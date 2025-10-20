BC Bulletin

Michigan Hockey Powers Go 1-2-3 in Latest Rankings

It's still early, but so far it looks like any team hoping to win the 2026 college hockey national championship will have to go through the Michigan schools.

Christopher Walsh

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel, left, celebrates his goal with Owen West during the second period against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Charlie Stramel, left, celebrates his goal with Owen West during the second period against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State, Western Michigan and Michigan. According to the latest polls, the three best teams in college hockey all hail from the Great Lakes State.

The Spartans moved into the top spot with a weekend sweep at then-No. 1 Boston University, including a drama-filled 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday. The series opener, which was shown on ESPN 2, had a 4-2 final score.

"Heck of a weekend," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said after the overtime win. "Tonight was about as good of a college hockey game as you're going to see. I thought it was a really good response out of BU, obviously they're a really good team. We knew they were going to be a lot sharper the second night."

Michigan has rocketed up the rankings with a 6-0 start after being No. 12 in the preseason poll, and cracked the top three with a sweep of Robert Morris. It also faced Providence and Mercyhurst in non-conference play while posting an average score of 6.7-1.2.

This year, being the state champion will obviously mean a lot. Michigan State begins its quest by visiting Northern Michigan this weekend, although the Wildcats are off to a rough start at 0-6 after being swept by Massachusetts, Ohio State and Colorado College.

Michigan State face Big Ten rival Michigan twice during the regular season, Dec. 5-6, and Feb. 6-7. They could obviously play again in the Big Ten tournament (see below), which has a new format this season and home-ice advantage could be huge.

Michigan State does not have reigning national champion Western Michigan on its schedule, but Michigan does. The Wolverines will host the Broncos, who playh in the NCHC, this weekend for a No. 2 at No. 3 matchup.

How's that for timing?

USCHO Men's Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan State

3-1-0

967 (29)

3

2

Western Michigan

3-1-0

924 (9)

2

3

Michigan

6-0-0

886 (11)

4

4

Boston University

2-2-1

823

1

5

Penn State

5-1-0

775 (1)

6

6

Quinnipiac

3-1-1

692

10

7

Denver

2-1-1

677

5

8

North Dakota

3-1-0

654

8

9

Boston College

2-1-1

601

9

10

Maine

2-1-1

566

7

11

Connecticut

2-2-0

410

12

12

Minnesota

2-3-1

400

13

13

Massachusetts

4-1-0

377

11

14

Ohio State

3-1-0

356

16

15

Providence

1-2-0

332

14

16

Colorado College

5-1-0

228

19

17

Wisconsin

2-0-2

202

17

18

Minnesota Duluth

5-1-0

138

NR

19

Cornell

0-0-0

123

18

20

Minnesota State

1-1-2

108

20

Others receiving votes: Augustana 80, Arizona State 57, Union 52, Northeastern 17, St. Thomas 11, Miami 8, Michigan Tech 8, Canisius 7, Dartmouth 6, St. Cloud State 5, Ferris State 3, Harvard 3, Brown 1, Clarkson 1, Lindenwood 1, Niagara 1

Big Ten Tournament Format

For those who missed it, the tournament is changing to a two-week, single-elimination format with all games played on campus, but will still determines the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Per the Big Ten: All seven teams will qualify with quarterfinals being held on Wednesday, March 11. Teams seeded No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 will host the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds respectively. The No. 1 seed gains a bye into the semifinals. Semifinals will take place on Saturday, March 14, hosted by the No. 1 seed and the highest advancing seed from the quarterfinals. The championship game will be held the weekend of March 20-21 and hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Michigan State is the two-time reigning champion. It defended its tournament title in 2025, recording a 4-3 double overtime victory over Ohio State in Munn Ice Arena.

