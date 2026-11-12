Goaltending a Key Component for Week 7 Games to Watch in College Hockey: Puck Drop

Is it too soon to panic in college hockey? Probably. Heading into the second weekend in November the Ivy League teams have only been playing a couple of weeks, and all the players who used the transfer portal during the offseason are still getting used to their new teammates.

But is it too soon to be concerned? Not at all, and a lot of teams should be.

Among the six men's conferences, in only one is the team that was picked to finish atop the standings in the preseason coaches/media poll actually in first place. It's the NCHC, and reigning national champion Denver. Although the Pioners have played just four conference games, their 11 points are already five more than every other team. That's a pretty nice cushion at this point of the season.

3. No. 20 Vermont at Maine

Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. ET

The Catamounts entered the national rankings this weekend for the first time in 10 years and currently sit at the top of Hockey East with a 4-1 conference record. However, they’ll have to face a Maine team that’s looking to build momentum after picking up its first conference win of the season with a split over UMass this past weekend. Michael Hagens was a big addition for Vermont out of the transfer portal, as he currently holds a team-leading eight points on the season, with points in every game, including five over the weekend against his former team at Boston College. Maine is still working to pull itself together after heavy turnover, but has figured out some quality scoring in its transfer group as well, with its top five producers all coming out of the portal. Additionally, the Catamounts seem to struggle more later in a series, with a 4-0 record in Game 1 and a 1-2-1 in Game 2, with every secondary contest going into overtime, so don’t count out the Black Bears if Vermont opens the weekend strong — especially at Alfond Arena.

Radio: WVMT; 92.9 FM; 100.5 FM

TV: ESPN+

2. Sacred Heart at No. 18 Army

Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Army is also a team that doesn’t find itself in the national picture often, with the last USCHO nod coming in March 2021, so they’ll be looking to hang on at No. 18 especially after Air Force ended its six-game win streak over the weekend. The Black Knights currently lead the AHA with a 5-1-0 record, but face a Sacred Heart team that was ranked first in the conference’s preseason poll. The goaltending matchup should be interesting. Army’s JJ Cataldo is currently ranked seventh in the NCAA with a .945 save percentage and fifth with a 1.37 GAA, and was named a national Co-Goaltender of the Month for his success in October. Sacred Heart was anticipated to have a strong returning goaltender with Ajeet Gundarah coming off the best season of any D-I freshman netminder with a .936 save percentage and a 1.90 GAA, but he struggled to start the year. Instead, the Pioneers have been riding the hot hand with Jack Spicer. Prior to this season, the junior had only played about two minutes in one college hockey game, but he’s been earning his keep with four starts, including Sacred Heart’s last three games, all of which were wins.

TV: FloHockey

1. No. 12 Colorado College at No. 6 Western Michigan

Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET

This is one of few ranked matchups this weekend, and it’s certainly an intriguing one. Two different game-play styles are set to go head-to head with major stakes both in the conference and in the national standings. Conference play is in full swing, but these are two teams trying to claw their way up from the bottom of the NCHC. Granted, there’s a very limited schedule to go off of, but this weekend gives the opportunity for much-needed wins and momentum boosters on both sides. Last weekend, the Broncos opened their conference slate on the road with a loss and a tie against North Dakota, while the Tigers hosted out-of-conference Lindenwood to the tune of a win and tie. The deciding factor for this weekend will be whether Western Michigan’s prolific offense will be able to figure out Colorado College’s seemingly unshakeable defense. Backstopped by October's other National Co-Goaltender of the Month, Jackson Unger, the Tigers have a third-in-the-nation defense, only allowing 1.5 goals per game. However the Broncos will certainly challenge that narrative coming into the weekend scoring a second-in-the-nation 4.8 goals per game.

Radio: KRDO

TV: NCHC.tv

Puck Drop: Thursday, November 12, 2026

The Women’s National Team wrapped up the preliminary round at the 2026 World Championship in Denmark with another dominating performance. The U.S will play Denmark in the quarterfinals, at 1 p.m. Friday, with the winner facing the team that advances between Sweden and Switzerland.

ESPN announced that its coverage of men’s and women’s college hockey for the 2026-27 season formally begins Nov. 19 with Providence at UMass on ESPNU, and will include more than 500 games. The schedule features the ECAC and Hockey East and will culminate with the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four and NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) scored for the seventh straight game, but Anaheim took a 4-2 loss to Nashville. Gauthier is the first NHL player since Mario Lemieux and Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93 to score 14 goals in a seven-game span.

Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey landed a commitment from Bailey Rupp, who won a gold medal with team USA at the U-18 World Championship last January. In four years at Bemidji High School she’s tallied 212 points on 102 goals and 126 assists over 102 games.

College Hockey Scores No games scheduled

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

Bentley at Air Force, 7 p.m. MT



Big Ten

No. 4 Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Robert Morris at Delaware, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Vermont at New Hampshire, 6 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 12, 1910: Why is there no halftime in hockey? Because the National Hockey Association passed a new rule changing the game from two 30-minute halfs to three 20-minute periods.



November 12, 1931: Maple Leaf Gardens, which took just five months to build, hosted its first NHL game. Toronto lost 2-1 to Chicago, but did end up hosting a championship season.



November 12, 1942: Bep Guidolin became the youngest player in NHL history when he suited up for the Boston Bruins against Toronto at the age of 16. He only learned to skate at 13. His quick rise to the NHL was in large part due to a large number of players participating in World War II.



November 12, 1948: Michigan State goaltender Bob Johnson was born in Farmington, Mich.



November 12, 1951: UMD defenseman Greg Hubick was born in Strasbourg, Sakatchewan.



November 12, 1954: Minnesota defenseman Jim Boo was born in Rolla, Mo.



November 12m 1979: Irwin “Yank” Boyd, an American who moved to Canada at age 17 and subsequently played for 20 years in a variety of leagues including 96 games in the NHL, died in Beaumaris, Ontario. He was 70.



November 12, 1983: Niagara center Matt Ryan was born in Sharon, Ontario.



November 12, 1985: Former North Dakota and Miracle on Ice right wing Dave Christian scored two shorthanded goals in the third period as Washington defeated the visiting Edmont Oilers 5-2. Alan Haworth extended his goal-scoring streak to nine games, a Capitals record that still stands (Mike Gartner tied in 1987).



November 12, 1987: Defenseman Shaun Sabol left Wisconsin to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers, but only played two games in the NHL.



November 12, 1988: Hall of Fame goaltender Tom Barrasso was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Doug Bodger and Darrin Shannon.



November 12, 1991: Quinnipiac left wing Bryce Van Brabant was born in Morinville, Alberta.



November 12, 1998: The Philadelphia Flyers acquired former Western Michigan right wing Keith Jones from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for former UMD left wing Shjon Podein.



November 12, 2000: North Dakota center Shane Pinto was born in Franklin Square, N.Y.



November 12, 2022: Former UMass standout and Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar scored his 50th NHL goal during his 191st game, the fourth-fastest by a defenseman in history behind only Phil Housley, Ray Bourque and Denis Potvin.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"Whenever I go to a new team, a lot of guys ask me what it's like to play with Adam Oates. He's quiet and people don't know much about him, but they see what a smart

player he is and they want to know what he's like. They really want to know what's up with his sticks. Those things are the ugliest in the league."

Joe Juneau

We'll Leave You With This ...

I have a weekly newsletter that goes out to thousands of hockey families around the world. The one that went out today I've received more messages than maybe any I've done this year so I wanted to share it with all of you.



If interested in signing up: https://t.co/NHq6zhwFZV pic.twitter.com/XHhcxcq5a5 — Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) November 11, 2026

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