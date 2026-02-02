BC Bulletin

This Week's Polls, NPI Confirm Michigan, Michigan State will be No. 1 vs. 2 Showdown

What's at stake when the Wolverines and Spartans meet for second series this season? A lot more than bragging rights.
Christopher Walsh|
A pileup of Spartans and Wolverines at the net, Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the Big Ten Hockey final at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. MSU won 5-4 in overtime.
A pileup of Spartans and Wolverines at the net, Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the Big Ten Hockey final at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. MSU won 5-4 in overtime. | Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are three interesting developments with this week's college hockey rankings and the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which will be used to determine teams and seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

First, a sort of balance has been achieved between the Eastern and Western-based schools, at least in terms of overall numbers. There are nine Eastern teams ranked in the polls, compared to 11 Western schools, and it's even if you count Penn State in the East (the Big Ten is considered a Western conference, thus the distinction). Granted, the top four are all in the West, but while Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth have dropped off some, Providence, Cornell and even Boston College have stepped up and all look like strong tournament contenders.

Second, the polls and the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index almost mirror each other. This is pretty normal, especially when factoring the annual late start by the Ivy League, but nine of the top 10 teams are the same. Why is the top 10 important? Because with six conferences getting automatic bids off their postseason tournaments, only the top 10 are essentially guaranteed spots spots in the 16-team NCAA tournament.

More on that when we do this week's bracketology. Here's the top 10 in NPI through the weekend, and before Monday's Beampot games in Boston:

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index

1. Michigan
2. Michigan State
3. North Dakota
4. Penn State
5. Western Michigan
6. Providence
7. Cornell
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Quinnipiac
10. Dartmouth

Finally, both the polls and NPI confirm what we've expected for months, that this week's two games between Michigan and Michigan State will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, with the opener in Ann Arbor, and the finale at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. At stake could be the top ranking in both, the Big Ten regular-season title, top seeding in the Big Ten tournament, and maybe even the the No. 1-overall slot in the NCAA Tournament brackets.

Now that's a big series.

It's the first 1 vs. 2 meeting of the season on the men's side. When they split two games in early December, Michigan was No. 1, but Michigan State was No. 3 in the polls. In October, Boston University was No. 1 when it played No. 3 Michigan State, and Michigan was No. 3 when it split with No. 2 Western Michigan.

Made biggest jump: Denver, from No. 11 to No. 8. Voters obviously took the sweep over UMD as a sign that the Pioneers are back on track. It otherwise had a shaky January (albeit against tough competition) managing just a tie against Maine, was swept by Western Michigan, and split against North Dakota and St. Cloud State.

Had biggest fall: Wisconsin's free-fall continued after getting swept by Minnesota, dropping this week from No. 8 to No. 13. At this point, the Badgers are barely in the NCAA Tournament, but fans have to be getting extremely nervous in Madison.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Dartmouth. The voters have the Big Green at No. 14, but NPI lists it at No. 10 despite being 54th in strength of schedule. Remember, there's only 63 teams in Division I, and three of Dartmouth's final seven games are against teams listed at 54, 56 and 57.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Quinnipiac and Maine, both four spots. The Bobcats actually rose a spot after tying Clarkson, but it was more a reflection of the teams around it having a rough weekend (Penn State, UMD and Wisconsin). The Black Bears are actually getting close to lining up between the polls and and NPI, as they're voted No. 18 and are listed at No. 22. The next three games are make-or-break: at Boston University, and a home series against Connecticut.

USCHO Men's Poll

February 2, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

22-4

998 (48)

1

2

Michigan State

21-5

951 (2)

2

3

North Dakota

20-6

879

4

4

Western Michigan

19-7

845

3

5

Quinnipiac

20-5-3

738

6

6

Penn State

18-8

732

5

7

Providence

16-7-2

706

9

8

Denver

16-11-2

612

11

9

Cornell

16-5

608

10

10

Minnesota Duluth

17-11

584

7

11

Boston College

14-8-1

442

13

12

Connecticut

15-7-3

437

12

13

Wisconsin

15-9-2

436

8

14

Dartmouth

16-6-1

389

14

15

St. Thomas

17-8-3

286

15

16

Augustana

18-7-3

261

16

17

Minnesota State

15-8-5

154

18

18

Maine

14-10-2

126

17

19

Massachusetts

16-10

96

NR

20

Michigan Tech

18-10-2

76

19

Others receiving votes: Miami 50, Harvard 45, Bentley 16, Boston University 15, Bowling Green 9, Northeastern 4, Union 3, Colorado College 1, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

February 2, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

680 (34)

1

2

Michigan State

636

2

3

North Dakota

596

4

4

Western Michigan

575

3

5

Quinnipiac

501

6

6

Penn State

485

5

7

Providence

484

9

8

Cornell

440

10

9

Denver

416

11

10

Minnesota Duluth

409

8

11

Wisconsin

308

7

12

Connecticut

288

12

13

Boston College

284

14

14

Dartmouth

270

13

15

St. Thomas

185

15

16

Augustana

175

16

17

Minnesota State

112

18

18

Maine

79

17

19

Massachusetts

69

NR

20

Michigan Tech

48

20

Others Receiving Votes: Harvard, 37; Miami, 36; Northeastern, 6; Boston University, 4; Bowling Green, 4; Bentley, 3; RIT, 2.

USCHO Women's Poll

February 2, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

24-2-2

299 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

25-3

281 (1)

2

3

Minnesota

23-5

260

3

4

Penn State

26-4

240

4

5

Northeastern

21-6-1

210

6

6

Connecticut

19-7-2

184

7

7

Princeton

19-6-0

181

8

8

Quinnipiac

21-7-2

176

5

9

Yale

19-7

137

10

10

Minnesota Duluth

13-12-3

111

9

11

Clarkson

19-8-3

107

11

12

Cornell

14-10-2

82

12

13

Holy Cross

18-8-2

47

13

14

Mercyhurst

20-10-2

37

15

15

Minnesota State

12-14-2

22

14

Others receiving votes: Colgate 21, St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 2

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 27, 2026 (Will be updated with new poll on Tuesday)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

264

2

3

Minnesota

249

3

4

Penn State

226

4

5

Quinnipiac

199

6

6

Northeastern

189

8

7

Connecticut

165

5

8

Princeton

149

7

9

Minnesota Duluth

137

9

10

Yale

116

10

11

Clarkson

93

12

12

Cornell

83

11

13

Minnesota State

40

13

14

Holy Cross

39

RV

15

Mercyhurst

21

RV

Also receiving votes: St. Cloud State 13; Colgate 11; St. Thomas, 1.

Christopher Walsh
