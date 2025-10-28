Former College, American Players Sweep NHL Weekly Honors: Puck Drop
Every Monday the National Hockey League awards its "Three Stars" for the previous week and the list often features the games' most prominent players. There's often a former college player and/or American honored, but it's not that often that all three are.
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley (Minnesota) and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (U.S. National Team Developmental Program) were named the NHL’s Three Stars for the week ending Oct. 26.
Celebrini, 19, led the league in scoring with five goals and five assists for 10 points over four games. His five-point game against the Rangers made him the fourth player in league history with multiple five-point outings before turning 20 — the other three being Wayne Gretzky, Dale Hawerchuk and Bryan Trotter — but the first out of a college program.
Moreover, only four other teenagers in NHL history have posted as many points through their first nine games of a given campaign: Trottier (18 in 1975-76, Islanders), Gretzky (16 in 1980-81, Oilers), Sidney Crosby (15 in 2006-07, Penguins), and Elias Pettersson (15 in 2018-19, Canucks).
Cooley, 21, and Hughes, 24, both scored five goals as well. Celebrini was the No. 1-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Cooley was the third-overall pick in 2022, and Hughes was the he No. 1 pick in 2019.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Monday's Scores
MEN
Exhibition
LIU 3, Simon Fraser 2
Tuesday's Games
WOMEN
Non-conference
Syracuse at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• Former Boston College goaltender Joseph Woll returned to practice with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had taken a personal leave of absence on Sept. 23 to attend to a personal family matter.
• Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery to NHL.com on former Boston College forward Ryan Leonard: “It’s one thing if you’re playing on a team that’s rebuilding and it’s like, ‘If we win tonight, great. If we don’t, no big deal,’” Carbery said. “You’re going to take your licks and you’re going to turn it over and you’re going to make a bunch of mistakes, but you’re also going to accumulate games. You’re going to get confidence. You’re going to learn. This is great. You’re developing. You’re getting better and our team is looking to the future. “Not the situation here for Ryan Leonard. So, that is such a different scenario and a more challenging scenario for him to learn on the fly.”
• Notre Dame announced the addition Tristan Musser as an assistant coach beginning Nov. 1. He's spent the last five seasons as a Buffalo Sabres scout.
• UMD sweep sends Gophers hockey tumbling in polls; time to panic?
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 28, 1942: Michigan State right wing Doug Roberts was born in Detroit.
October 28, 1948: Former Minnesota defenseman, and future Hall of Fame inductee, John Mariucci was traded by the Chicago Blackhawks to the St. Louis Flyers of the American Hockey League.
October 28, 1963: Denver right wing Kevin Dinnen was born in Quebec City, Quebec. He went on to play 1,188 games over 19 seasons in the NHL and tally 760 points.
October 28, 1963: North Dakota right winger Chris Jensen was born in Fort St. John, British Columbia.
October 28, 1966: Western Michigan center Ron Hoover was born in Oakville, Ontario.
October 28, 1977: Former Boston College center Harvey Bennett was traded by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Minnesota North Stars for Blake Dunlop and a third-round draft pick, which was used to select former Michigan Tech right wing Gord Salt.
October 28, 1978: Colorado College center Mark Cullen was born in Moorhead, Minn.
October 28, 1982: The Pittsburgh Penguins traded right wing George Feguson and their first-round pick in the 1983 draft to the Minnesota North Stars for left wing Anders Hakansson. The pick ended up being the No. 1-overall selection, with Brian Lawton the first US-born and first non-Canadian hockey player drafted first overall.
October 28, 1987: Former Western Michigan goaltender Glenn Healy notched his first NHL victory with the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3 over the New York Rangers.
October 28, 1995: North Dakota forward Cole Smith was born in Brainerd, Minn.
October 28, 1996: Boston University center Jack Eichel was born in North Chelmsford, Mass.
October 28, 2000: Former UMD left wing Shjon Podein scored twice in 10 seconds as the Colorado Avalanche remaining unbeaten (9-0-2) with a 4-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers.
October 28. 2000: Former Michigan Tech right wing Randy McKay and former Michigan center John Madden both scored four goals as the New Jersey Devils crushed Pittsburgh 9-0. They were the first teammates to score four times in a single game since Odie and Sprague Cleghorn with the Montreal Canadiens in 1922.
October 28, 2001: Harvard right wing Alex Laferriere was born in Chatham, N.J.
October 28, 2005: Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov was born in Zhlobin, Belarus.
October 28, 2021: Former UMass defenseman Cale Maker scored his 100th NHL point,and tied Sergei Zubov as the sixth-fastest defenseman to reach that mark, behind Harry Cameron, Mark Howe, Brian Leetch (Boston College), Larry Murphy and Phil Housley (third-leading scorer among American players).
October 28, 2023: Former Minnesota Duluth forward Adam Johnson was killed after having his neck cut by a skate blade in an on-ice collision, causing him to bleed out. He was 29.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“I was fortunate enough to also start my USA journey with Krissy Wendell. Krissy is one of the best players I've ever seen play the game. Krissy and I also couldn't be more opposite off the ice. She was social, I was quiet. We played 10 years together, most of them as linemates, but most importantly, we were good friends off the ice. There's absolutely no way I would be here tonight without Krissy. So, it's fitting we are entering the Hall of Fame together.”- Natalie Darwitz