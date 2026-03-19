Howard vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The good news for the Howard Bison is that they took down UMBC in the First Four, earning themselves a spot in the Round of 64. The bad news is they now have to face the No. 1 seed, the Michigan Wolverines.

Only two 16-seeds have won in NCAA Tournament history, so we can feel confident the Wolverines will win this game, but will they cover the massive spread? That's the question that I'm here to answer.

Howard vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Howard +30.5 (-102)

Michigan -30.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Howard +3500

Michigan -20000

Total

OVER 151.5 (-110)

UNDER 151.5 (-110)

Howard vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 7:10 pm ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Howard Record: 24-10

Michigan Record: 31-3

Howard vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Howard is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games

Howard has lost 10 straight games against Big Ten opponents

Howard is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog

Michigan is 0-5 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Michigan's last eight games

Howard vs. Michigan Best Prop Bet

Ose Okojie UNDER 11.5 Points (-130) via FanDuel

Ose Okojie's points total in this game is more than what he's averaging this season, as he's averaged just 10.8 points per game. He may struggle to score in this game, as Okojie doesn't shoot the three-ball very often, largely getting his points by driving to the rim. Now he has to take on one of the best interior defenses in the country. Michigan ranks fourth in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 44.3% from two-point range. That's bad news for Okojie.

Howard vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

It's a big spread to lay, but I'm still going to back Michigan to cover the spread. The Howard Bison rarely shoot 3-point shots, ranking in the top 100 in two-point shot rate. That's disastrous news for them now that they have to take on a Michigan defense that's fourth in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage.

Howard also ranks 334th in the country in turnovers per possession. If the Bison turn the ball over at a high clip against Michigan, the Wolverines are going to be in a great spot to run up the score and cover this big spread.

Pick: Michigan -30.5 (-118)

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