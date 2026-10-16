Notre Dame vs. BYU Predictions, Best Bets and Props for College Football Week 7

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to take on the BYU Cougars in a battle of undefeated teams with plenty of College Football Playoff implications.

The Fighting Irish are 6-0 on the season, but have yet to face any real competition. The same can be said for BYU, whose toughest test came in a 28-17 win against Arizona.

If you're looking to bet on this game, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into three of my favorite plays.

Notre Dame vs. BYU Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Notre Dame -10.5 (-110)

OVER 46.5 (-110)

Jonaz Walton 70+ Rushing Yards (+126)

Notre Dame -10.5 (-110)

According to some advanced metrics, Notre Dame is the best college football team in the country. The Fighting Irish lead the country in net adjusted EPA per play, well above the Cougars, who come in at 16th in that metric.

My concern for BYU would be its defense. The Cougars are just 29th in opponent success rate, and they have struggled significantly when it comes to stopping the run. That's bad news coming against a Notre Dame offense that's ninth in rush success rate and 15th in EPA per rush.

BYU's undefeated record both straight up and against the spread comes to an end on Saturday night.

OVER 46.5 (-110)

Both teams are stronger offensively than defensively, which makes me think the total is going to go OVER. Notre Dame ranks third in offensive success rate, but ninth in defensive success rate. BYU's numbers are even more skewed toward the offense, ranking ninth in offensive success rate but 29th in defensive success rate.

I'm surprised the total is as low as it is. Let's bet the OVER.

Jonaz Walton 70+ Rushing Yards (+126)

The weakest unit in this game is BYU's run defense, which ranks 78th in opponent rush EPA and 32nd in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to a big game for Jonaz Walton, who has been Notre Dame's most effective rusher this season. He has racked up 409 yards on 52 carries in 2026, good for 7.9 yards per rush. Notre Dame would be smart to hand him the ball early and often in this game.

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