How High did Wisconsin Jump in Hockey Polls After Sweeping Michigan State?
The question for the voters wasn't if there would be a new No. 1 team in men's college hockey this week after Michigan State was swept at home over the weekend by Wisconsin. It was how high the Badgers would rise in the rankings.
They went all the way from seventh to No. 2. Michigan, which put on another impressive offensive display with 5-2 and 8-1 home wins against Ohio State, moved up into the top spot for the first time this season after beginning the year No. 12 in the preseason polls (but did receive a first-place vote).
The Wolverines landed 42 of 50 first-place votes in the USCHO.com poll (and all 34 in the USA Hockey rankings) while Michigan State held on to five but slid down to No. 3 overall. Wisconsin received three first-place votes.
It's the second time this season that the Big Ten held the top three spots as it went Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State in the Nov, 3 rankings. Having lost four of their last six games without injured Aiden Fink, a Hobey Baker finalist last season, the Nittany Lions have fallen to No. 9.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin women's team continued to have a vice grip on No. 1, with 16 of 20 first-place votes. Ohio State moved up a notch ahead of Minnesota at No. 3, with still-undefeated Penn State fourth.
The best in the East is Quinnipiac on the men's side at No. 8, and Cornell at No. 5 for the women. Both polls continued to resemble each other with the top half dominated by Western teams, and the bottom half full of the East.
East-West matchups will be a theme this week as Michigan will take the new No. 1 rankings out for a spin at Harvard for a weekend series, the top team receiving votes but not ranked. No. 2 Wisconsin is off, but Michigan State is hosting Colgate. Penn State, which is located in the East but is considered a Western school due to playing in the Big Ten, is off until Jan. 3.
USCHO Men's Poll
November 24, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
13-3-0
991 (42)
2
2
Wisconsin
10-2-2
894 (3)
7
3
Michigan State
9-3
884 (1)
1
4
Denver
9-4-1
825
3
5
Minnesota Duluth
12-4-0
763
4
6
North Dakota
8-4-0
702
6
7
Western Michigan
9-5-0
684
8
8
Quinnipiac
9-3-2
648
9
9
Penn State
11-5-0
626
5
10
Maine
8-5-1
513
10
11
Northeastern
8-4-0
432
12
12
Connecticut
7-5-2
412
11
13
Dartmouth
6-0-0
395
13
14
Minnesota State
8-2-4
375
14
15
Boston College
7-5-1
294
15
16
Providence
6-5-2
246
16
17
Cornell
6-2-0
242
19
18
Massachusetts
8-7-0
167
73
19
Boston University
6-7-1
91
18
20
Union
8-3-2
73
NR
Others receiving votes: Harvard 72, Colorado College 64, Michigan Tech 34, Bemidji State 24, Miami 13, Holy Cross 12, RIT 8, Omaha 5, St. Cloud State 5, Bentley 3, Ohio State 2, Arizona State 1
USA Hockey Poll
November 17, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
680 (34)
2
2
Wisconsin
616
8
3
Michigan State
613
1
4
Denver
580
3
5
Minnesota Duluth
539
4
6
North Dakota
471
6
7
Western Michigan
467
7
8
Quinnipiac
447
9
9
Penn State
435
5
10
Dartmouth
318
13
11
Maine
310
11
12
Northeastern
284
12
13
Connecticut
283
10
14
Minnesota State
237
14
15
Boston College
204
15
16
Cornell
196
17
17
Providence
153
16
18
Harvard
179
NR
19
Massachusetts
78
18
20
Boston University
44
19
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 33, Union 28, Ohio State 11, Bemidji State 7, Holy Cross 7, Augustana 6, Miami 4, St. Cloud State 4, Sacred Heart 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
November 24, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
14-1-1
295 (16)
1
2
Ohio State
13-1-0
283 (4)
3
3
Minnesota
12-4-0
246
2
4
Penn State
16-0-0
234
6
5
Cornell
9-2-0
223
4
6
Minnesota Duluth
10-6-0
216
5
7
Northeastern
12-2-0
167
8
8
Connecticut
10-3-1
153
9
9
Quinnipiac
12-3-1
150
7
10
Clarkson
9-5-1
106
11
11
Brown
8-3-1
63
12
12
Colgate
8-7-1
61
13
13
Princeton
8-4-0
59
NR
14
St. Cloud State
5-10-1
47
10
15
Minnesota State
8-7-1
41
NR
Others receiving votes: Yale 33, Boston College 10, St. Thomas 10, Mercyhurst 2
Women's USA Hockey Poll
November 18, 2025 (Will be updated when released on Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
281 (16)
1
2
Minnesota
263 (1)
2
3
Ohio State
254 (2)
3
4
Minnesota Duluth
210
5
5
Cornell
206
4
6
Penn State
203
6
7
Quinnipiac
174
7
8
Northeastern
142
9
9
Connecticut
130
9
10
St. Cloud State
89
12
11
Clarkson
81
11
12
Colgate
76
14
13
Brown
64
13
14
Yale
56
10
15
St. Thomas
19
15
Others receiving votes: Princeton 12; Mercyhurst 7, Minnesota State 6; Boston College 5, Holy Cross 5, Rochester Institute of Technology 1.