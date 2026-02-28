Caroline Harvey continues historic college hockey season

Fresh off of winning a gold medal at the 2026 Olympic Games, and winning tournament MVP honors, Wisconsin women's hockey defender Caroline Harvey returned to the ice in style. Much like in many of the 30 victories earned by the Wisconsin Badgers this season, Harvey was the leading-scorer in Friday's postseason opener. In it, Harvey, much like she has all season, moved up the UW program record books.

The senior logged three assists in a 7-0 victory over the Bemidji State Beavers (6-26-3, 3-25-1 WCHA) as the top-ranked Badgers (30-3-2, 24-3-2 WCHA) took game one of a best-of-three series. With a win in game two on Saturday, February 28th, Wisconsin will advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff. There, UW seeks to pair its regular-season conference title with a third-consecutive conference tournament championship.

Harvey's three assists were not only instrumental in the dominating victory, as the Badgers extended their winning-streak over the Beavers to 24 games, but was also a reminder of the New Hampshire native's dominance on any stage.

Wisconsin women's hockey defender slots just behind former co-captain

Wisconsin Badgers center Casey O'Brien (26) and defender Caroline Harvey (4) celebrate O’Brien’s goal against the Bemidji State Beavers in the first period of a WCHA first-round game Saturday, March 1, 2025, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only two players in Badger women's hockey history have logged 141 or more assists. Harvey reached that mark on Friday, breaking her tie with UW Athletic Hall of Famer Sara Bauer's (2003-07) 138 for second-most all-time. Now Harvey stands alone in second-place, trailing only her former co-captain Casey O'Brien's (2020-2025) jaw-dropping 177 helpers.

Harvey's offensive prowess has made her the most dominant two-way player in the world. She became Wisconsin's leader in points scored by a defender during her junior year, now leading the way with 194 points, 64 more than Sis Paulsen's (1999-03) 130. The only player Harvey seemingly has left to chase is herself.

The all-WCHA First Team honoree has contributed 17 goals and 40 assists in her final collegiate season. With one more goal, she will tie UW's program record of 18 in a season by a defender. Harvey tied that record (set by Michelle Sikich in 1999-00) a season ago by scoring a goal in the 2025 national championship game.

Harvey's 57 points this season are currently the third-most in the country. At her current pace of 2.11 points-per-game (the fifth-most in a single-season in UW history), she will break the record for most points by a defender in a single-season: the 63 Harvey tallied a season ago.

Between an Olympic MVP, a likely third-consecutive WCHA Defender of the Year Award, and what feels like an inevitable top-three finish in the race for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award (presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey), the all-time leading scorer by a blue-liner in conference history is putting together a historic campaign.

And that is without mentioning the team success of a gold medal, a conference tournament run, and potential back-to-back national championship in Madison. Those are what Harvey has her eyes on.

"There's a lot of excitement around playoffs now," Harvey said of her return from the Olympic stage to college hockey. "This is a time, especially, when we all naturally come together. We're all united for a common goal, and we know that's winning a couple championships."