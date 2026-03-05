Did Conference Award Signal Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Frontrunner? Puck Drop

University of Minnesota standout Abbey Murphy was named the WCHA forward of the Year on Wednesday, which normally would be a strong indication that she's a leading contender for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, women's college hockey equivalent of the Hobey Baker Award, or college football's Heisman Trophy, for the top player in NCAA Division I.

However, she wasn't named the league's Player of the Year. That honor went to Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey. In addition to becoming a three-time WCHA Defender of the Year, she leads the nation in average assists per game at 1.46, while only two other players are above 1.0.

Despite playing in just 21 league games due to taking time to competing for Team USA in the Olympics and winning the gold medal, she topped all WCHA defenders in league play with 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists), and still leads all defenders nationally in points (58), goals (17), and assists.

In terms of points per game over the entire season, Murphy, who was also on Team USA, leads everyone with a 2.21 average (38 goals, 26 assists for 64 points in 29 games), just ahead of Harvey's 2.07.

Wisconsin's fifth-year forward Lacy Eden has the most overall points with 70, but in 36 games has a 1.94 average. Quinnipiac junior Kahlen Lamarche notched the most goals, 42 in 37 games for a 1.14 average, second only to Murphy's 1.31. The Bobcat is third in total points at 60, but fifth in average (1.62).

Although Murphy would be a worthwhile choice for the Kazmaier, especially considering some of her jaw-dropping plays this season (that incredible play by Matt Boldy to essentially pass the puck in the air to himself against Canada? She did it first), and might be the only player who can top Harvey. However, the Wisconsin standout has to be considered the player to beat following the WCHA nod, while leading the nation's top team and playing in the toughest conference.

The WCHA honors:

Coach of the Year: Mark Johnson, Wisconsin

Player of the Year: Caroline Harvey, Wisconsin

Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Mary Kate O'Brien, Minnesota Duluth

Rookie of the Year: Hilda Svensson, Ohio State

Goaltender of the Year: Ève Gascon, Minnesota Duluth

Forward of the Year: Abbey Murphy, Minnesota

Defender of the Year: Caroline Harvey, Wisconsin

Meanwhile in Hockey East, Northeastern freshman forward Stryker Zablocki was named the 2026 winner of the Cammi Granato Award as the league's Player of the Year, and the co-winner of the Co-Rookie of the Year along with Boston College forward Ava Thomas. Zablocki led Hockey East in goals (17) and points (34) during the regular season, and was third in assists (17).

Northeastern's Jules Constantinople was named Defender of the Year, and Tia Chan of Connecticut was named the league's best goaltender for the second straight season. Joining those four as first-team Hockey East selections were Boston College freshman defender Madelyn Murphy and Northeastern senior forward Lily Shannon. Katie Lachapelle of Holy Cross was named the league's coach of the year.

Recently named First-Team All-ECAC were Yale freshman defender Molly Boyle, Quinnipiac sophomore goaltender Felicia Frank, Quinnipiac junior forward Kahlen Lamarche, Clarkson’s Kate and Sara Manness (defense and forward, respectively), and Princeton senior forward Issy Wunder.

Penn State dominated the all-conference selections in the AHA, with four players named first-team: forwards Tessa Janecke and Grace Outwater, defender Kendall Butze, and goaltender Katie DeSa. Robert Morris forward Jessica MacKinnon and RIT defender Emma Pickering rounded out the selections.

The 2026 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner is expected to be announced in late March in conjunction with the NCAA Women's Frozen Four on March 20-22 at Penn State.

Maryville adds men's Division I hockey

Maryville University, located just outside of St. Louis made it official, announcing that it will add an Division I men’s hockey program with the intention of beginning play in 2027-28. John Hogan was been named assistant athletic director of hockey and head coach.

"This is a historic moment for our university," Maryville president Dr. Dan Shipp said in a statement. "Launching NCAA Division I men's hockey reflects our continued commitment to academic and athletic excellence, and our belief in creating elite level competitive opportunities for student-athletes who want to achieve at the highest level — right here in St. Louis."

Maryville also picked up a commitment from Quebec forward Anthony Hall, who has has 56 points in 47 games for the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the BCHL this season.

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐫𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲...@MaryvilleHockey is proud to announce the Saints will make the jump to NCAA Division I in 2027-28! 🚨#BigRedM 🐾 | #NCAAHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/ycAxKiwS2f — Maryville Athletics (@MaryvilleSaints) March 4, 2026

Puck Drop: Thursday, March 5, 2026

• Things are picking up with the NHL trading deadline looming on Friday. The expected trade of former Alaska Fairbanks defenseman Colton Parayko from St. Louis to Buffalo for a package including defenseman Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick (per TSN) is helping set a high bar. On Wedneday, former Michigan walk-on defenseman Nick Blankenburg was traded by the Nashville Predators to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

• Cornell forward Castagna, a third-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 draft, who leads this year's team with 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 29 games, was part of the deal to send 32-year-old MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth. In addition to Castagna, the Calgary Flames received defenseman Olli Maatta and three second-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

• Former Colgate forward Bobby McMann was one of the players being held out by Toronto while team shops him and others with the Maple Leafs falling out of the playoff chase. Meanwhile, former RIT defenseman Chris Tanev will miss the rest of Toronto's season after having core muscle surgery.

• Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel and Haley Winn of the U.S. Women's National Team did the ceremonial puck drop with Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews before the Maple Leafs' game at the Devils. Keller and Hughes scored the golden goals

Olympic gold medalists Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller and Haley Winn dropped the puck ahead of tonight's game between the @NJDevils and @MapleLeafs with Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews taking the draw! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/6cmPKjKicg — NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2026

• Former Miami forward Kiefer Sherwood, who was acquired in a trade with Vancouver on Jan. 19, signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks.

• Ben Hope of the Chicago Sun Times reported that Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sacha Boisvert is expected to turn pro after Boston University's season ends. The Terriers will begin play in the Hockey East Tournament next week, and needs to win it to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

• Fresh off helping lead Team USA to an Olympic gold medal, former Boston College forward Alex Carpenter made history again, this time in the PWHL:

One for the history books 📚@PWHL__Seattle's Alex Carpenter nets the first-ever penalty shot goal in PWHL history tonight in Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/47adCefRDw — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) March 5, 2026

Men's College Hockey Schedule Big Ten

Notre Dame at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. CT

No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 6 Penn State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 2 Michigan State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., CT



Hockey East

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET

No. 13 Boston College at No. 20 Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at No. 15 Connecticut, 6 p.m.



Non-Conference

United Collegiate Hockey Cup

At Maryland Heights, Mo.

Alaska Anchorage at Stonehill, 3 p.m.

LIU at Lindenwood, 7 p.m.

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

AHA Tournament First Round

Tuesday, March 3

Mercyhurst 5, Canisus 2

Niagara 5, Army 4



Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 6 (through Sunday)

Mercyhurst at Bentley

Niagara at Sacred Heart

Air Force at Robert Morris

RIT at Holy Cross

CCHA Tournament Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 6 (through Sunday)

Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 7 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m.

ECAC Tournament Opening Round

Friday, March 6

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Brown at Union, 5 p.m. ET

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET



Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 13 (through Sunday)

Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 7 p.m.

NCHC Tournament Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 6 (through Sunday)

Colorado College at Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Miami at Denver, 7 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT

Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m., CT

Women's Conference Tournaments AHA Tournament

Saturday, February 28

No. 12 Mercyhurst 3, Lindenwood 2, 2OT

No. 3 Penn State 2, Syracuse 1

Championship

Saturday, March 7

No. 12 Mercyhurst at No. 3 Penn State, 2 p.m. ET



ECAC Tournament

Semifinals

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Thursday, March 5

No. 8 Yale vs. No. 11 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. No. 10 Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

Championship

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. ET



Hockey East Tournament

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 3

No. 7 Connecticut 6, Holy Cross 1

No. 5 Northeastern 3, Vermont 1

Championship

Saturday, March 7

No. 7 Connecticut at No. 5 Northeastern, 2:30 p.m. CT



NEWHA Tournament

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 4

Saint Anselm 2, Assumption 1

Franklin Pierce 2, Stonehill 1 (2OT)



Championship

Saturday, March 7

Saint Anselm at Frankin Pierce



WCHA Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday, March 5

At St. Paul, Minn.

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Minnesota State, BTN, 4 p.m. CT

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m. p.m. CT

Championship

Saturday, March 7

At St. Paul, Minn.



Semifinal winners, BTN, 2 p.m. CT

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” Herb Brooks

