North Dakota and Bemidji State Square Off Thanksgiving Weekend: All Things CCHA
The top team in the CCHA, Bemidji State, faces off against No. 6 North Dakota in a home-and-home series this weekend in a series that's growing into a bit of a Thanksgiving rivalry. Game one will be played at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn., on Friday before making the trip to Grand Forks, N.D., Saturday for game two at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
North Dakota comes into this matchup after a 6-1 exhibition victory over the U.S. Under-18 team. Meanwhile, the Beavers are red-hot over their last ten games, going 7-1-2 and 6-0-0 at home since Oct. 24. Including last weekend, where the Beavers dominated Northern Michigan 7-3 in game one and 6-2 in game two.
The Beavers recorded two hat tricks in the series. On Friday, Connor McClennon scored four goals, tying BSU's DI single-game record. On Saturday, Oliver Peer netted the other hat trick with three goals and an assist.
BSU is averaging 3.40 goals per game over their last ten games, while allowing just 2.00 goals per game. In that same span, the Beavers are led by Adam Flammang’s CCHA high of fourteen points on five goals and nine assists.
Friday will be the 52nd all-time meeting between North Dakota and Bemidji State, with UND having a 37-6-8 advantage in the series. Both teams met last season in a home-and-home series, with BSU winning game one and both teams tying in game two.
St. Thomas Visits Michigan Tech
St. Thomas comes into this game sporting a record of 5-6-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the conference. Last time out, the Tommies split with Bowling Green, losing in overtime 3-2 before winning 6-2 the following evening.
The Tommies are led by Alex Gaffney, who leads the CCHA in goals with ten and is second in points with 19. The Tommies ' season struggles have been highlighted by a rotating door of goalies. St. Thomas has seen three different netminders this season.
The Huskies stumble into this series after dropping a pair of games at then-No.14 Minnesota State. They were shut out in game one, losing 3-0, before losing 3-2 the following night.
Tech is anchored between the pipes by Owen Bartoszkiewicz, whose eight wins are fifth nationally, and he has played the seventh most minutes in the country. On the offensive side, the Huskies are led by Stiven Sardarian, who is third nationally in assists with 15 and eighth in points with 19.
Michigan Tech leads the all-time series against St. Thomas 19-11-2 dating back to 1922. The Huskies' advantage widens in Houghton, where they lead 14-6-1, but St. Thomas has dominated the series recently, winning six of the last eight games.
Players of the Week
CCHA Forward of the Week: Connor McClennon, Sr., Bemidji State. He led the conference with five points on four goals and one assist. He scored four goals in a 7-3 victory over Northern Michigan on Friday. He then had an assist in a 6-2 win on Saturday. He finished the weekend with one block defensively and a plus-minus of +3.
CCHA Defenseman of the Week: Christopher Lie, So., Ferris State. Lie led CCHA defensemen in points (three) and assists (three) last week, helping the Bulldogs to a split with Lake Superior State. On Friday, he assisted on Ferris State's one goal in a 2-1 loss. He then dished out a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday.
CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Alex Tracy, Sr., Minnesota State. Tracy continued his dominant season, going 2-0-0 with a goals against average of 1.00. His .951 save percentage helped propel the Mavericks over Michigan Tech. He stopped all 12 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win. He then turned away 27-of-29 shots in a 3-2 victory on Saturday.
CCHA Rookie of the Week: Lucas Van Vliet, Fr., St. Thomas. Van Vliet led CCHA freshmen in goals (one) and points (two), helping St. Thomas take 4 of 6 points from its series with Bowling Green. On Friday, he assisted on the Tommies' tying goal with 6.2 seconds left in regulation. He then scored on the man advantage on Saturday in a 6-2 triumph over the Falcons.
Beyond the Blue line
Bemidji State has won six straight home games dating back to Oct. 24. …No. 14 Minnesota State remains the only ranked team in the CCHA, while both Michigan Tech and Bemidji State received votes. … St. Thomas and Michigan Tech first played each other over 100 years ago in 1922. … Augustana's penalty kill is fourth in the country with a success rate of .912. ... Keep an eye on Princeton visiting Bowling Greem. The Tigers enter the series with a 2-8-0 record all-time against the Falcons and a 1-3-0 record at Slater Family Ice Arena. They've been really good at home this season, 5-0, but are 0-2 on the road.