Campbell’s 43 Saves, Trio of Third Period Goals Lift Eagles to Women’s Comm Ave Victory
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Last Saturday, it took 47 saves from Grace Campbell to down UConn, earning her Hockey East Goaltender of the Week. If Game 1 this week is any indication, she could be hanging onto that title for a little while longer after another standout performance. The senior turned away 43 of 45 Terrier shots on the way to a 5-2 victory, bringing her total to 90-of-93 over the last two games. On the year, the Shattuck-St. Mary’s product has recorded 430 saves, second most in the country and the most in Hockey East, 78 ahead of Maine’s Kiia Lathinen.
Boston University dominated possession and goal scoring opportunities in the early portion of the game, ultimately outshooting Boston College 18-5 in period one. The Terriers used the extended zone time to get on the board first with Lucy Thiessen finding Kaleigh Quiqq for her third goal of the season.
Late in period one, Sage Babey showed off her speed racing into the zone to start the break before leaving the puck behind for Alanna Devlin ripped the shot bar down to open the scoring for the Eagles.
Less than two minutes later, Boston University netminder Michelle Pasiechnyk failed to secure the puck which allowed Madelyn Murphy to scoop up the loose puck near the right dot. The freshman missed high on her attempt but Sammy Taber was perfectly positioned to collect the miss and hit Ava Thomas as the freshman skated right to left across the crease. The Pennsylvania native got just enough of the puck to give Boston College their first lead of the night.
Moments later, Thomas was inches away from finding a second goal before Pasiechnyk denied her one-on-one to send the game to a media timeout. During the timeout, Boston University head coach Tara Watchorn challenged a potential major penalty that had happened during the preceding stretch of play. The third year head coach won the challenge with the ruling being illegal contact to the head against Thomas, making Boston College be a woman down for five minutes.
The Terriers dominated the zone during the powerplay, peppering Campbell as the Eagles struggled to escape and change. After four minutes of powerplay time, Riley Walsh sent a pass towards the net as Lola Reid slipped between a pair of Eagles before collecting the puck and posting her first goal of the season.
Jade Arnone’s shot from the blue line failed to make it through cleanly, bouncing out in front as a pair of Eagles and Terriers flailed at it. Emma Conner eventually was able to send it through the five hole to break the tie for her first Boston College goal after transferring in this summer from Minnesota.
Fresh off her first Eagle goal, Conner carried the puck into the zone before finding Maxim Tremblay on the doorstop. Pasiechnyk denied her at the first asking before Sage Babey put home the rebound, giving Boston College the first multi-goal lead of the evening.
Tremblay found the goal she narrowly missed, tucking home a loose puck to add some insurance to the lead, as Boston College struck for its third goal in the first five minutes of the final period.
The two sides will square off again on Friday with the matchup being played at Agganis Arena, with the game being moved from Walter Brown Arena in an effort to rewrite Boston University’s attendance record. The current record stands at 2,886, set exactly a year to the date of this year's attempt against the same opposition.
With the victory, Boston College returned to a .500 mark at 6-6-1 with a 5-2-1 record in conference play. The three points were enough for Boston College to leapfrog Northeastern for the top spot in Hockey East.