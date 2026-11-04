First November Bracketology in College Hockey Reflects Western Domination: Puck Drop

Is it too soon to do a bracketology in college hockey? We thought it was after doing one last week, and it immediately became clear that our initial premise was incorrect.

Go check it out, because you’ll be surprised how much changed in just one week, and how much didn't even with Michigan falling out of No. 1 in the polls.

For now, we’re using the same format as the pre-Halloween bracketology, the teams that finished atop their preseason conference polls are our automatic qualifiers, the equivalent of those winning their conference tournaments, and then filled out the field using the top National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index.

We’re also still giving an automatic bid to the preseason Ivy League pick (or more specifically the Ivy team that was predicted highest in ECAC voting), as those teams have only played one weekend.

So these teams are in for this exercise: Sacred Heart (AHA); Michigan (Big Ten); Michigan Tech (CCHA); Quinnipiac (ECAC); Providence (Hockey East); Denver (NCHC); and Dartmouth (Ivy League).

Filling out the field are the other top nine NPI teams: Union, Wisconsin, Augustana, Army, Michigan State, Minnesota Duluth, Colorado College, Princeton and Western Michigan.

The top team out per the rankings: No. 10 North Dakota, which is a regional host this season, followed by No. 13 Boston University. The top team out per NPI is No. 2 Union.

For the seedings and pairings, we’re going against the NPI index that the NCAA will eventually use, but the most recent USCHO.com poll. For any team not ranked it’s then by NPI.

Thus, the seedings: Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Denver, Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth, Quinnipiac, Augustana, Providence, Colorado College, Dartmouth, Michigan Tech, Union, Army, Princeton and Sacred Heart.

The regional locations, from East to West, are Springfield, Mass., Hartford, Conn., Fargo, N.D., and Loveland, Colo. The 2027 Men's Frozen Four will be held at Capital One Arena, Washington D.C. Sacred Heart is the host at Hartford, so it must be placed there. Similarly, Denver is hosting at Loveland.

Madison is closest to Fargo, so that’s our starting point.

Fargo: 1 Wisconsin vs. 4 Princeton; 2 Augustana vs. 3 Providence

Loveland: 1 Dever vs. 4 Union; 2 Western Michigan vs. 3 Michigan Tech

Springfield: 1 Michigan vs. 4 Army; 2 Quinnipiac vs. 3 Colorado College

Hartford: 1 Michigan State vs. 4 Sacred Heart; 2 Minnesota Duluth vs. 3 Dartmouth

Of note: 1) Fargo and Loveland are listed together to set up a potential 1 vs. 4 matchup in the semifinals. 2) There were no first-round conference matchups that required a switch, but the final three teams in the field were moved to have Sacred Heart in Hartford as required. 3) Augustana in Fargo and the pairing over Western Michigan and Michigan just fell that way, nothing was changed. 4) All of the No. 1 seeds, and all but one of the No. 2 seeds are Western teams. Half of the 3-seeds and all of the 4s are from the East.

Women’s Bracketology

Now for the women, where the automatic bids are again per the preseason conference polls: Penn State (AHA), Quinnipiac (ECAC), Northeastern (Hockey East), Assumption (NEWPA), Ohio State (WCHA)

The rest of the field per NPI, and unlike last time we don’t need to cheat to get the two-time reigning champions in the field: Princeton, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colgate, St. Cloud State and Yale. There are only two changes from our pro-Halloween bracketology, with all of the team involved from the ECAC: Princeton and Yale in, Cornell and Brown out.

With all that, here would be the seedings, again per rankings, with the Frozen Four set for Duluth, Minn., March 21-23. Top-ranked team not in the field, No. 6 Princeton.

8 vs. 9: Colgate vs. St. Cloud State

No. 1 Bye: Ohio State

4 vs. 5: Northeastern vs. Princeton

7 vs. 10: Penn State vs. Yale

No. 2 Bye: Minnesota

6 vs. 11: Quinnipiac vs. Assumption

No. 3 Bye: Wisconsin

The top team out per the rankings, No. 9 Clarkson. The top team per NPI is No. 10 Clarkson.

Puck Drop: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Numerous former collegiate players were involved in one of the craziest endings in NHL history when the Winnipeg Jets rallied to score four goals in the final 2:39 to force overtime and Dylan Samberg (UMD) scored for the 5-4 victory. Jacob Fowler (Boston College) was on the wrong side of the loss, with the first goal coming off a final bounce off a dump-in. Morgan Barron (Cornell) scored the second goal, with Kyle Connor (Michigan) blasting two one-timers from the right circle after the Jets pulled its goalie for an extra attacker.

Nick Schmaltz (North Dakota) scored power-play goal 13:12 of the third period to lead Utah to a 3-2 win at Toronto. Per NHL.com, the Mammoth lead the NHL with 20 power-play goals. They became the fourth team in the past decade to record 20 power-play goals in 16 games or fewer, joining the New Jersey Devils (12 games, 2023-24), Vancouver Canucks (16 games, 2023-24) and Edmonton Oilers (15 games, 2021-22).

Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) made 18 saves to win in his first home start with New Jersey. Jack Hughes had two goals as the Devils pulled out a 4-3 shootout win against the Oilers.

The San Jose Sharks called up defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (Denver).

When asked about the possibility of Russia participating in the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney left no doubt with, “The Russians will not be there." The tournament begins in Dec. 26.

Pierre LeBrun of The Sports Network reported that Dylan Larkin (Michigan) has refused a request to expand his trade list include more teams. Detroit claims that there is currently no trade to be made with the teams on his 10-team list.

The proposed legislation to cap international athletes at 20 percent of NCAA rosters took a big hit Tuesday night when bill sponsor Jon Husted lost his Senate seat in Ohio.

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

ECAC

Union 1, Rensselaer 0

Today’s College Hockey Schedule

No Games Scheduled

This Date in Hockey History November 4, 1905: Dartmouth right wing, and coach who notched 308 wins, Eddie Jeremiah was born in Worcester, Mass.



November 4, 1984: Dustin Brown, just the second American team captain to win a Stanley Cup, was born in Ithaca, N.Y. he played in 1,296 NHL games over 18 seasons, all with the Los Angeles Kings.



November 4, 1987: The New York Rangers at the Edmonton Oilers featured a special showdown as both Wayne Gretzky and Marcel Dionne had 998 career assist and were looking to join Gordie Howe as the only players to reach 1,000. Gretzky had a huge game with a hat trick and two assists to lead the Oilers to a 7-2 victory.



November 4, 1989: Former North Dakota goaltender Jon Casey notched his career third shutout as the Minnesota North Stars enjoyed their 400th franchise win, 3-0 over the Chicago Blackhawks.



November 4, 1991: John Vanbiesbrouck, a Team USA staple, notched the first shutout by New York Rangers against the Flames since 1973, back when the franchise was in Atlanta. It was his 11th career shutout as Calgary took a 4-0 loss.



November 4, 1998: Former RPI center Adam Oates notched career assist No. 800, but the Washington Capitals lost 5-2 to Tampa Bay.



November 4, 2001: Former Bowling Green right wing Dan Bylsma had his first game-winning goal in the NHL in Mighty Ducks of Anaheim’s 5-0 win over the Atlanta Thrashers. Jean-Sebastien Giguere recorded his fifth career shutout.



November 4, 2016: Former Boston College right wing Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno out of the USA Hockey National Team Development both scored two goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets hit double digits for the first time with a 10-0 victory over Montreal. Former Michigan goaltender Al Montoya was in net for the Canadiens and still made 30 saves.



November 4, 2017: Former Michigan forward Andrew Cogliano became just the fourth player in NHL history to play in 800 consecutive games. Anaheim took a 2-1 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks.



November 4, 2018: Defenseman Cam Fowler, out of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, notched his first career hat trick when he scored in overtime as Anaheim defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.



November 4, 2021: Former North Dakota center Brock Nelson scored a career-best four goals as the New York Islanders won at Montral, 4-2.



November 4, 2023: After Auston Matthews, of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, opened the 2023-24 season with back-to-back hat tricks, he got another during a 6-4 loss to Buffalo. It was the sixth-fewest games (11) by a player in NHL history to record three hat tricks in a season.



November 4, 2023: Former Alabama Huntsville goaltender Cam Talbot made 24 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-0 victory at Philadelphia. He became the fifth player to record a shutout for at least six different NHL teams, joining Sean Burke (seven), Lorne Chabot (six), Dwayne Roloson (six), and Jaroslav Halak (six).

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Heroes? Vietnam Vets are heroes. The guys who tried to rescue our hostages in Iran are heroes. I'm just a hockey player.” Mike Eruzione (Boston University)

We'll Leave You With This ...

BACK TO BACK HAT TRICKS FOR CUTTER GAUTHIER 🔥🎩 pic.twitter.com/zZ2emfbTwA — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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