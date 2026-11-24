It’s Thanksgiving Week, which means a lot of different things in hockey. For the National Hockey League it’s a day off as no games are scheduled, in part to give everyone a chance to spend the holiday with family. Meanwhile, the 2026–27 Minnesota high school boys’ hockey season officially begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

In between, college hockey plays in … Northern Ireland. Belfast, to be specific.

Launched in 2015, the Friendship Four is the only NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament played outside North America. Considered one of the most unique events and venues in collegiate sports, the teams compete for the Belpot Trophy.

The four-team field is usually filled mostly by Eastern schools, and this year is no exception. Colgate is making the tip for the third time, while Connecticut is going for a second time. Providence is making its debut. Filling out the field, and the highest-ranked team this year (see below), is Minnesota Duluth.

Last year, Miami became the first NCHC team to compete in the tournament and defeated RIT and Union to win its first trophy since 2015.

Next year, the Friendship Four may have its toughest field yet with North Dakota, Northeastern, Quinnipiac and Wisconsin — which are all currently ranked, with three in the top 10. It’ll be the first time the tournament will see two Western teams at SSE Arena.

The 2028 tournament is also set, and will feature Dartmouth, Maine, Notre Dame and Omaha.

Day 1 in Dublin 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/KQHOSibmMI — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 23, 2026

But first things, first, and this year’s event, which begins with teams arriving in Dublin, and then working their way up to Belfast (roughly 100 miles) for the games. But there are other special events back home as well.

Among them include the Adirondack Winter Invitational, plus some women’s games, at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y., while on the other end of the state Cornell will square off against Maine at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The women’s side will see the D1 in DC at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and the Nutmeg Classic at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn. Both tournaments will feature three teams currently ranked in the top 15 of the polls.

So, yes, Thanksgiving is kind of a crazy week in college hockey. Here’s your handy guide, starting with this week’s polls:

USCHO.com Poll: Week 8

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Wisconson 10-1-1 967 (26) 2 2 Michigan 11-2 967 (20) 1 3 Minensota Duluth 11-3-2 835 5 4 North Dakota 9-3-1 766 7 5 Dartmouth 6-0 746 (3) 6 6 Augustana 11-0-3 699 (1) 10 7 Denver 9-3-2 693 3 8 Quinnipac 9-3-1 658 8 9 Providence 10-2 655 11 10 Michigan State 7-4-1 634 9 11 Western Michigan 8-4-1 525 4 12 Michigan Tech 9-3-2 410 15 13 Boston University 8-5-1 377 13 13 Miami 10-4 333 18 15 Army 8-2 262 16 16 Northeastern 7-3 241 13 17 Merrimack 7-4-2 207 17 18 Colorado College 7-6-1 194 12 19 Vermont 7-4-2 101 NR 20 Boston College 6-5-2 57 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 54, Omaha 49, Notre Dame 36, Union 18, Harvard 6, Yale 6, Maine 3, Bentley 1, Cornell 1, Niagara 1

USA Hockey Poll: Week 8

Rank School Votes (First) Prev. 1 Wisconsin 670 (28) 2 2 Michigan 649 (5) 1 3 Minnesota Duluth 563 5 4 North Dakota 527 6 5 Dartmouth 526 (1) 9 6 Denver 490 3 7 Quinnipiac 479 7 8 Providence 456 11 9 Augustana 449 10 10 Michigan State 401 8 11 Western Michigan 388 4 12 Michigan Tech 271 14 13 Boston University 254 13 14 Miami 222 18 15 Army 186 16 16 Northeastern 154 15 17 Merrimack 138 17 18 Colorado College 103 12 19 Vermont 66 20 20 Minnesota 46 19

Others receiving votes: Boston College, 31; Notre Dame, 28; Nebraska Omaha 15; Connecticut 12; Yale 8; Union 6; Cornell 1; Harvard 1.

USCHO.com Women's Poll: Week 10

Rank Team Record Points (First) Prev. 1 Ohio State 15-1 300 (20) 1 2 Minnesota 13-1 279 2 3 Wisconsin 12-2 261 3 4 Northeastern 12-1-2 224 5 5 Princeton 9-1 215 4 6 Clarkson 15-3 211 8 7 Quinnipiac 11-4-1 161 6 8 Penn State 12-4 157 7 9 Connecticut 9-4-3 135 9 10 Cornell 7-4-1 108 14 11 St. Cloud State 8-8 95 10 12 Minnesota Duluth 8-6 90 12 13 Yale 5-3-2 70 13 14 Colgate 10-7 69 10 15 Mercyhurst 10-5-3 17 15

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 3, Union 2, Brown 1, Harvard 1, Vermont 1

This Week’s College Hockey Schedule Tuesday, November 24, 2026

AHA

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:15 p.m. ET

No. 16 Northeastern at Brown, 7 p.m. ET

Bentley at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET



Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Non-Conference

St. Thomas at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT



Friday, November 27, 2026

Adirondack Winter Invitational (at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 17 Merrimack vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET

Clarkson vs. RIT, 7:15 p.m. ET



Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 9 Providence, 9 a.m. ET

Colgate vs. Connecticut, 2 p.m. ET



AHA

Air Force at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



ECAC

No. 5 Dartmouth at Harvard, 7:15 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 20 Boston College at Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ET

Minnesota State at Minnesota, 4 p.m. CT

Princeton at Penn State, 5 p.m. ET

No. 7 Denver at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Yale at Omaha, 6 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 2Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Mo. 14 Miami at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Union, 7 p.m. ET

St. Cloud State at No. 19 Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

Alaska-Anchorage at Arizona State, 7 p.m. MT

Alaska at No. 18 Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

No. 15 Army at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at No. 4 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT



Exhibition

Maryville at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET



Saturday, November 28, 2026

Adirondack Winter Invitational (at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

RIT vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET

Clarkson vs. No. 17 Merrimack, 7:15 p.m. ET



Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)

Colgate vs. No. 3 UMD/No. 9 Providence

UConn vs. NO. 3 UMD/No. 9 Providence



AHA

Air Force at Holy Cross, 5 p.m. ET

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Cornell vs. Maine, noon ET, at Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Brown at New Hampshire, 4 p.m. ET

Long Island at Bentley, 4 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Union, 5 p.m. ET

Alaska-Anchorage at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MT

No. 7 Denver at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Yale at Omaha, 6 p.m. CT

Canisius at No. 1 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT

Alaska at No. 18 Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

Bemidji State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Minnesota at Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

Lindenwood at No. 4 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 Miami at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

St. Cloud State at No. 19 Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

RPI at No. 15 Army, 7 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Maryville at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET



Sunday, November 29, 2026

ECAC

No. 8 Quinnipiac at Princeton, 4 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 16 Northeastern at No. 5 Dartmouth, 2 p.m. ET

Long Island at Bentley, 3 p.m. ET

No. 20 Boston College at Harvard, 4 p.m. ET

Canisius at No. 1 Wisconsin, 5 p.m. CT

This Week’s Women’s College Hockey Schedule WOMEN

Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Non-Conference

Delaware at No. 5 Princeton, 10:15 a.m. ET

No. 6 Clarkson at Syracuse, 6 p.m. ET



Friday, November 27, 2026

D1 in DC (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Arlington, Va.)

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Princeton, 2 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. No. 8 Penn State, 5 p.m. ET



Nutmeg Classic (at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.)

No. 13 Yale at No. 7 Quinnipiac, SNY 3 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart vs. No. 9 Connecticut, 6:15 p.m. ET



AHA

RIT at No. 15 Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Merrimack vs. St. Lawrence, noon ET, at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.

Delaware at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

No. 11 St. Cloud State at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Lindenwood at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT



Saturday, November 28, 2026

D1 in DC (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Arlington, Va.)

Boston College vs. No. 5 Princeton, 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 8 Penn State, 5 p.m. ET



Nutmeg Classic (at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.)

No. 7 Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart/No. 9 UConn

No. 13 Yale vs. Sacred Heart/No. 9 UConn



AHA

RIT at No. 15 Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET



ECAC

Harvard at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Merrimack vs. St. Lawrence, noon ET, at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.

Holy Cross at St. Thomas, 1 p.m. CT

Delaware at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

No. 11 St. Cloud State at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

Union at No. 3 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT

Brown at Providence, 3 p.m. ET, Mayor's Cup

Lindenwood at Bemidji State, 3 p.m. CT

Syracuse at No. 6 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Northeastern at No. 10 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET



Sunday, November 29, 2026

Non-Conference

Assumption at Brown, 1 p.m. ET

Union at No. 3 Wisconsin, 1 p.m. CT

No. 4 Northeastern at No. 10 Cornell, 2 p.m. ET

Puck Drop: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Dylan Larkin (Michigan) got an assist in his debut with the Montreal Canadiens, but the Los Angeles Kings spoiled the party at the Bell Centre with a 2-1 victory. Alex Laferriere (Harvard) and Trevor Moore (Denver) scored for the Kings. Larkin was traded by the Red Wings on Sunday. It was his first game since Oct. 26.

Dylan Larkin gets an assist in his Canadiens debut! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BcuFlpmyHj — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 24, 2026

The parents of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau (Boston College) were on hand for the Blue Jackets at Devils game to help honor the captains of 200-plus high school teams from across the state of New Jersey in celebration of the start of the 2026-27 season. The Gaudreau Family Foundation also donated $50,000 to the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association's Disabled Hockey Section. Johnny’s No. 13 will be retired by Boston College on Feb. 12.

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) scored his 18th goal in November, but the Ducks lost to the Kraken, 3-2. He needs two goals in Anaheim's next three games to tie the NHL record for most during a single month (Joe Malone in 1921, Teemu Selanne in 1993).

Gavin McKenna (Penn State) scored what held up to be the game-winning goal as Toronto scored four consecutive goals to end its nine-game losing streak with a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders. Anthony Stolarz (Omaha) made 20 saves to register the win. The Maple Leafs outshot the Islanders 26-7 over the final two periods.

GAVIN MCKENNA WITH THE REBOUND GOAL!!! 🍁 pic.twitter.com/dIfBxP52Dt — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2026

This Date in Hockey History November 24, 1953: Michigan Tech left wing George Lyle was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia



November 24, 1962: Bowling Green left wing Gino Cavallini was born in Toronto.



November 24, 1982: Former Minnesota left wing Rob McClanahan had his first NHL hat trick, when the New York Rangers won at home against the North Stars 8-5.



November 24, 1984: Michigan State left wing David Booth was born in Detroit.



November 24, 1990: Hall of Fame coach Fred Shero died in Camden, N.J. He was 65.



November 24, 1993: Former Denver right wing Kevin Dineen recorded his 10th career hat trick and Mark Recchi had a goal and three assists as Philadelphia blew out visiting Montreal, 9-2.



November 24, 1993: Former Denver right wing Glenn Anderson played in his 1,000th career NHL game as the Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Calgary Flames.



November 24, 1997: Arizona State defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk was born in Bonnyville, Alberta.



November 24, 1998: Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman was born in Anchorage, Alaska.



November 24, 2000: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched his third-straight shutout during a 3-0 Dallas win over visiting Columbus. It was the 55th of his career.



November 24, 2001: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish notched his third career hat trick and had an assist to lead the New York Islanders past visiting Anaheim 5-3.



November 24, 2006: Phil Housley’s record for NHL games (1,495) played by an American-born player was broken by former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios.



November 24, 2007: Jamie Langenbrunner, who played for Team USA numerous times, tied a team record by assisting on his sixth straight goal (over three games) during a 3-2 win over the Lightning at Tampa Bay. It was the Devils’ 900th win since moving to New Jersey.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Hobey [Baker] was a marked man in every game he played, but legend has it that he never retaliated for the rough stuff inflicted upon him.” SI’s Ron Fimrite on Hobey Baker

We'll Leave You With This ...

Former Minnesota forward Nico Sacchetti was reportedly fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Hibbing, Minn., last week, during an early-morning confrontation following a reported hit-and-run. The 37-year-old was killed after he allegedly grabbed a gun while being confronted by police just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Sacchetti played in 128 games for the Gophers from 2008-12, and was a second-round selection by the Dallas Stars in the 2007 NHL Draft.

In loving memory of Nico.



We join his family, friends and all #PrideOnIce teammates in mourning his passing. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/wpugTx9Uyl — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 23, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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