Devils Star Jack Hughes Suffers Hand Injury in ‘Freak Accident’ at Team Dinner
Star center Jack Hughes is out with a non-hockey, hand injury, the Devils announced Friday. According to a report from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the injury occurred at a team dinner Thursday in what was described as a “freak accident.”
New Jersey plays the Capitals on the road Saturday and Kaplan’s report noted Hughes left the road trip to return home further evaluation, as he’s expected to miss the game against Washington. Further updates on his status moving forward should be provided once he’s evaluated further.
Through 17 games this season, Hughes has 20 points with 10 goals—including two game-winning scores. He finished each of the past two seasons with 27 goals after finding the net a career high 43 times during his 2023 campaign. The two-time All-Star missed 20 games apiece over his last two seasons and underwent shoulder surgery in March.
The Devils are 12-4-1 on the year as they sit atop the Metropolitan Division standings with 25 points, one ahead of the Hurricanes. Hughes was the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL draft and has 371 points and 151 goals over his first six-plus seasons.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that while exact details are unknown at this time, it’s believed Hughes slipped and cut his hand in a “fluke accident.” New Jersey fans are hoping the 24-year-old standout is able to recover quickly.