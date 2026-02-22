Team USA vs. Canada: Live Updates From Gold Medal Game at 2026 Winter Olympics

It all comes down to this.

After two incredible semifinal wins over Slovakia and Finland, respectively, Team USA and Team Canada will now face off from Milan's Milano Santagiulia Arena on Sunday morning with the 2026 Winter Olympics’ men’s hockey gold medal on the line.

The bitter rivals have both been dominant throughout the course of the games, with each sitting at a perfect 5–0 through the preliminary rounds and playoffs heading into Sunday.

Puck drop is set for 8:10 a.m. ET, so follow along here with us at Sports Illustrated for live scores, updates, analysis, commentary, and more as the gold medal

Team USA vs. Canada: Gold Medal Game Updates, Analysis, and More