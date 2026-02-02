This Week's Polls, NPI Confirm Michigan, Michigan State will be No. 1 vs. 2 Showdown

There are three interesting developments with this week's college hockey rankings and the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which will be used to determine teams and seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

First, a sort of balance has been achieved between the Eastern and Western-based schools, at least in terms of overall numbers. There are nine Eastern teams ranked in the polls, compared to 11 Western schools, and it's even if you count Penn State in the East (the Big Ten is considered a Western conference, thus the distinction). Granted, the top four are all in the West, but while Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth have dropped off some, Providence, Cornell and even Boston College have stepped up and all look like strong tournament contenders.

Second, the polls and the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index almost mirror each other. This is pretty normal, especially when factoring the annual late start by the Ivy League, but nine of the top 10 teams are the same. Why is the top 10 important? Because with six conferences getting automatic bids off their postseason tournaments, only the top 10 are essentially guaranteed spots spots in the 16-team NCAA tournament.

More on that when we do this week's bracketology. Here's the top 10 in NPI through the weekend, and before Monday's Beampot games in Boston:

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index 1. Michigan

2. Michigan State

3. North Dakota

4. Penn State

5. Western Michigan

6. Providence

7. Cornell

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Quinnipiac

10. Dartmouth

Finally, both the polls and NPI confirm what we've expected for months, that this week's two games between Michigan and Michigan State will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, with the opener in Ann Arbor, and the finale at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. At stake could be the top ranking in both, the Big Ten regular-season title, top seeding in the Big Ten tournament, and maybe even the the No. 1-overall slot in the NCAA Tournament brackets.

Now that's a big series.

It's the first 1 vs. 2 meeting of the season on the men's side. When they split two games in early December, Michigan was No. 1, but Michigan State was No. 3 in the polls. In October, Boston University was No. 1 when it played No. 3 Michigan State, and Michigan was No. 3 when it split with No. 2 Western Michigan.

Made biggest jump: Denver, from No. 11 to No. 8. Voters obviously took the sweep over UMD as a sign that the Pioneers are back on track. It otherwise had a shaky January (albeit against tough competition) managing just a tie against Maine, was swept by Western Michigan, and split against North Dakota and St. Cloud State.

Had biggest fall: Wisconsin's free-fall continued after getting swept by Minnesota, dropping this week from No. 8 to No. 13. At this point, the Badgers are barely in the NCAA Tournament, but fans have to be getting extremely nervous in Madison.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Dartmouth. The voters have the Big Green at No. 14, but NPI lists it at No. 10 despite being 54th in strength of schedule. Remember, there's only 63 teams in Division I, and three of Dartmouth's final seven games are against teams listed at 54, 56 and 57.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Quinnipiac and Maine, both four spots. The Bobcats actually rose a spot after tying Clarkson, but it was more a reflection of the teams around it having a rough weekend (Penn State, UMD and Wisconsin). The Black Bears are actually getting close to lining up between the polls and and NPI, as they're voted No. 18 and are listed at No. 22. The next three games are make-or-break: at Boston University, and a home series against Connecticut.

USCHO Men's Poll

February 2, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 22-4 998 (48) 1 2 Michigan State 21-5 951 (2) 2 3 North Dakota 20-6 879 4 4 Western Michigan 19-7 845 3 5 Quinnipiac 20-5-3 738 6 6 Penn State 18-8 732 5 7 Providence 16-7-2 706 9 8 Denver 16-11-2 612 11 9 Cornell 16-5 608 10 10 Minnesota Duluth 17-11 584 7 11 Boston College 14-8-1 442 13 12 Connecticut 15-7-3 437 12 13 Wisconsin 15-9-2 436 8 14 Dartmouth 16-6-1 389 14 15 St. Thomas 17-8-3 286 15 16 Augustana 18-7-3 261 16 17 Minnesota State 15-8-5 154 18 18 Maine 14-10-2 126 17 19 Massachusetts 16-10 96 NR 20 Michigan Tech 18-10-2 76 19

Others receiving votes: Miami 50, Harvard 45, Bentley 16, Boston University 15, Bowling Green 9, Northeastern 4, Union 3, Colorado College 1, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

February 2, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 680 (34) 1 2 Michigan State 636 2 3 North Dakota 596 4 4 Western Michigan 575 3 5 Quinnipiac 501 6 6 Penn State 485 5 7 Providence 484 9 8 Cornell 440 10 9 Denver 416 11 10 Minnesota Duluth 409 8 11 Wisconsin 308 7 12 Connecticut 288 12 13 Boston College 284 14 14 Dartmouth 270 13 15 St. Thomas 185 15 16 Augustana 175 16 17 Minnesota State 112 18 18 Maine 79 17 19 Massachusetts 69 NR 20 Michigan Tech 48 20

Others Receiving Votes: Harvard, 37; Miami, 36; Northeastern, 6; Boston University, 4; Bowling Green, 4; Bentley, 3; RIT, 2.

USCHO Women's Poll

February 2, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 24-2-2 299 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 25-3 281 (1) 2 3 Minnesota 23-5 260 3 4 Penn State 26-4 240 4 5 Northeastern 21-6-1 210 6 6 Connecticut 19-7-2 184 7 7 Princeton 19-6-0 181 8 8 Quinnipiac 21-7-2 176 5 9 Yale 19-7 137 10 10 Minnesota Duluth 13-12-3 111 9 11 Clarkson 19-8-3 107 11 12 Cornell 14-10-2 82 12 13 Holy Cross 18-8-2 47 13 14 Mercyhurst 20-10-2 37 15 15 Minnesota State 12-14-2 22 14

Others receiving votes: Colgate 21, St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 2

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 27, 2026 (Will be updated with new poll on Tuesday)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 285 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 264 2 3 Minnesota 249 3 4 Penn State 226 4 5 Quinnipiac 199 6 6 Northeastern 189 8 7 Connecticut 165 5 8 Princeton 149 7 9 Minnesota Duluth 137 9 10 Yale 116 10 11 Clarkson 93 12 12 Cornell 83 11 13 Minnesota State 40 13 14 Holy Cross 39 RV 15 Mercyhurst 21 RV

Also receiving votes: St. Cloud State 13; Colgate 11; St. Thomas, 1.

