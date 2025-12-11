Pavelski, Gomez, Parise Inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame: Puck Drop

The Olympics were a topic of discussion in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday as the 2025 United States Hockey Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2025.

Zach Parise (North Dakota), Joe Pavelski (Wisconsin) and Scott Gomez and all played for Team USA in the Olympics at least once, as did Tara Mounsey (Brown) for the women's team as a defender. She was the only one of the four who won a gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. However, Bruce Bennett, the first photographer inducted, has shot six Olympics and is getting ready to do his seventh in two months at Milano Cortina 2026,

"All five of these members of the class share a common bond through the Winter Olympics," USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said on a conference call with reporters when the class was announced in September. "It's appropriate as we gear up for another Olympic and Paralympic year that all of these people are going into the Hall together."

Both the U.S. men's and women's are among the major contenders for the gold medal in Italy. However, the men haven't won the gold since 1980 Miracle on Ice (Lake Placid), and last medaled in 2010 (Vancouver) with the silver after Parise's goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to sudden-death overtime only to see Sidney Crosby get the game-winner for Canada.

“USA Hockey, we haven’t gotten over that hump yet, but it’s close,” said Pavelski, who was also on that team, per NHL.com. “We couldn’t be more excited for the Olympics coming up.”

Ray Shero (St. Lawrence) was posthumously awarded the Lester Patrick Award for “outstanding service to hockey in the United States." He was the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils franchises from 2006 to 2020.

U.S. Women Clinch Rivalry Series with Blowout Win

The Minnesota connection of Kelly Panek and Abbey Murphy both scored two goals as the U.S. Women’s National Team dominated Canada 10-4 at Rogers Place on Edmonton to clinch 2025 Rivalry Series. The 10 goals were the most goals Canada has ever allowed in international play.

Also scoring for the Americans, in order, were Tessa Janecke (Penn State), Jesse Compher, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl-Salemme, Julia Gosling, Alex Carpenter and Kirsten Simms (Wisconsin). Gwyneth Philips got the win despite the U.S. being outshot 34-29.

The U.S. won the first three games by a combined score of 20-6. It previously won 4-1 in Cleveland, and 6-1 in Buffalo in early November. Murphy, who is still playing for the Golden Gophers, leads all players in goals (five) and points (eight). She added two assists in the game, while Pannek, a former UM player who is now in the PWHL, had one.

The final game of the 2025 Rivalry Series will be played in Edmonton on Saturday.

Puck Drop: Thursday, November 11, 2025

• Junior forward Owen Fowler ended a back-and-forth game with visiting UMass Lowell when he scored three minutes and three seconds into overtime to give No. 15 Maine a 5-4 victory at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Even the shot total was tight, 27-26 in favor of the Black Bears (9-7-1, 6-5 Hockey East), whoo had lost four of their previous five games. Freshman Justin Poirier had two goals and an assist. Senior Dillan Bentley had two goals and sophomore Dominic Payne was credited with three assists for Lowell (6-11-0, 3-6-0).

• Ashton Schultz and Brent Solomon had a goal and an assist as the U.S. Junior Select Team defeated Canada West 4-0 in the World Junior A Challenge in Quebec. Caleb Heil made 12 saves to earn the shutout. Team USA will face Sweden in a Friday semifinal at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colisée Vidéotron.

• RPI picked up a pair of WHL commitments in center Harrison Lodewyk of the Calgary Hitmen and defenseman Grayson Burzynski of the Brandon Wheat Kings for the 2026-27 season.

• Former Michigan goaltender Thatcher Demko will return from a lower-body injury when the Vancouver Canucks host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

• When former Massachusetts defenseman Cale Makar scored with eight seconds left for Colorado to tie Nashville 3-3, he became part of history Tuesday night. It was the first time in NHL history in which four teams scored game-tying goals in the final 15 seconds of regulation to force overtime. The other three were rookie Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim, 1 second remaining), Connor McDavid (Edmonton, 2 seconds) and Pavel Dorofeyev (Vegas, 14 seconds left). However, only the Ducks went on to win.

Wednesday's Scores MEN

Hockey East

No. 15 Maine 5, UMass Lowell 4

Exhibition

Maryville at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m AT

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Thursday's Schedule No Games Scheduled

This Date in Hockey History: December 11, 1938: Former St. Cloud State goaltender notched his third straight shutout, and third victory as a rookie, as part of his famous six shutouts in seven games string to start his HL career with Boston. The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 3-0.



December 11, 1959: Michigan defenseman Steve Richmond was born in Chicago.



December 11, 1963: Minnesota center Pat Micheletti was born in Hibbing, Minn.



December 11, 1969: We don’t want to say hockey players are overly superstitious, but the Philadelphia Flyers started playing Kate Smith’s version of “God Bless America” before faceoff and went on defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. They kept playing it and over the next three seasons went 19-1-1 in games in which the pregame song was played.



December 11, 1973: Former Minnesota Duluth center Phil Hoene became the second player in NHL history to score his first goal on a penalty shot. However, the Los Angeles Kings still lost to the Minnesota North Stars 6-3.



December 11, 1985: Former Minnesota forward Scott Bjugstad and Brian Bellows both notched their first NHL career hat tricks, while Keith Acton had two goals and two assist as the Minnesota North Stars dismantled the Detroit Red Wings, 10-2. Bjugstad also had an assist for a four-point game.



December 11, 1988: RPI defenseman Erik Burgdoerfer was born in Abington, Penn.



December 11, 1990: Pittsburgh Penguins obtained former Providence defenseman Peter Taglianetti and Larry Murphy from the Minnesota North Stars, in trade for former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Jim Johnson and former Lake Superior State defenseman Chris Dahlquist.



December 11, 1985: One of the biggest shootouts in NHL history happened in Chicago, where the Blackhawks and Oilers scored a combined 21 times and had 90 shots on goal. Edmonton won 12-9.



December 11, 1992: The NHL Board of Governors voted to let Minnesota North Stars relocate anywhere except Milwaukee, Wisconsin, or Hamilton Ontario. The North Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993, becoming the Dallas Stars.



December 11, 1997: U.S. National Development Team forward Matthew Tkachuk was born in Scottsdale, Ariz.



December 11, 2000: Mario Lemieux announced that he would return to Pittsburgh Penguins after retiring in the spring of 1997. He had already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.



December 11, 2000: The NHL approved the sale of the Phoenix Coyotes to Wayne Gretzky and partner Steve Ellman. He became the head coach of the team at the start of the 2006-06 season (three years later the Coyotes declared bankruptcy).



December 11, 2009: Former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Matt Niskanen took part in his first NHL shootout and scored in the 11th round to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory in San Jose.



December 11, 2010: Former Minnesota defenseman Alex Goligoski tied a Penguins team record for defensemen with his fourth game-winning goal of the season. It led a -2 win at Buffalo.



December 11, 2014: Former Minnesota Duluth goaltender became the first Minnesota-developed player to record an NHL win against his home state as the Sharks defeated the visiting Wild 2-1.



December 11, 2022: Former Boston University forward Clayton Keller notched his first NHL hat trick as the Coyotes defeated the Flyers 5-4.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"We were playing in a city tournament, and Tony let in two goals from the red line. I mean they went half the length of the ice and slid right past him. So we lost the game and we were all crying. I was the meanest guy on our team and I felt it was my place to say something, so I skated up to Tony. The tears were streaming down his face and right there in front of everybody I said, 'You blind jerk, you blind no-good s.o.b. You quit on us.' He should have punched me in the mouth, but he just cried. It wasn't long after that that my father took him to an eye doctor and it turned out he needed glasses bad. After he got the glasses nobody could beat him.” Phil Esposito on his brother Tony

