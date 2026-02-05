College hockey delivers another one of its biggest weekends with two top-10 series, each carrying major implications in the national picture and conference outlook. With the regular season entering its final stretch, every point matters, and this weekend offers little margin for error at the top.

The spotlight shines brightest in the state of Michigan, where an historic rivalry reaches new heights. For the first time in the series, Michigan and Michigan State meet as the top two teams in the nation, adding even more weight to this matchup. A Friday night showdown is followed by Saturday’s Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena, setting the stage for a weekend that could shake up the national rankings.

In the NCHC, Minnesota Duluth hosts North Dakota at AMSOIL Arena. The Bulldogs are searching for momentum as they have dropped four straight, while North Dakota aims to maintain its conference supremacy.

No. 2 Michigan State at No. 1 Michigan

Michigan settles for a split against rival Michigan State. | University of Michigan Athletics

Friday's game will mark the 350th meeting between Michigan and Michigan State, and the first time these two meet as the top two teams in the nation. Saturday marks the 10th annual Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Michigan has been the top-scoring offense in the nation, averaging 4.80 goals per game, led by T.J. Hughes, who has 38 points on the season. The Wolverines have been ranked No. 1 in the USCHO poll for 10 straight weeks, continuing their dominance last weekend with a sweep over rival Ohio State.

In game one, the Wolverines and Buckeyes went back and forth, but two unanswered goals in the third period gave Michigan the 6-4 edge. The following evening, it seemed as though the Wolverines would cruise to a victory, but back-to-back Buckeye goals in the third period forced overtime. The extra frame favored the Wolverines 3-2.

The Spartans looked really good last weekend, sweeping then-No. 5 Penn State on the road. On Friday, the Spartans suffocated the Nittany Lions, scoring three goals in the first period on their way to a 6-3 victory. Saturday saw a closer contest with MSU needing overtime to secure a 5-4 victory at Beaver Stadium.

Earlier this season, these two teams met for a home-and-home series with the away team winning both games. Michigan won game one 3-0 in East Lansing before the Spartans responded with a 3-1 victory in Ann Arbor.

All-time, the Wolverines hold a 180-145-24 edge, and a 6-3 edge in the Duel in the D. MSU, however, has won two straight in Detroit. Both of these teams understand that more than just bragging rights are on the line here. If one of these squads can earn a sweep, it will likely put them in a firm position atop not just the Big Ten, but also the national polls.

No. 3 North Dakota at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota players get chippy in between whistles. | UMD Athletics

UMD hosts North Dakota in this all-important NCHC series. The Bulldogs are struggling, losing four in a row, and desperately need to stop the bleeding. On the other hand, North Dakota is sitting atop the league standings, looking to tighten its grip on the conference.

Last time out, UMD got swept by Denver, losing 4-3 in game one before dropping a defensive battle in a 1-0 overtime defeat on Saturday. North Dakota was idle last week after sweeping Arizona State.

UND leads the all-time series 162-91-11, and 69-46-6 in Duluth. The Bulldogs haven’t won inside AMSOIL Arena since Jan. 24, 2020, and are 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Fighting Hawks.

These two teams met earlier this year, with UMD stealing game one 4-3 in overtime before the Fighting Hawks bounced back, winning 5-1 in game two. UND currently leads the NCHC with 38 points, while UMD is in fourth with 26 points.

For North Dakota, this series is certainly not a must-win, but UND is in a strong position to be a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, and possibly play its regional at nearby Sioux Falls, S.D. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs only have three series left and certainly need a split in this series to get back on track. If UMD gets swept, it'll be difficult to get momentum back with only four games remaining in the regular season.

