at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine makes a save. The Richter Award finalist led the way for the Spartans, stopping 41 shots for a .976 save percentage.

3. Tabor Heaslip Opens the Scoring

Tabor Heaslip celebrates a goal with Anthony Allain-Samake at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

UConn forward Tabor Heaslip celebrates with Anthony Allain-Samake after scoring the opening goal late in the first period. Heaslip scored the Huskies' lone goal against the Spartans.

4. Saved By Augustine!

Trey Augustine saves a one timer by Alexandre Blais at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine dives to stop a one timer by UConn forward Alexandre Blais.

5. Ryker Lee Gets One Back

Michigan State players surround Ryker Lee after a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State forward Ryker Lee celebrates with Charlie Stramel, Porter Martone and Daniel Russell after scoring a goal. Lee's goal came just three minutes after Heaslip's opening strike.

6. Porter Martone Celebrates

Porter Martone celebrates a goal with Colin Ralph at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State forward Porter Martone celebrates a goal with Colin Ralph. Despite coming just halfway through the second period, Martone's tally would ultimately be the deciding goal.

7. Michigan State Players Huddle

Porter Martone huddles with Colin Ralph and Matt Basgall after scoring a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Michigan State forward Porter Martone huddles with Colin Ralph and Matt Basgall in front of a group of fans after a goal.

8. Daniel Hauser Prepares for the Big Green

Daniel Hauser waits in the tunnel before warmups at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Hauser waits in the tunnel before a game against Dartmouth. Despite facing only 14 shots, the freshman allowed just one goal to finish with a .929 save percentage in his NCAA Tournament debut.

9. Simon Tassy Celebrates With the Bench

Simon Tassy high-fives the bench after scoring a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Simon Tassy high-fives the Badgers' bench after scoring the first goal of the game in the opening period. The senior finished the game with two goals, adding another in the third frame.

10. Hank Cleaves Equalizes

Hank Cleaves scores a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Dartmouth forward Hank Cleaves beats Wisconsin goaltender Daniel Hauser to even the score. The sophomore was the only member of the Big Green to find the back of the net.

11. Hank Cleaves Celebrates

Hank Cleaves celebrates after scoring a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Dartmouth forward Hank Cleaves celebrates after tying up the game.

12. Emmett Croteau Makes a Big Stop

Emmett Croteau makes a save against Simon Tassy at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Dartmouth goaltender Emmett Croteau makes a crucial save in the second period against Wisconsin forward Simon Tassy. The junior finished with 23 stops for a .767 save percentage.

13. Jack Horbach Wins It!

Jack Horbach celebrates towards a fan after a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Jack Horbach celebrates with a fan after scoring the game-winning goal.

14. Christian Fitzgerald Seals the Game

Christian Fitzgerald scores an empty-net goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Wisconsin forward Christian Fitzgerald scores an empty-net goal to seal the Badgers' victory.

15. Wisconsin Advances

Christian Fitzgerald celebrates after a goal at DCU Center on March 26, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Badgers fans celebrate after Wisconsin forward Christian Fitzgerald's goal.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.