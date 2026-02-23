The race to the postseason is heating up, and last weekend gave us a little bit of everything across college hockey.

Michigan State is closing in on first place in the Big Ten even though Michigan is still out front. North Dakota is inching closer to the top seed in the NCHC, while Western Michigan still has a chance to shake things up. In Hockey East, Providence keeps rolling as the nation's hottest team. Meanwhile, in the ECAC, Cornell shocked the Quinnipiac high-powered offense.

With the regular season winding down, every game now carries major weight in the conference races and postseason picture. These final weeks should bring plenty of drama as teams fight for seeding, momentum, and a chance to make a deep run in March.

1. Michigan State

The Spartans rolled, sweeping Notre Dame and coming within one point of first place in the Big Ten standings. In game one, MSU dominated, winning 4-2, followed by an 8-2 victory on Friday night. The Spartans host Ohio State for a weekend series. If MSU can sweep the Buckeyes, it y would be almost guaranteed the top spot in the Big Ten, needing two points or less in the final series.

2. North Dakota

Abram Wiebe celebrates after scoring a goal. | North Dakota Athletics

North Dakota stumbled a bit last weekend, earning four of six points, going 1-0-1 against St. Cloud State. In game one, the Fighting Hawks tied 4-4, losing in a shootout, before rallying the following night to win 6-4. UND needs just two of six points in the final series against Western Michigan to clinch the top seed in the NCHC tournament.

3. Michigan

March 8, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; The Michigan Wolverines huddle prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yost Ice Arena. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The Wolverines split with Wisconsin, losing 4-1 on Friday before rolling to a 3-1 victory in game two. Michigan still has a point on Michigan State and eight points on Penn State, but has played two more games than both. To be the top-seeded team in the Big Ten Tournament the Wolverines probably need sweep Minnesota this weekend, and will still need some help on the final weekend of the season when they don’t play a conference game.

4. Western Michigan

Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Western Michigan Broncos defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Boston University Terriers during the first period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Broncos earned five of six points in a weekend series at Colorado College. In game one, neither side could get the upper hand, with the game ending in a 1-1 tie, while the Broncos were able to snatch an extra point, winning in a shootout. On Saturday, the Broncos rode a one-goal lead for most of the game before scoring a goal in the third period to put the game away, winning 2-0. Western Michigan hosts North Dakota for the final series of the season, needing a sweep both nights if they want to catch North Dakota in the standings.

5. Penn State

March 8, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State forward Ben Schoen (12) handles the puck during the second period against the Michigan Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions swept Ohio State, winning 11-4 in game one before needing overtime to win 5-4 the following night. Penn State travels to Notre Dame this weekend before ending the season at home against Wisconsin. These last two series are a great opportunity for the Nittany Lions to get some momentum rolling into the postseason.

6. Providence

Providence teammates smile as they head out onto the ice. | Providence athletics

The Friars continue to dominate, sweeping Vermont 5-2 on Friday and 5-3 in game two. They've gone 13-2 since the break and have been the hottest team in college hockey over the last month and a half. Providence currently holds the top spot in the Hockey East standings with 48 points.

7. Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac men's hockey needed OT but came out on top against Wisconsin. | David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bobcats split on the weekend, getting blasted by Cornell 6-1 before beating Colgate 5-2. The Bobcats remain the team to beat in the ECAC, holding the top spot with 47 points. Quinnipiac ends the season with games against Dartmouth and Harvard. If they beat Dartmouth they'll clinch the top spot in the ECAC.

8. Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth defends the net. | Minnesota Duluth Athletics

The Bulldogs outscored Miami of Ohio 9-3, winning 5-2 in game one before another impressive 4-1 victory on Saturday. The Bulldogs host Colorado College in the final series of the season, looking to roll some momentum into the postseason.

9. Denver

Denver Goalie Johnny Hicks stops the puck. | Denver Athletics

The Pioneers were idle in preparation for their season finale against Arizona State. Denver hasn’t lost since Jan. 23, going 6-0-1 in that stretch. If Denver can earn a sweep, it can carry over a month's worth of momentum into the NCHC tournament.

10. Cornell

Cornell players warm up before the game. | Cornell Athletics

The Big Red shocked one of the best offenses in the country, traveling on the road to beat Quinnipiac 6-1 on Friday. The following night, the Big Red dropped a game to Priceton losing 4-2. Cornell hosts St. Lawrence and Clarkson to end the season.