We don't want to say that it's all eyes on the Big Ten this weekend, as there's a pretty full slate of games in college hockey, however the notion isn't too far off.

First, there's the home-and-home rivalry series between the two programs that went back-and-forth with the No. 1 ranking last season, and between them have 33 players already selected in the NHL draft on the rosters.

Then there's the series of this season's giant killers. It features a team that's already knocked two teams from No. 1 by handing both their first loss, and another that got a win and tie with shootout victory against No. 4 last week.

The league's "other" series this weekend includes No. 2 Wisconsin, which is hosting Penn State, yet there are a couple of top-20 matchups being played elsewhere like No. 18 Miami at No. 12 Colorado College in the NCFC:

3. No. 17 Merrimack vs. No. 13 Boston University

Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. EST; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. EST

Last season, Merrimack became the first-ever eighth-seeded team to win the Hockey East Championship and entered this season ranked No. 20 in the national polls. The Warrior have climbed up to No. 17 and are set to face a No. 13 BU team that just claimed a midweek shootout win over No. 7 Quinnipiac. Merrimack is an upperclassman-heavy team, with five of the six top point producers juniors and seniors. This includes juniors Trevor Hoskin and Nick Pierre — a former AHA Rookie of the Year — who lead the Warriors in points and goals, respectively. Pierre was named the conference’s Player of the Month for a stellar October, highlighted by a six-game point streak, while Merrimack blue liner Seamus Powell was tabbed Defender of the Month after leading the conference’s defenders in assists (six). Meanwhile, sophomore Tynan Lawrence has been the go-to guy for the Terriers, with points in 9 of 11 games and second in the conference in goals with nine. This is no surprise after the youngster captained the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks on a two-point-per-game pace, skated 18 games for the Terriers before his 18th birthday, and was picked up eleventh overall in the 2026 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues. Merrimack will be looking to right the ship after being swept by Providence and prive its worthy of being a strong contender in Hockey East.

TV: ESPN+; Terriers All-Access

2. Notre Dame at Ohio State

Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. EST; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Both of these teams are coming off of big victories, with Ohio State delivering both No. 1 teams — Michigan and Wisconsin — their first losses of the season in succession, and Notre Dame earning a win and a tie over No. 4 Michigan State. These teams were slated at fifth and sixth out of seven teams in the Big Ten preseason poll, but they’ve proved to be competitive among a league that’s one of the most challenging in the nation this season. Notre Dame netminder Patrick Quinlan earned a Big Ten third star nod for his part in the weekend against Michigan State, making a cumulative 67 saves to the tune of a .957 save percentage and helping the Fighting Irish earn the extra point in the shootout. Meanwhile, Ohio State is finding talented scoring in its youth, led by freshman Evan Jardine, who went in the fourth round of this year’s NHL Draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets. His 10 points lie just ahead of Jake Karabela, who was the only Buckeye to earn an All-Big Ten nod at the end of last season with his placement on the all-rookie team. Last season, Karabela led the team in assists (22) and points (37) and tied for the lead in goals (15), so Notre Dame will surely have his number marked this weekend.

TV: Big Ten Plus; Peacock

Radio: Ohio State Radio; 96.1 WSBT-FM

1. No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. EST; and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. EST

Michigan is back on top of the national polls after sweeping Penn State and the former No. 1 Wisconsin split with the unranked Ohio State team that had handed the Wolverines their first loss as well. Meanwhile, Michigan State has been struggling in November, going 1-2-1, and dropping to ninth after spending the better part of the season so far in the top five. This is another game that highlights a top offense versus a top defense, with Michigan leading the country in scoring with 5.45 goals per game and Michigan State ranked seventh in scoring defense, allowing 1.90 goals per game. The Wolverines are led by national Forward of the Month Jayden Perron, who had 16 points in eight games through October, and leads the nation in production alongside teammate Michael Hage. Both teams are deadly on the power play, with success about a third of the time, but struggle on the penalty kill, with records below 80 percent, so discipline will be the name of the game. However, these two teams have a contentious history, between an in-state rivalry and trading wins back and forth the past eight games, with no team winning two in a row, so things could get heated.

TV: Big Ten Plus; mgoblue.com/watch/ ; Michigan State-All Access

College Hockey One-Timers

Boston University came back from an early two-goal deficit to tie visiting No. 8 Quinnipiac 2-2, and after the scoreless overtime won the shootout at Agganis Arena. Sophomore Jack Murtagh scored both goals for the No. 13 Terriers, the second of which with 1:15 remaining, and junior Mikhail Yegorov made 20 of his season-high 36 saves in the third period and overtime. Junior Chris Pelosi opened the scoring and Mason Marcellus’s goal gave him eight points in four games.

Puck Drop: Thursday, November 19, 2026

ECAC hockey announced the creation of the ECAC Hockey Hall of Fame at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. The inaugural class will be revealed Dec. 8, with the first induction ceremony set for March 20, 2027.

Boston College announced it will retire Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13 at a ceremony before a game in February.

Ivy League Commissioner Robin Harris on the state of college athletics to On3: “Call a spade a spade. They are operating as revenue-producing entities for profit. And they are paying athletes a lot of money and paying coaches a lot of money. It should be a standalone, but yet affiliated, for-profit venture. They are operated as taxable entities but are still affiliated with the institutions. You have to have a different structure and rules. What that looks like, I don't know. … They are chasing something that they cannot obtain. Now they would free up dollars to be put to the greater good."

Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) took his first loss with the New Jersey Devils, 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens. Lane Hutson (Boston University) had three assists, Jake Evans (Notre Dame) got the game-winning goal, and Jacob Fowler (Boston College) made 28 saves. … Hutson had his eighth career three-assist game to match Brian Leetch (Boston College) for the eighth-most by a defenseman before age 23 in NHL history, behind Bobby Orr (20), Paul Coffey (17), Robert Picard (11), Quinn Hughes (10), Denis Potvin (10) and Phil Housley (nine). … Fowler improved to 10-2-2 in 14 games to match former Cornell great Ken Dryden (14 games in 1971-72) and Jacques Plante (14 games in 1954-55) for the second-fewest games to 10 wins in a season by a Canadiens rookie goaltender. Bill Durnan holds the record (13 games in 1943-44).

JAKE EVANS COMES UP CLUTCH! 🚨🔥



Evans buries the game-winner in the third to give the Habs a 3–2 victory over the Devils! pic.twitter.com/LzVNwKQI8C — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) November 19, 2026

College Hockey Scores MEN

Non-Conference

No. 8 Quinnipiac 2, No. 13 Boston University 2 (SO, BU wins SO 2-1)

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

Hockey East

New Hampshire at Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

No. 11 Providence at Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 13 Northeastern at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Delaware at No. 7 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Maine at No. 5 Northeastern, 6 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 19, 1943: Norbert Sterle, who had led Illinois to the 1941 western intercollegiate title, was killed in action in Italy during World War II. He was 24.



November 19, 1966: UMD dismantled Minnesota 8-1 in the opening game of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) Ice Arena



November 19, 1988: Patrick Kane out of the played for the U.S. National Team Development Program was born in Buffalo.



November 19, 1983: Wayne Gretzky set a career mark with eight points, three goals and five assists, during Edmonton’s 13-4 home win over New Jersey. He’d only match the total one other time during his career (in1984), and remains tied for second for most in NHL history (Darryl Sittler 10 points for Toronto in 1976). Jari Kurri had five goals in the game and Willy Lindstrom had a hat trick as Edmonton scored 13 unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0.



November 19, 1987: Former North Dakota center Perry Berezan and Hakan Looob set an NHL record by scoring shorthanded goals only eight seconds apart during Calgary’s 9-1 victory over visiting Quebec. Former Cornell center Joe Nieuwendyk became the first rookie in Flames’ history to score four goals. It was his second career hat trick.



November 19, 1988: Former Denver right wing Glenn Anderson scored four goals, including three power-play goals to tie an Edmonton Oilers record, and had an assist, and former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson notched four assists during a 9-1 victory over Toronto. In the process, the Oilers extended their unbeaten streak against the Maple Leafs to 15 games.



November 19, 1990: John Moore, who played 544 games over 12 years in the NHL, was born in Winnetka, Ill.



November 19, 1992: Former Minnesota goaltender Robb Stauber improved to 6-0-1 as a rookie as the Los Angeles Kings won at home against Chicago, 4-1.



November 19, 2022: Former Notre Dame forward Kyle Palmieri played his 700th game as the New York Islanders took a 5-2 loss at Dallas.



November 19, 1997: Mario Lemieux had his No. 66 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It only stayed in the rafters for three years and he came back in 2000 and retired for good in 2006.



November 19, 2007: Former Boston University goaltender Rick DiPietro made 18 saves for his 100th career victory. The 2-1 victory for the New York Islanders over the Rangers was the team’s 500th road win in franchise history, but they were also the first team in NHL history to play in seven straight contests decided by one goal, all ending in regulation



November 19, 2009; Former Minnesota and U.S. Developmental Program Team defenseman Erik Johnson scored just 17 seconds into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win over the visiting Phoenix Coyotes.



Hockey Quote of the Day

[On making the Hockey Hall of Fame] "I wish my father was alive to see this. I'm very proud of my Japanese heritage." Paul Kariya (Maine)

We'll Leave You With This ...

One on one with Cutter Gauthier. Future NHL uniform number since NCAA Champ @troyterry1997 already has 19?....#FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/nhkBWp9nVK — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) April 10, 2024

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