A couple of weeks ago, the top 11 teams in college hockey were standing out after separating themselves into a group that appeared destined to fill nearly every spot in the 2027 NCAA Tournament. The ones at the top especially looked like they could be a potential Frozen Four.

So much for that, as November has started to change a lot of preseason perceptions.

This weekend alone, the No. 1, 3 and 4 teams in the polls all lost, albeit a couple of them did so in spectacularly unusual fashion. It led to both a lot of movement and some serious second-guessing about where teams belong in any ranking.

Some of the lingering question include how much should a loss be considered the day after a brawl that left both sides shorthanded? Or a defeat when the opposing team needed to score twice with the extra attacker from a pulled goaltender and then again in overtime? Or how impressive is a 9-3-2 resume when the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner hasn’t played since opening weekend due to an injury?

That top 11-12 are still leading the way, albeit in different order, but collectively they no longer appear to be like a tier with a sharp dropoff to everyone else. Instead, other talented teams are on upswings and positioning to earn their way into the mix. Among them: Miami’s coming on strong, Boston College has won four straight, Boston University remains inconsistent but is still lingering, one never knows what Minnesota might do.

You get the idea, plus Dartmouth has still only played six games, with just one against a ranked foe. The Big Green has a lot of potential, however its resume is incomplete following the Ivy League’s traditional late start and being off last weekend.

Meanwhile, we’re two weeks away from Wisconsin at Michigan for a potential No. 1 vs. 2 matchup. Both teams have a loss to Ohio State. The Badgers have a tie at then-Minnesota, while the Wolverines took a 2-0 loss at rival No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday after the Friday night brawl.

We’ve been pretty consistent here with leaning toward Michigan, especially since it got a sweep at No. 1 Denver in October. Had UW fared better against 2-11-1 Penn State the thinking might be different, but the Badgers had to pull out two one-goal wins, 3-2, 2-1, on their home ice against a team that’s No. 58 out of 62 teams in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index.

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings Men

1. Michigan

2. Wisconsin

3. Denver

4. Dartmouth

5. Michigan State

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Augustana

8. Providence

9. Quinnipiac

10. North Dakota



On Deck: Western Michigan, Army, Miami, Michigan Tech, Vermont



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

4. Princeton

5. Northeastern

6. Clarkson

7. Quinnipiac

8. Penn State

9. Connecticut

10. Minnesota Duluth



NCAA Percentage Index Top 10 The NPI is used to determine the field and seedings for the NCAA Tournament. The more games played, the more strength of schedule becomes a factor. Note that the Ivy League began play later than the rest of college hockey.



Men

1. Dartmouth

2. Michigan

3. Wisconsin

4. Augustana

5. Providence

6. Quinnipiac

7. Michigan State

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. North Dakota

10. Army



The Next 5: Miami, Western Michigan, Northeastern, Michigan Tech, Union



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Minnesota

3. Princeton

4. Wisconsin

5. Clarkson

6. Northeastern

7. Connecticut

8. Penn State

9. Quinnipiac

10. Cornell



The Next 5: Minnesota Duluth, Colgate, St. Cloud State, Brown, Yale

Puck Drop: Monday, November 23, 2026

The current first-line center at Michigan ended up being a key part of the long-awaited trade of former Wolverines center Dylan Larkin as the Red Wings sent him to Montreal as part of a huge deal that included Michael Hage. Detroit also acquired forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, while Montreal also landed a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round selection. For more check out Detroit Red Wings On SI.

Tage Thompson (Connecticut) scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Thompson has 12 goals in his past 12 games. … Jake Oettinger (Boston University) made 33 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as Dallas defeated Pittsburgh 1-0. … Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan) made 25 saves as Carolina defeated the New York Rangers 5-2.

Did you see this goal by Wisconsin freshman Nela Lopušanová against Bemidji State over the weekend? “She's a special talent and certainly has got off to a fantastic start,” head coach Mark Johnson said. The Slovakian leads the nation with 32 points on 15 goals and 17 assists) for a 2.29 average. Teammate Cassie Hall is the only other player above 2.0 (2.07, 15 goals and 14 assists).

All angles of @nela_lopusanova’s Michigan goal in case you need it 🤷🏼‍♀️@ESPNAssignDesk | #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/VtxREZFag1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) November 21, 2026

College Hockey Scores MEN

Non-Conference

Princeton 4, Air Force 0



WOMEN

ECAC

No. 13 Yale 3, Rensselaer 0

Union 4, Brown 2



WCHA

No. 3 Wisconsin 8, Bemidji State 2

Monday’s College Hockey Schedule No games scheduled

This Date in Hockey History November 23, 1982: Former Minnesota center Neil Broten had his first NHL hat trick, and teammate Steve Payne also had three goals, as the Minnesota North Stars tied the New York Islanders, 8-8.



November 23, 1984: Former Bemidji State center Joel Otto played in his first NHL game, a 3-1 loss for Calgary against St. Louis.



November 23, 1991: Brown right wing Garney Hathaway was born in Kennebunkport, Maine.



November 23, 1997: Minnesota State forward Walker Duehr was born in Sioux Falls, S.D.



November 23, 2010: Former Minnesota State center Ryan Carter was traded by Anaheim to Carolina for center Stefan Chaput and right wing Matt Kennedy



November 23, 2011: When goaltender Niklas Backstrom’s wife went into labor, and the Minnesota Wild didn’t know if they could get minor-leaguer Matt Hackett to travel from Houston in time, it singed 51-year-old Paul Deutsch to an emergency one-day-tryout contract to be the backup goaltender in a 3-2 win over the visiting Nashville Predators.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“From my recruiting trip, to the national championship win in overtime in my freshman year, to our NCAA championship game during my senior year, it was an extremely special time of my life.” Jennifer Botterill (Harvard)

We'll Leave You With This ...

College hockey got a one-of-a-kind walkout in the Soo last night.



On Native American Heritage Night, Waaboose led our Lakers onto the ice as Ice Circle Drummers played.



Miigwech.

A walkout we’ll remember forever. 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/lD2OMK0vBL — Lake State Hockey (@lakerhockey) November 22, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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