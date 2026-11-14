Game On! College Hockey Plays Full Slate of Games Despite FAA Shutdown: Puck Drop

The sports world reeled on Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights due to safety concerns from a telecommunications outage. The shutdown lasted four hours, which was more than enough to cause teams and schools nationwide to scramble to make arrangements.

Among them, in college football the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and American Athletic Conference all changed kickoff times. No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma was moved to Sunday. Also, officials normally travel the day before the games they work.

No Division I college hockey games, men’s or women’s were cancelled or delayed Friday, but all of those visiting teams requiring flights had already traveled. Things might be more challenging on Saturday and Sunday, and for teams that need to subsequently get home.

The FAA lifted the nationwide flight ground stop at 8:15 p.m. Friday, after most games had at least started. According to FlightAware, more than 7,700 flights were canceled Friday, with more than 8,00 delayed, and another 2,000 flight were canceled for Saturday.

As of midnight, there had been no scheduling changes for the rest of the weekend.

College Hockey One-Timers

• Freshman goaltender Patrick Quinlan yielded just one goal to No. 4 Michigan State and Sammy Nelson connected in the shootout as Notre Dame tied 1-1 and with the extra point took four of six points in the series.

• No. 11 Dartmouth got its first win against a ranked opponent, winning at No. 5 Quinnipiac 5-2. Both Nathan Morin and Jack Silverberg had a goal and an assist, and Brock Cummings had three assists.

• Quentin Miller earned his third shutout (sixth career) as No. 6 Western Michigan stopped No. 12 Colorado College 4-0. The Broncos had a 36-15 edge in shots.

• No. 8 North Dakota goaltender Jan Špunar made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season during a 2-0 victory over St. Thomas.

• Owen Baumgartner scored the game-winning goal at 2:23 of overtime as No. 9 Augustana remained unbeaten (8-0-3) with a 3-2 victory against Ferris State.

• Carter Batchelder and Casper Nässén scored last goals as Lake Superior State came from behind to win at No. 14 Michigan Tech

• Freshman defenseman Daxon Rudolph scored the game-winning goal for the third straight game as No. 3 Denver outlasted Lindenwood 6-3 at Magness Arena.

• Sophomore forward Joel Plante got a hat trick as Omaha topped No. 17 Miami 6-4. Freshman goaltender Will Lacelle made 41 saves.

• No. 20 Vermont skated to a scoreless tie against visiting Maine, but won the shootout for the extra point in the Hockey East standings. The Catamounts were still in first place by four points.

• Coming off its one-goal win against then-No. 13 Princeton, Harvard had another dramatic win, stopping Princeton’s comeback 22 seconds into overtime when with senior captain Matthew Morden scored short-handed at Hobey Baker Rink.

Matthew Morden wins it for Harvard in OT! pic.twitter.com/87tGnj5qVs — EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) November 14, 2026

Puck Drop: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Eleven different players score for the U.S. National Team as it routed host Denmark in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship, 14-0. Haley Winn had five points with two goals and three assists to be named U.S. Player of the Game. Caroline Harvey matched those numbers, while Kelly Pannek had two goals and two assists, and Joy Dunne had trhree assists.Team USA outshot Denmark, 85-8, setting a Women’s World Championship record for most shots in a single game. The U.S. will face Finland in the semifinals Sunday at 9 a.m. ET (NHL Network).

Proponents of the Protect College Sports Act are mounting a final push to try and get the legislation through the House of Representatives before the new Congress takes over in January. Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports notes that the bill faces steep hurdles after the Democrats' midterm sweep. The bill already passed the U.S. Senate on Sept. 28, 2026, by a 77–22 vote.

Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer noted that Modelo has been named the first official beer of the NCAA. Per a release, it secured “exclusive category rights across more than 90 men's and women's college championships and a year-round platform to connect with fans.”

New Brown coach Tom Upton got his first win, and it came against a ranked opponent, as the Bears topped No. 16 Cornell 3-1. It was Brown's first victory over Cornell since 2022.

Are you not 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐃?



🎥 Roll the tapes on Matteo Danis' second goal of the season!#EverTrue pic.twitter.com/5Acfka6lRI — Brown Men's Hockey (@BrownU_MHockey) November 14, 2026

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

Holy Cross 5, Niagara 3

No. 18 Army 5, Sacred Heart 2

Bentley 3, Air Force 0



Big Ten

No. 2 Michigan 6, Penn State 3

No. 4 Michigan State 1, Notre Dame 1 (SO, Notre Dame wins shootout 1-0)

No. 1Wisconsin 5, Ohio State 2



CCHA

Lake Superior 2, No. 14 Michigan Tech 1

Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3

No. 9 Augustana 3, Ferris State (OT)

Minnesota State 4, Bemidji State 1



ECAC

Brown 3, No. 16 Cornell 1

Harvard 3, Princeton 2 (OT)

No. 11 Dartmouth 5, No. 5 Quinnipiac 2

Colgate 6, Yale 1



Hockey East

No. 19 Northeastern 4, Connecticut 1

Boston College 3, Massachusetts 1

No. 10 Providence 4, No. 15 Merrimack 2

Maine 0, No. 20 Vermont 0, (SO, Vermont win SO 2-1)



NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 0

No. 6 Western Michigan 4, No. 12 Colorado College 0

No. 8 North Dakota 2, St. Thomas 0

Omaha 6, No. 17 Miami 4



Non-Conference

No. 3 Denver 6, Lindenwood 3

Minnesota 7, Alaska-Anchorage 3

New Hampshire 5, RPI 4

UMass Lowell 5, Union 4

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

Robert Morris 2, Delaware 1

No. 7 Penn State 7, Mercyhurst 2

RIT 4, Lindenwood 0



ECAC

No. 10 Clarkson 2, No. 13 Yale 1

Dartmouth 4, No. 8 Colgate 3 (OT)

Harvard 2, No. 14 Cornell 2 SO (Harvard wins SO 2-1)

Brown 8, St. Lawrence 4



Hockey East

Boston University 3, No. 15 Boston College 1

No. 11 Connecticut 3, Providence 0

New Hampshire 4, Vermont 3

No. 5 Northeastern 5, Merrimack 2

Maine 4, Holy Cross 1



NEWHA

Long Island 8, Stonehill 4

Sacred Heart 5, Saint Anselm 0

Franklin Pierce 3, Assumption 0

Post 4, Saint Michael's 1



WCHA

Minnesota State 4, Bemidji State 3

No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 9 St. Cloud State 0

No. 3 Ohio State 5, No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 3



Non-Conference

RPI 4, Syracuse 3

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Canisius at RIT, 5p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Niagara, 6 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at No. 18 Army, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

Penn State at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State at No. 1 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT



CCHA

Lake Superior at No. 14 Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

Ferris State at No. 9 Augustana, 6 p.m. CT

Minnesota State at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT



ECAC

Colgate at Brown, 6 p.m. ET

No. 11 Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 5 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

No. 16 Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 19 Northeastern at UConn, 3 p.m. ET

Maine at No. 20 Vermont, 5 p.m. ET

No. 10 Providence at No. 15 Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET

Massachusetts at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 12 Colorado College at No. 6 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

No. 8 North Dakota at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Omaha at No. 17 Miami, 6 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

RPI at UMass Lowell, 4p.m. ET

Lindenwood at No. 3 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Alaska-Anchorage at Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT

Union at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

No. 7 Penn State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at RIT, 3 p.m. ET



ECAC

Brown at No. 10 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 8 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET

Dartmouth at No. 14 Cornell, SNY 3 p.m. ET

No. 13 Yale at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 5 Northeastern at Merrimack, 1 p.m. ET

No. 11 Connecticut at Providence, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 Boston College at Boston University, 4 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Maine, 4 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Saint Michael's at Post, 1:15 p.m. ET

Long Island at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Saint Anselm at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. ET

Franklin Pierce at Assumption, 7:15 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Rensselaer at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 2 Minnesota at No. 9 St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. CT

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Ohio State, 2 p.m. ET

St. Thomas at No. 3 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT

Minnesota State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History November 14, 1935: Goaltender Mike Karakas, one of the charter members of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, earned the first of his 28 shutouts with the Chicago Blackhawks during a scoreless tie at Detroit.



November 14, 1943: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame center Cully Dahlstrom notched his first career hat trick and had two assists as Chicago dismantled the New York Rangers 10-5.



November 14, 1960: Minnesota forward Aaron Broten was born in Roseau, Minn.



November 14, 1969: UMD defenseman Greg Andrusak was born in Cranbrook, British Columbia.



November 14, 1978: Boston College defenseman Bobby Allen was born in Weymouth, Mass.



November 14, 1981: Minnesota State right wing Tim Jackman was born in Minot, N.D.



November 14, 1992: Former Cornell center Joe Nieuwendyk scored his 230th NHL career goal during a 5-3 victory at Tampa Bay, making him the Calgary Flames’ all-time leading goal scorer.



November 14, 1995: Hall of Fame goaltender Tom Barrasso became the first player in Pittsburgh Penguins history to reach 150 wins with a 4-2 victory against visiting Dallas.



November 14, 1996: Center Ed Olczyk, who represented the United States in numerous international tournaments, scored his 300th career goal and 700th career point as the Los Angeles Kings won at home against Toronto 4-1.



November 14, 1998: Minnesota retired center John Mayasich's No. 8 during a pre-game ceremony before facing North Dakota. It remains the jersey the Gophers men’s hockey program has retired.



November 14, 1998: Former Hamilton College goaltender Guy Hebert notched his 18th career shutout and former Minnesota defenseman Mike Crowley scored the only goal of the game as Anaheim won 10-0 at Calgary.



November 14, 1998: Former UMD right wing Brett Hull had two goals and an assist to reach 1,000 career points as Dallas won at Boston 3-1. In the process he and Bobby Hull became the NHL’s father-son combo in the 1,000-point club.



November 14, 2002: Harvard right wing Matthew Coronato was born in Greenlawn, N.Y.



November 14, 2002: Former Harvard defenseman Don Sweeney became just the fourth player, and second defenseman, to appear in 1,000 games with the Bruins during a 4-1 victory against the visiting New York Islanders.



November 14, 2005: Former North Dakota left wing Jason Blake went ninth for the New York Islanders in a shootout and scored for a 3-2 victory at Pittsburgh.



November 14, 206: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Rogie Vachon, Pat Quinn, Sergei Makarov, and Eric Lindros.



November 14, 2018: Former Minnesota defenseman Paul Martin announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons.



November 14, 2021: Former Maine goaltender became the fourth player in NHL history to win his first eight regular-season home games (or more), joining Gord McRae, Ilya Sorokin and Michel Plasse.



November 14, 2009: Former Minnesota State right wing Tim Jackman set the league record for the fastest goal to start a game scored by a player on his birthday. He did so in 16 seconds during a 5-4 loss for the New York Islanders against Florida, while turning 28.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I don't know if he even knows how good he's going to be." Wayne Gretzky on Rob Blake

We'll Leave You With This ...

“HE. JUST. KEEPS. GETTING. BETTER‼️”



Daxon has scored in four straight games, including three consecutive game-winners.



Easy to say…the guy’s a beaut. #GoPios pic.twitter.com/gFQeJQ7a7p — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 14, 2026

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