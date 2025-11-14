Final Players Named to United States Collegiate Selects Team: Puck Drop
The United States Collegiate Selects hockey team announced its roster for the 2025 Spengler Cup, which will complete in Switzerland next month.
Seven players were added on Thursday, bringing the team's total to 25: sophomore forward Owen Beckner (Colorado College), sophomore defenseman Larry Keenan (UMass), junior goaltender Josh Kotai (Augustana), junior forward Martins Lavins (New Hampshire), junior defenseman Gavin McCarthy (Boston University), junior forward Jack Stockfish (Holy Cross), and junior defenseman Abram Wiebe (North Dakota).
The conference breakdown is nine from the Big Ten, six from Hockey East and the NCHC, two from the CCHA and one representative each from ECAC Hockey and the AHA.
The Spengler Cup has been held annually in Davos, Switzerland since 1923. It is a six-team invitational tournament traditionally featuring club and national teams from Europe and North America. It is hosted by the Swiss professional team HC Davos each year from Dec. 26-3. This team's tournament will also include Team Canada, HC Fribourg-Gotteron, Sparta Praha and IFK Helsinki.
United States Collegiate Selects
Forwards (15): Owen Beckner (Colorado College), Charlie Cerrato (Penn State), Matt DiMarsico (Penn State), Aiden Fink (Penn State), Quinn Finley (Wisconsin), T.J. Hughes (Michigan), Cole Knuble (Notre Dame), Martins Lavins (New Hampshire), Joey Muldowney (UConn), Jack Musa (UMass), Danny Nelson (Notre Dame), Zam Plante (Minnesota Duluth), Jack Stockfish (Holy Cross), Ryan Walsh (Cornell), JJ Wiebusch (Penn State).
Defensemen (7): Vinny Borgesi (Northeastern), Mac Gadowsky (Penn State), Larry Keenan (UMass), Jake Livanavage (North Dakota), Gavin McCarthy (Boston University), Eric Pohlkamp (Denver), Abram Wiebe (North Dakota).
Goaltenders (3): Adam Gajan (Minnesota Duluth), Josh Kotai (Augustana), Alex Tracy (Minnesota State).
Coaches: Guy Gadowsky (Penn State) is the head coach, with assistants Mike Souza (New Hampshire) and Jason Lammers (Niagara).
• The Athletic reported that Michigan’s criticism of the Big Ten’s potential multi-billion-dollar investment deal, which those representing the school’s interests say would grant an investor status similar to a member institution while mortgaging future revenues for a short-term payout, have some in Ann Arbor questioning the future of the school’s 129-year relationship with the league.
• Bemidji State will face Minnesota State in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic on, Jan. 31, 2026 at 4 p.m. CT at the Yanmar Arena in Grand Rapids, Minn.
• Former North Dakota center Shane Pinto agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract with the Ottawa Senators, one day after turning 25. He could have become a restricted free agent after this season. "It's awesome," Pinto said.
• On the recruiting front, Clarkson received a commitment from left wing Hayden Reid of the Niagara IceDogs (OHL), goaltender Leyton Rinehart of the Woodbridge Wolfpack (U18 AAA) is heading to Maine, and German defenseman Max Hense of the Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL) is set to play at St, Lawrence.
Thursday's Score
Women
Hockey East
Boston College 5, Boston University 2
Campbell’s 43 Saves, Trio of Third Period Goals Lift Eagles to Women’s Comm Ave Victory
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Friday's Games
AHA
Army at Niagara, 6 p.m. ET
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET
Canisius at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. ET
Holy Cross at Air Force, 7 MT
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET
No. 2 Michigan at No. 5 Penn State, 7 p.m. ET
Ohio State at No. 7 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT
CCHA
Ferris State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET
No. 16 Minnesota State at Lake Superior, 7 p.m. ET
Bemidji State at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m. ET
ECAC
Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET
Brown at No. 20 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
No. 19 Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET
Yale at Colgate, 7:30 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 11 Northeastern at No. 14 Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET
Vermont at No. 8 Maine, 7 p.m. ET
Merrimack at No. 15 Providence, 7 p.m. ET
No. 12 Massachusetts at No. 18 Boston College, 7 p.m. ET
NCHC
Miami at No. 9 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT
Arizona State at No. 6 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT
No. 17 Colorado College at No. 4 Denver, 7 p.m. MT
Non-Conference
New Hampshire at RPI, 7 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell at Union, 7 p.m. ET
Alaska-Anchorage at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET
Long Island at Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT
Exhibition
Grand Canyon at Lindenwood, 7:10 p.m. CT
Women
AHA
Syracuse at No. 6 Penn State, 2 p.m. ET
Lindenwood at Delaware, 5 p.m. ET
RIT at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET
ECAC
No. 4 Cornell at No. 14 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET
Dartmouth at No. 13 Brown, 6 p.m. ET
Harvard at No. 11 Yale, 6 p.m. ET
Hockey East
Merrimack at No. 8 Northeastern, 6 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m. ET
Boston College at Boston University (Agganis Arena), 7 p.m. ET
Maine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET
NEWHA
Long Island at Saint Anselm, 6 p.m. ET
Franklin Pierce at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET
Assumption at Saint Michael's, 7:30 p.m. ET
WCHA
Bemidji State at No. 2 Minnesota, 12 p.m. CT
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at No.15 St. Thomas, 5 p.m. CT
Minnesota State at No. 3 Ohio State, 6 p.m. ET
No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CT
Non-Conference
Rensselaer at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET
Providence at Princeton, 6 p.m. ET
Player of the Week Awards
Atlantic Men
Forward: Matt DeBoer, Sr., Holy Cross
Defense: Chris Hedden, Sr., Air Force
Goaltender: Dominik Wasik, Jr., Air Force
Rookie: Zach Wigle (F), Fr., RIT/
Big Ten (Three Stars of the Week)
Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Jr., G
Luca Di Pasquo, Minnesota, Jr., G
Charlie Stramel, Michigan State, Sr., F
ECAC Men
Forward: Hayden Stavroff, So., Dartmouth
Defender: CJ Foley, Jr., Dartmouth
Rookie: Alexis Cournoyer, Fr., Cornell
Goaltender: Noah Pak, So., Yale
Atlantic Women
Forward: Julia Schalin, So., Mercyhurst
Defenseman: Emma Pickering, Jr., RIT
Goaltender: Magdalena Luggin, So., Mercyhurst
Rookie: Michaela Paulinyova (F), Fr., Lindenwood
ECAC Women
Forward: Maddie Leaney, Jr., Union
Defender: Isabella Gratzl. Fr., Brown
Rookie: Izzy Whynot, Fr., Harvard
Goaltender: Felicia Frank, So., Quinnipiac
NEWHA
Player: Alexis Poppleton, Jr., F, Saint Anselm
Defender: Melanie Targosz, Fr., D, Franklin Pierce
Goaltender: Eve Stone, Sr., Stonehill
Rookie: Kayla Czukoski, G, Saint Anselm
WCHA
Forward: Rylee Bartz, Jr., F, St. Thomas
Defender: Jenessa Gazdik, Jr., D, St. Thomas
Goaltender: Kaitlin Groess, So., G, Bemidji State
This Date in Hockey History:
November 14, 1935: Goaltender Mike Karakas, one of the charter members of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, earned the first of his 28 shutouts with the Chicago Blackhawks during a scoreless tie at Detroit.
November 14, 1943: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame center Cully Dahlstrom notched his first career hat trick and had two assists as Chicago dismantled the New York Rangers 10-5.
November 14, 1960: Minnesota forward Aaron Broten was born in Roseau, Minn.
November 14, 1969: UMD defenseman Greg Andrusak was born in Cranbrook, British Columbia.
November 14, 1978: Boston College defenseman Bobby Allen was born in Weymouth, Mass.
November 14, 1981: Minnesota State right wing Tim Jackman was born in Minot, N.D.
November 14, 1992: Former Cornell center Joe Nieuwendyk scored his 230th NHL career goal during a 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay, making him the Calgary Flames’ all-time leading goal scorer.
November 14, 1995: Hall of Fame goaltender Tom Barrasso became the first player in Pittsburgh Penguins history to reach 150 wins with a 4-2 victory against visiting Dallas.
November 14, 1996: Center Ed Olczyk, who represented the United States in numerous international tournaments, scored his 300th career goal and 700th career point as the Los Angeles Kings won at home against Toronto 4-1.
November 14, 1998: Minnesota retired center John Mayasich's No. 8 during a pre-game ceremony before facing North Dakota. It remains the jersey the Gophers men’s hockey program has retired.
November 14, 1998: Former Hamilton College goaltender Guy Hebert notched his 18th career shutout and former Minnesota defenseman Mike Crowley scored the only goal of the game as Anaheim won 10-0 at Calgary.
November 14, 1998: Former UMD right wing Brett Hull had two goals and an assist to reach 1,000 career points as Dallas won at Boston 3-1. In the process he and Bobby Hull became the NHL’s father-son combo in the 1,000-point club.
November 14, 2002: Harvard right wing Matthew Coronato was born in Greenlawn, N.Y.
November 14, 2002: Former Harvard defenseman Don Sweeney became just the fourth player, and second defenseman, to appear in 1,000 games with the Bruins during a 4-1 victory against the visiting New York Islanders.
November 14, 2005: Former North Dakota left wing Jason Blake went ninth for the New York Islanders in a shootout and scored for a 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh.
November 14, 206: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Rogie Vachon, Pat Quinn, Sergei Makarov, and Eric Lindros.
November 14, 2018: Former Minnesota defenseman Paul Martin announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons.
November 14, 2021: Former Maine goaltender became the fourth player in NHL history to win his first eight regular-season home games (or more), joining Gord McRae, Ilya Sorokin and Michel Plasse.
November 14, 2009: Former Minnesota State right wing Tim Jackman set the league record for the fastest goal to start a game scored by a player on his birthday. He did so in 16 seconds during a 5-4 loss for the New York Islanders against Florida, while turning 28.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I don't know if he even knows how good he's going to be."- Wayne Gretzky on Rob Blake