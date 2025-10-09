How Concerned Should Boston College be with Rocky Start? All Things Hockey East
It was only one game, but there's some obvious angst among Boston College fans regarding the start of the 2025-26 season, especially considering the schedule.
After a stunning loss at home to then-No. 13 Quinnipiac by a score of 4-3, the Eagles got off on the wrong foot, err, skate, to start this regular season. One of the immediate consequences was that Boston College fell out of the top 10 in the national rankings, from No. 6 to No. 11.
Head coach Greg Brown called the game a learning experience and something the Eagles can build on as they ramp up toward the start of conference play at the end of the month.
“That’s what happens when you don’t play an exhibition game,” Brown said. “Surprisingly, it wasn’t the young guys, it was our older guys who should know and be the calm ones out there. We tried to do a bit too much, and it wasn’t clicking at all. We have to try and clean those things up and not put ourselves in a position to beat ourselves.”
After a disappointing performance, Boston College head out to Minnesota, another talented team looking to right the ship after a disappointing opening weekend. After splitting a series against Michigan Tech, the Gophers also dropped out of the top 10 to No. 12. The series was already considered a marquee-level showdown between two elite programs, but now a lot could be on the line as neither team can afford an early-season sweep.
“We know it’s going to be a great challenge for this group,” Brown said. “Clearly we will have some video sessions and see where the self-inflicted wounds are and come back to start the [upcoming] game with a little more presence. We have to play more like ourselves and not try to be world-beaters, then the good things will start to fall into place.”
Ahearn, Lowell Dominate at Home
Even though it was the season opener for both teams, the forecheck and physicality the River Hawks brought last Friday was truly imperative, they just seemed to want it more.
Both teams have had time to sit on the result, which sets up an important rematch this Friday, this time at Merrimack. This game will be worth watching because it could be very telling about the makeup and chemistry in each locker room.
For Lowell, it's an opportunity to show that its a force to be reckoned with. The talent, both young and old, played hard and physical, and bringing the same kind of intensity on the road could give the River Hawks a huge confidence boost. It could also signal that they aren't quite the pushovers the coaches and media have made them out to be in preseason predictions, etc.
For Merrimack, it’s a chance to show both some fortitude and backbone, especially in front of their home crowd. The Warriors want to be taken seriously, and a victory or even a competitive matchup could be an important step toward showing that they'll be able to find their mojo later down the line.
“We don’t suck,” head coach Scott Borek said. “If we sucked I would tell you guys, trust me. We are a good team. We just have to prove it.”
Hockey East Weekly Awards
Here are the Hockey East Award Winners for Week 1:
Player(s) of the Week: Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson and UMass forward Jack Musa. Hutson scored the game-winner against LIU, while Musa had five points on three goals and two assists during a weekend sweep of Northern Michigan.
Rookie of the Week: Umass forward Lukas Klecka scored two goals and had five shots against Northern Michigan.
Defender of the Week: UConn Tom Messineo. he had the game-winning goal against Colorado College and blocked seven shots.
Goaltender of the Week: Lowell's Austin Elliott made 17 saves against Merrimack in his collegiate debut.
Hockey East Leads All Colleges in NHL
Hockey East has a record 91 former players on NHL rosters for the opening games of the 2025-26 season, the only time of the year the rosters are locked and not fluid. All 11 schools are represented, and every NHL team has at least one Hockey East player on their roster.
The 91represents more than one-third of the record 248 college alumni on NHL rosters to open the season.
The breakdown: Boston College (20), Boston University (18), Northeastern (11), Providence (11),and Massachusetts (9). Rounding out the schools are New Hampshire (6), Maine (5), UConn (3), UMass Lowell (1), Merrimack (1), and Vermont (1). Additionally, five Notre Dame skaters who competed in Hockey East earned NHL roster spots. See below for the full list.
Beyond the Blue Line
Keep an eye on UMass. The Minutemen dominated and swept the weekend series against Northern Michigan, and looked impressive. In addition to his five points, Musa also had blocked three shots, won 5-of-5 faceoffs and was a plus-three. … Maine, Providence, New Hampshire and Vermont all start their seasons this weekend. UNH has the toughest opening draw, at No. 2 Michigan State. Boston University hosts Colgate in what should be a good Hockey East warmup for the Terrier’s elite squad. No. 13 UConn takes on No. 16 Ohio State in a big battle for legitimacy. ... Six out of eleven Hockey East teams are in the top 20 in this week's national rankings.
