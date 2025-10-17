Non-Conference Struggles and Ranked Opponents: All Things CCHA
Two weeks into the season, the CCHA currently has a combined record of 9-18-1, with no teams boasting a winning record. Multiple teams are exactly at .500, with two teams posting zero wins (Bowling Green and Northern Michigan).
Minnesota State is the lone ranked team in the conference at No. 20, while multiple other teams received votes including: Michigan Tech, St. Thomas, Augustana and Ferris State. With a 1-1 tie at No. 17 Wisconsin on Thursday night, a subsequent loss could knock the Mavericks out of the top 20 next week, potentially leaving entire league unranked.
Granted, it probably wouldn't stay that way for long, but the league needs to get some better momentum heading into November.
Ranked Weekend
This weekend, the CCHA sees two ranked opponents and a top-20 match up. With the early struggle across the conference, these early games will be that much more important.
No. 15 Arizona State v. Augustana
Augustana hosts No. 15 Arizona State in its 2025-26 home opener. The Vikings are coming off a series split with Minnesota Duluth. In their shutout victory against Bulldogs, goalie Josk Kotai had a 40-save game to go along with Hunter Bischoff’s two-goal night. Minnesota State will need those kinds of performances it hopes to pull off an upset.
The Sun Devils are rolling after a tough start to the season, dropping a two-game home series to then No. 6 Penn State. The reigning Ice Breaker Tournament champions improved 2-2 and are looking to add some more quality wins when they travel to Sioux Falls.
No. 19 Colorado College v. Northern Michigan
In another 2025-26 home opener Northern Michigan plays host to No. 19 Colorado College. Northern Michigan is looking for its first win of the season after dropping four straight to start the season. About the only bright spot for the Wildcats has been freshman goalie Oliver Auyeng-Ashton, who earned Rookie of the Week honors.
Colorado College comes into this series with a record of 3-1, including a series split with 10 Connecticut. The Tigers have historically struggled with the Wildcats, trailing 31-24-1 all-time in the series, including a 5-22-1 record when playing on the road.
No. 20 Minnesota State v. No. 17 Wisconsin
The Mavericks led most of the first game in this two-game series, but a late score in the third period saw the Badgers tie it at 1-1. Wisconsin eventually edged out Minnesota State in four rounds of an exhibition shootout for the bragging rights.
The Badgers outshot the Mavericks 30-22 and had a clear advantage in faceoffs, 31-16. Minnesota State will need to make some adjustments and help its outstanding goalie, Alex Tracy. When he's in net the Mavericsks always have a chance to steal a win.
CCHA Players of the Week
Forward: Gavin Best, Sr., Ferris State. Best tallied three goals in two games, including a game-winner against reigning national champion Western Michigan.
Defenseman: Adam Barone, So., Lake Superior State. He had three assists in two games. Two of those assists came in a 7-4 loss to Lindenwood.
Goaltender: Hobie Hedquist, Jr., Ferris State. Hedquist stopped 48 of 50 shots en-route to a 3-2 upset to spoil Western Michigan's banner-raising night.
Rookie: Oliver Auyeung-Ashton, Fr., Northern Michigan. He saved all eight shots faced in relief of William Gramme. The next evening he made 45 saves in a 3-1 loss to No. 16 Ohio State.
Beyond the Blue Line
When Northern Michigan hosts No. 19 Colorado College, it'll be the first time in 29 years that they play in Marquette. . … Oliver Auyeung-Ashton’s 45 saves are the most by a Northern Michigan freshman in first career start. … Both Ferris State and Lake Superior State play the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 this week . … In all, nine members of the Badgers have ties to the Mavericks. Neither side could secure outright victory as Mike Hastings faced his former squad winning in a shootout.
