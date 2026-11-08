Top-Ranked Teams Bounce Back With Routs on Payback Saturday: Puck Drop

The Saturday splits were in vogue this weekend, especially for ranked teams.

Leading the way was No. 1 Wisconsin, which after skating to a 1-1 tie and then winning the extra point in the shootout on Thursday, left no doubt in the series finale at rival Minnesota.

Defenseman Jack Phelan scored his first two career goals for Wisconsin (in his 81st game) and Luke Osburn had a goal and two assists as the Badgers took the season finale 6-0. Ryan Botterill, Dylan Compton and Bruno Idzan also scored, while Gavin Morrissey and JJ Wiebusch both had a pair of assists.

Sophomore goaltender Daniel Hauser made 24 saves to get his second career shutout against Minnesota.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Michigan State bounced back from its loss to No. 13 Boston University on Friday by splitting the series with a 5-0 victory at Munn Arena.

The Spartans jumped on the Terriers, scoring just 32 second in the game, and had a 16-7 margin in shots during the first period, but only with Gavin O'Connell’s goal 32 seconds in to show for it.

Also scoring were freshman Ethan Belchetz and sophomore Eric Nilson in the second period, and sophomore Cayden Lindstrom and junior Shane Vansaghi in the third.

Freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen, who was pulled in the series opener, earned his first collegiate shutout by making 25 saves.

Finally, junior forward Logan Sawyer had his first career hat tricks and four points as No. 9 Providence earned a split with No. 20 Connecticut with an 8-1 rout at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Jack Parsons made 23 saves to get the win and Jonathan Fauchon and Aleksi Kivioja both scored two goals, with the former notching one while shorthanded. The Friars jumped out to a 4-0 lead and have outscored opponents 14-3 in the first period this season. They had a 39-24 edge in shots as the Huskies used three goaltenders.

Sealed the deal in the third with Sawyer's first career hat trick and the second goals of the game for Fauch and Kivi! pic.twitter.com/p9XiHQEEJh — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 8, 2026

Saturday College Hockey One-Timers

No. 10 North Dakota notched its first win against a ranked opponent, 4-1 over No. 5 Western Michigan. Junior forward Cody Croal had two goals, Cole Reschny and Gavin Lindberg also scored, and Jan Špunar made 17 saves at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Zam Plante and Ty Hanson scored as No. 6 Minnesota Duluth earned a split with Miami, 2-1. Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin secured his 500th career win, becoming the 18th Division I coach to reach the milestone.

No. 19 Army saw its six-game winning streak against Division-I opponents snapped by Air Force, 2-0. Dominik Wasik stopped all 25 shots for the shutout at Cadet Ice Arena.

Team USA celebrates capturing its first World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Championship since 2022. | USA Hockey National Team Development Program

Puck Drop: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Carter Morris scored the first of his two goals in the first period and Mason Martin notched a 30-save shutout as Team USA defeated Czechia 3-0 to win the capture the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge Championship. Cameron Evans had an empty-net goal to cap the scoring. The win marked the seventh time the U.S. has won the tournament, and first since 2022.

The U.S. Women’s National Team faces Germany on Sunday (Nov. 8) in its second preliminary-round game of the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark. Puck drop is set for 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed live on NHL Network.

On the same weekend his brother Michael notched four points and a shootout winner against their former school Boston College, Boston Bruins forward James Hagens ended up on the injured reserve.

Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold notched career win No. 700, making him only the 10th to reach the mark.

College Hockey Scores AHA

Air Force 2, No. 19 Army 0

Sacred Heart 5, Canisius 2

RIT 3, Bentley 0



Big Ten

No. 1 Wisconsin 6, Minnesota 0

Notre Dame 4, at Penn State 2



CCHA

Bowling Green 5, Bemidji State 3

No. 8 Augustana 2, No. 14 Michigan Tech 2 (SO, Michigan Tech won shootout, 2-0)

Minnesota State 3, Northern Michigan 0



ECAC

Clarkson 4, RPI 0

No. 6 Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 3 (OT)

No. 16 Cornell 3, Cornell 2

No. 12 Dartmouth 3, Brown 1

Yale 4, Harvard 3 (OT)

St. Lawrence 2, No. 17 Union 1



Hockey East

No. 9 Providence 8, No. 20 Connecticut 1

Maine 2, Massachusetts 0

New Hampshire 5, UMass Lowell 4 (OT)



NCHC

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 2, Miami 1

No. 10 North Dakota 4, No. 5 Western Michigan 1

Omaha 5, St. Cloud State 3



Non-Conference

No. 3. Michigan State 5, No. 13 Boston University 0

Lindenwood 2, Colorado College 2 (SO)

St. Thomas 7, Alaska-Anchorage 4

Northeastern 5, Holy Cross 1

Stonehill 6, Alaska 3

Robert Morris 3, Long Island 0



Exhibition

Ferris State 4, Maryville 1

WE’LL TAKE THAT TO GO. 🫰



Ronan O’Donnell buries the OT winner with 31.3 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/hvIQYPtOCT — Yale Men's Hockey (@YaleMHockey) November 8, 2026

Women's College Hockey Scores AHA

Lindenwood 2, Syracuse 1

Mercyhurst 7, Delaware 1

Robert Morris 3, RIT 2



ECAC

Brown 2, Dartmouth 1 (OT)

No. 5 Quinnipiac 5, No. 8 Colgate 2

St. Lawrence 4, Rensselaer 0

No. 9 Clarkson 6, Union 2

Harvard 3, No. 11 Yale 0

No. 5 Princeton 2, No. 14 Cornell 1 (OT)



Hockey East

Merrimack 3, Holy Cross 1

Providence 4, New Hampshire 2

No. 4 Northeastern 4, Vermont 2

Maine 3, Boston University 0



NEWHA

Sacred Heart 7, Stonehill 0

Assumption 3, Long Island 2

Saint Michael's 3, Saint Anselm 1

Franklin Pierce 5, Post 3

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

NCHC

No. 4 Denver at Arizona State, noon MT

This Date in Hockey History November 8, 1924: Hall of Fame goaltender Johnny Bower was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.



November 8, 1934: Long before the Blues, the NHL played its first game in St. Louis as the Eagles hosted the Blackhawks at the Coliseum. The Eagles lost 3-1 and went on to fold after their first, and only, season.



November 8, 1942: Hall of Fame right wing Maurice “Rocket” Richard scored his first NHL goal as the Montreal Canadiens crushed the New York Rangers 10-4.



November 8. 1952: Rocket Richard became the NHL’s all-time leader goal scorer, No. 325 to break the tie with Nels Stewart, as the Canadiens beat the Blackhawks 6-4. Richard went on to finish with 544 career goals.



November 8, 1955: Michigan right wing Gary Morrison was born in Detroit.



November 8, 1959: North Dakota defenseman Marc Chorney was born in Fort William, Ontario.



November 8, 1965: Alaska Anchorage left wing Mike Peluso was born in Pengilly, Minn.



November 8, 1968: Western Michigan right wing Keith Jones was born in Brantford, Ontario.



November 8, 1978: Bobby Orr officially announced his retirement from the NHL at the age of 30. He’s the only defenseman to ever win the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in scoring. He did it twice, in 1970 and 1975.



November 8, 1978: Former Cornell goaltender Ken Dryden notched the first of five shutouts during his final season as the visiting Montreal Canadiens doused the Washington Capitals 6-0.



November 8, 1981: In their first regular-season game at Boston Garden following their famous brawl that resulted in 409 total penalty minutes (Feb. 26, 1981), the Minnesota North Stars snapped their 35-year game winless streak on the Bruins’ home ice with a 4-1 victory. Former Minnesota Gophers and Team USA center Steve Christoff and former Wisconsin center Mike Eaves both scored for the North Stars.



November 8, 1985: Former New Hampshire right wing Dave Lumley notched the second, and final, hat trick of his career as Edmonton blew out Vancouver 13-0. How many goals did Wayne Gretzky have? None. But he did have four assists.



November 8, 1992: Former Michigan State left wing Mike Donnelly had a hat trick, and so did teammates Luc Robitaille and Jari Kurri as the Los Angeles Kings decimated San Jose on its home ice, 11-4.



November 8, 1997: Phil Housley became just the second U.S.-born player to score 1,000 points in the NHL. His assist helped Washington defeat Edmonton 2-1.



November 8, 1998: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios became the Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time penalty minutes leader when he twice went to the box in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. His 1,444 total minutes dethroned former Denver defenseman Keith Magnuson.



November 8, 2003: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched win No. 406 during a 4-1 victory over Edmonton to move into sixth place on the NHL’s all-time win list. He eventually finished in fourth with 484 wins.



November 8, 2005: Former Wisconsin goaltender Curtis Joseph made 26 saves to lead a 4-2 victory for Phoenix against Minnesota to move into a tie for eighth on the NHL's career win list.



November 8, 2010: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Dino Ciccarelli, Cammi Granato, Angela James, Jimmy Devallano and Daryl 'Doc' Seman.



Hockey Quote of the Day

“Why would I want four or five more inches? I use my speed.” Martin St. Louis (Vermont)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Induction weekend at the Hockey Hall of Fame is under way for Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley, and Brian Burke.

The Class of 2026 showing off their #HHOF Honoured Member @BaronRings ✨ pic.twitter.com/RXUGKWR17f — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 7, 2026

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