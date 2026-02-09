Did Michigan Fall in the Latest College Hockey Power Rankings, and if so How Far?

Michigan State continues its winning ways, taking four of six points against Michigan over the weekend and moving back into the sole lead of the Big Ten men's hockey standings. Granted, it's only by one point, 39 to 38, but in addition to momentum the Spartans have a favorable schedule over the final weeks of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are no longer the team to beat, at least for now, and a pivotal series against Penn State looms. Coming off an off week, the Nittany Lions are still in the conference hunt with 32 points, and two extra games to play on the league schedule. But they're going to need a lot of things to go right to have a shot at the league crown.

The conference tournament could be a whole different story, never mind the NCAA Tournament, where Penn State hopes to return to the Frozen Four.

Minnesota Duluth stopped its four-game skid, taking an overtime victory from North Dakota, while both Western Michigan and Denver failed to take full advantage of North Dakota's loss. The NCHC is still up for grabs, however, the contenders are running out of time.

Out East, Providence continues to win, making it nine straight, and would likely be the hottest team in college hockey if it weren't for Michigan State. Quinnipiac continues to boast one of the most prolific offenses in college hockey, scoring 17 goals over two games, however the ECAC is still a three-team race with Dartmouth and Cornell.

Which is listed first in this week's power rankings?

1. Michigan State

Michigan State's Owen West moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans took rival Michigan to overtime in Ann Arbor on Friday night, followed by the impressive 5-2 victory in Detroit to win the 10th annual Duel in the D that felt like a statement had been made. The Spartans moved ahead of the Wolverines by one point in the Big Ten standings and over the final three weekends of the regular season will face the bottom three teams in the standings. Michigan State is in the driver's seat with a great opportunity to secure the Big Ten regular-season title, and more.

2. North Dakota

North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth players faceoff. | North Dakota Ahletics

The Fighting Hawks traveled to Duluth, splitting the series with an overtime loss 3-2 in game one, followed by a 4-1 victory Saturday night. North Dakota remains the team to beat in the NCHC, but its lead over Denver is just two points. All eyes will be UND durign its series with Western Michigan at the end of the month.

3. Michigan

Michigan's Aidan Park, left, celebrates his goal against Michigan State during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines split with the Spartans, winning game one in overtime 4-3 before losing 5-2 on neutral ice. That's the difference between No. 1 and 2 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index as Michigan subequently fell out of the top spot. The Wolverines are trailing in the Big Ten standings and have a significantly tougher schedule than Michigan State, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and Minnesota to go.

4. Providence

Providence players celebrate a goal against Vermont. | Providence College Athletics

The Friars continue to be one of the hottest teams in college hockey, increasing their win streak to nine in a row. The Friars defeated New Hampshire on Friday in a 6-1 contest, before beating Vermont by the same score on Saturday, both on the road. Providence leads Hockey East with 39 points and has emerged as the clear frontrunner in the conference.

5. Penn State

Oct 4, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third period at Mullett Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions were idle last weekend, but travel to Ann Arbor to play Michigan in a key two-game series. If Penn State can catch the Wolverines licking their wounds, things could suddenly get very interesting at the top of the Big Ten. If they split, the teams could be on a collision course in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

6. Western Michigan

Western Michigan goalie Hampton Slukynsky defends the net. | Western Michigan University Athletics

The Broncos earned another split this weekend, losing 3-2 in overtime before winning 3-1 the following night against Miami of Ohio. They have Arizona State and Colorado College next, and if they don’t take care of business in the next two series the season finale against North Dakota won't mean much.

7. Denver

Denver University beats Colorado College in the gold pan finale. | Denver University Athletics

The Pioneers played a home-and-home against Colorado College. In game one, they tied 2-2, with Denver winning in shootouts. The following evening, the Pioneers rolled, winning 4-1 at home. Denver only has two series left this season, including at Omaha this weekend, and will need some help in order to catch North Dakota.

8. Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac men's hockey needed OT but came out on top against Wisconsin. | David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bobcats continue to have one of the most impressive offenses in college hockey. They outscored their opponents 17-1, defeating Brown 9-1 on Friday night before blanking Yale 8-0 in game two. The Bobcats have both Dartmouth and Cornell still on the schedule; both teams only trail by two points in ECAC standings.

9. Minnesota Duluth

North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth compete for the puck. | Minnesota Duluth Athletics

The Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak with an overtime win against North Dakota, 3-2 in game one. The Fighting Hawks took game two 4-1, but UMD was able to get some momentum back, taking two points in the series. UMD finishes the year with a series against Colorado College and Miami of Ohio. It's all about the postseason now as the NCHC conference title is out of reach.

10. Dartmouth

Dartmouth teammates celebrate on the bench. | Dartmouth University Athletics

The Big Green won 3-1 on the road at Harvard in a one-game series Friday night that felt like an elimination game for the ECAC title. Dartmouth is tied for second with Cornell at 36 points, with Quinnipiac leading the conference at 38 points. Dartmouth has a favorable schedule leading up to its rematch with Quinnipiac on Feb. 27 that could be a winner-takes-all game.