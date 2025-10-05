Gavin McKenna's Dramatic First Goal Caps Opening Weekend: Puck Drop
They chanted "overrated" and booed every time he touched the puck, but Gavin McKenna had the last laugh on the Arizona State fans Saturday night.
The freshman netted the game-winning goal on the power-play late in the third period as visiting No. 5 Penn State scored four unanswered third-period goals for the second-straight night en route to defeating No. 14 Arizona State, this time 4-2. With the win, the Nittany Lions swept their high-profile opening weekend series at Mullett Arena that was shown live on the NHL Network.
Sophomore Nic Chin-DeGraves went coast-to-coast to begin the third-period rally, with sophomoreJJ Wiebusch tying the score at the 8:30 mark. Junior captain Dane Dowiak completed the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds after McKenna's back-breaker.
It was set up by juniors Aiden Fink and Mac Gadowsky, the latter making a cross seam pass that McKenna went down to a knee and shot a one-timer from just above the right dot. He celebrated by giving a "Forks Down" gesture to the crowd that had been on him all weekend, opposite of the "Forks Up" celebration by Arizona State fans.
It was lone matchup of ranked teams on the men's side, although No. 8 Minnesota took a 5-3 loss to Michigan Tech as the Huskies came back from a 3-1 deficit to get new head coach Bill Muckalt his first win. Elsewhere, No. 10 UConn scored five unanswered goals and earned a split in the weekend series with a 5-1 victory over Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena.
UMass Enjoys Shooting-Gallery Win
Massachusetts took 70 shots — and no, thats not a typo — the most in a regulation game during the NCAA's modern history as the Minutemen came back from a third-period deficit to defeat Northern Michigan 5-3 at the Mullins Center. Václav Nestrašil, the 25th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL Draft, took eight and connected on one, while Jack Musa had two goals and an assist.
Pair of Big Sweeps
• In women's hockey, No. 2 Ohio State's six goals scored in the second period were the second-most goals scored in a period in program history as the Buckeyes completed the sweep at No. 7 Colgate with a 9-4 victory, Hilda Svensson netted two goals as Ohio State had a 46-19 edge in shots on goal.
• Abbey Murphy notched her second hat trick of the young season as the No. 3 Minnesota women completed the sweep at No. 13 Boston University, 5-2. With 112 career goals, Murphy passed Grace Zumwinkle for third all-time in Gopher history.
Puck Drop: Sunday, October 5, 2025
Saturday's Scores
MEN
Non-Conference
Lake Superior State 5, Stonehill 3
Army 1, Union 1
Niagara 5, St. Lawrence 2
Mimai 3, Ferris State 1
No. 2 Boston University 4, LIU 2
No. 12 Michigan 7, Mercyhurst 0
No. 5 Penn State 4, No. 14 Arizona State 2
No. 19 St. Thomas 4, St. Cloud State 3
Northeastern 6, Holy Cross 4
No. 15 UMass 5, Northern Michigan 3.
Michigan Tech 5, No. 8 Minnesota 3
No. 10 UConn 5, Colorado College 1
No. 20 Wisconsin 7, Lindenwood 2
Bemidji State 5, Alaska Anchorage 0
Minnesota Duluth 4, Alaska Fairbanks 1
Exhibitions
RIT 6, Guelph 1
Robert Morris 4, Bowling Green 1
Merrimack 3, Sacred Heart 0
No. 11 North Dakota 7, Manitoba 0
Bentley 8, Simon Fraser 3
Vermont 5, Brock 2
No. 4 Denver, 6, UNLV 1
WOMEN
No. 10 St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 0
Merrimack 2, Union 2
Syracuse 8, Stonehill 2
No. 6 Penn State 5, Vermont 3
No. 12 UConn 3, No. 9 Clarkson 2
Northeastern 3, RIT 1
Holy Cross 5, Delaware 2
RPI 4, Sacred Heart 0
No. 1 Wisconsin 5, Maine 0
No. 2 Ohio State 9, No. 7 Colgate 4
No. 8 Quinnipiac 5, Providence 0
Boston College 4, Saint Anselm 1
No. 3 Minnesota 5, No. 13 Boston University 2
Minnesota State 3, Lindenwood 2
Bemidji State 4, Robert Morris 1
New Hampshire 3, Assumption 0
Sunday's Games
MEN
Non-Conference
Lake Superior State at Stonehill, 3 p.m.
Northern Michigan at No. 15 UMass, 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Canisius, 5 p.m.
Exhibitions
Union vs. Colgate, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Quinnipiac at No. 9 Providence, 2 p.m.
Waterloo at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
RPI at No. 2 Boston University, 5 p.m.
US Under-18 at No. 1 Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
WOMEN
Holy Cross at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• We're all about college hockey, but have to mention this: the last two preseason NHL games between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have resulted in 460 combined penalty minutes and 14 game misconducts (13 Saturday night. The season opens on Tuesday night.
• Former Michigan center Thomas Bordeleau, former New Hampshire left wing Angus Crookshank, former Michigan Tech left wing Brian Halonen were all placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils so the team could assign them to the minors if unclaimed within 24 hours. During the offseason the Devils traded former Bostin University forward Shawn Bowers for Bordeleau, a second-round pick of theSan Jose Sharks in 2020. Also waived were former Boston College center Colin White, who is also a product USA Hockey National Team Development Program, by the Sharks, former Wisconsin center Cameron Hughes by the Dallas Stars, former Western Michigan goaltender Brandon Bussi by the Florida Panthers; and former Notre Dame defenseman Dennis Gilbert by the Philadelphia Flyers.
• Remember how we mentioned that Miami of Ohio won its season opener after last season with a 26-game winless streak? On Saturday, Kocha Delic scored with 2:59 to play and the RedHawks added another goal for a 3-1 victory and series sweep of Ferris State.
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 5, 1916: Hall of Fame left wing Roy Conacher was born in Toronto.
October 5, 1932: The Detroit Falcons changed their name to the Red Wings and unveiled the winged wheel logo and red uniforms.
October 5, 1965: Hall of Fame center Mario Lemieux was born in Montreal.
October 5, 1965: Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy was born in Quebec City.
October 5, 1971: Wisconsin right wing Dan Plante was born in Hayward, Wisc.
October 5, 1976: After relocating from Kansas City, the Colorado Rockies played their first game and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2.
October 5, 1979: Colorado College left wing Peter Sejna was born in Liptovsky Mikulas, Czechoslovakia.
October 5, 1983: Goaltender Tom Barrasso, who played numerous times for Team USA, made his first NHL start for the Buffalo Sabres. He made 21 saves in a 5-3 win over the visiting Hartford Whalers.
October 5, 1989: Mike Modano notched his first career goal and first career assist in his first NHL game as the Minnesota North Stars defeated the visiting New York Islanders, 6-5.
October 5, 1989: Former Minnesota defenseman Mike Ramsey was credited with his 200th career NHL assist as the Buffalo Sabres topped the Quebec Nordiques, 4-3.
October 5, 1990: Former Boston College left wing Kevin Stevens set an NHL record for the most points in a season-opening game when he had two goals and four assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals.
October 5, 1991: Former UMD defenseman Curt Giles announced his retirement after playing 14 NHL seasons, and twice for Team Canada.
October 5, 1993: The Dallas Stars hosted their first game after relocating from Minnesota. Neal Broten, who won the Hobey Baker Award at the University of Minnesota, scored the first goal in Dallas and netted a second during the 6-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
October 5, 2004: Michigan center Gavin Brindley was born in Fort Myers, Fla.
October 5, 2005: All 30 teams played on opening night after an owners’ lockout led to the cancellation of the 2004-05 season.
October 5, 2005: Former North Dakota standout Zach Parise finally made his NHL debut and notched an assist for the New Jersey Devils. After signing with the Devils he spent his first pro season with the AHL Albany River Rats due to the 2004-05 NHL lockout.
October 5, 2005: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour took the loss in the first NHL game decided by a shootout. Daniel Alfredsson of the Ottawa Senators scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
October 5, 2011: Parise was named captain of the New Jersey Devils.
October 5, 2016: Former Miami defenseman Dan Boyle announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL. He played in 1,093 games after originally signing as an undrafted free agent by the Florida Panthers.
October 5, 2017: Former Maine goaltender Jimmy Howard made 37 saves to notch his 200th career win as the Detroit Red Wings opened their new home, Little Caesars Arena, with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“This is your moment. You’re meant to be here.”- Herb Brooks