Projecting Team USA’s 2026 Olympics Ice Hockey Roster
We’re just about two months away from the onset of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
It’ll be the first time since the 4 Nations Face-Off that the U.S. takes part in an international hockey tournament. After placing second in a heartbreaking loss to Canada last winter, the Americans could, and probably should, make some significant adjustments to the roster ahead of the Olympics.
It’s a major honor to be selected to the international team, and there are a handful of deserving players who didn’t make the cut last February, but have a strong chance at making it this time around.
We’re going to make some projections for the Team USA roster at the Winter Games, but first, let’s remind ourselves of what the team looked like in February of ‘25 at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Team USA 4 Nations Roster
Forwards:
PLAYER
TEAM
Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
Chris Kreider
Anaheim Ducks
Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
J.T. Miller
New York Rangers
Brock Nelson
Colorado Avalanche
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers
Defensemen:
PLAYER
TEAM
Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
Adam Fox
New York Rangers
Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goalies:
PLAYER
TEAM
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
It was a solid team, blessed with two of the games best goaltenders and a number of top forward and defensive options. But the coaching staff seemed to prioritize experience, bringing along some veterans such as Nelson, Krieder, Trocheck and Miller, over the likes of some younger, breakout talents. This year, they may look for some newer faces, and there are plenty of worthy candidates who have performed at a high enough level to make the Olympic roster.
Among some players worthy of consideration include Canadiens’ sharpshooter Cole Caufield, Stars standout forward Jason Robertson, Sabres star Tage Thompson, and several others.
Each nation must narrow its potential pool of players down to 22 players and three goalies by Dec. 31. So, here’s how we’re projecting the USA to look ahead of the 2026 Games.
Projected 2026 Olympic Roster for Team USA
Forwards:
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
LW
Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
RW
Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
LW
Alex DeBrincat
Detroit Red Wings
RW
Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
C
Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
C
Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
C
Clayton Keller
Utah Mammoth
C
Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
C
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
C
Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
LW
Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
C/RW
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
LW
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
RW
There are a number of changes to the forwards unit here. Notably, a handful of veterans have been left off this projected roster, including Miller, Trocheck, Kreider and Nelson. In their place, the likes of Robertson, Caufield, DeBrincat and Thompson are due for their first taste of Olympic hockey, and they could be able to provide a needed goalscoring punch.
Of course, attacking is only half the job for a forward, especially on the game’s biggest stages. The ability to play two ways will be crucial for the U.S., an area where both Thompson and Robertson can make significant contributions.
Defensemen:
PLAYER
TEAM
Quinn Hughes
Vancouver Canucks
Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens
Seth Jones
Florida Panthers
Jackson LaCombe
Anaheim Ducks
Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
Jake Sanderson
Ottawa Senators
Jaccob Slavin
Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
The absence of Hughes was a thorn in the side of the United States at the 4 Nations Face-off. Having him in the lineup will be a huge boost this time around. Lane Hutson will be a welcome addition as a playmaking defenseman, too, capable of setting up his teammates and playing an impact role on the power play. Additionally, Ducks standout Jackson LaCombe has earned his place on the roster, replacing Brock Faber who hasn’t had a great start to the year in 2025-26.
Goalies:
PLAYER
TEAM
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
Spencer Knight
Chicago Blackhawks
There needn’t be any significant changes to the goalies room for the Americans. Hellebuyck and Oettinger are two of the best in the world at their positions, and Knight is a deserving third-stringer.
Changes from 4 Nations Face-Off:
IN: Robertson, Thompson, Caufield, Keller, Hutson, Hughes, LaCombe
OUT: Kreider, Miller, Trocheck, Nelson, Hanifin, Fox, Faber
Other deserving players to consider: John Carlson, Logan Cooley, Alex DeBrincat, Thatcher Demko, Adam Fox, Cutter Gauthier, Matthew Knies, J.T. Miller, Brett Pesce, Nick Schmaltz, Alex Tuch, Trevor Zegras
There’s still some time for the U.S. brass to assess its pool of talent, but after falling short with a veteran-laden roster in the 4 Nations Face-Off, it may be time to yet the young stars have their shot.