Projecting Team USA’s 2026 Olympics Ice Hockey Roster

Team USA will once again be led by Auston Matthews at the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy.
We’re just about two months away from the onset of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

It’ll be the first time since the 4 Nations Face-Off that the U.S. takes part in an international hockey tournament. After placing second in a heartbreaking loss to Canada last winter, the Americans could, and probably should, make some significant adjustments to the roster ahead of the Olympics.

It’s a major honor to be selected to the international team, and there are a handful of deserving players who didn’t make the cut last February, but have a strong chance at making it this time around.

We’re going to make some projections for the Team USA roster at the Winter Games, but first, let’s remind ourselves of what the team looked like in February of ‘25 at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Team USA 4 Nations Roster

Forwards:

PLAYER

TEAM

Matt Boldy

Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor

Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel

Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes

New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider

Anaheim Ducks

Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller

New York Rangers

Brock Nelson

Colorado Avalanche

Brady Tkachuk

Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck

New York Rangers

Defensemen:

PLAYER

TEAM

Brock Faber

Minnesota Wild

Adam Fox

New York Rangers

Noah Hanifin

Vegas Golden Knights

Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins

Jake Sanderson

Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin

Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies:

PLAYER

TEAM

Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars

It was a solid team, blessed with two of the games best goaltenders and a number of top forward and defensive options. But the coaching staff seemed to prioritize experience, bringing along some veterans such as Nelson, Krieder, Trocheck and Miller, over the likes of some younger, breakout talents. This year, they may look for some newer faces, and there are plenty of worthy candidates who have performed at a high enough level to make the Olympic roster.

Among some players worthy of consideration include Canadiens’ sharpshooter Cole Caufield, Stars standout forward Jason Robertson, Sabres star Tage Thompson, and several others.

Each nation must narrow its potential pool of players down to 22 players and three goalies by Dec. 31. So, here’s how we’re projecting the USA to look ahead of the 2026 Games.

Projected 2026 Olympic Roster for Team USA

Forwards:

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Matt Boldy

Minnesota Wild

LW

Cole Caufield

Montreal Canadiens

RW

Kyle Connor

Winnipeg Jets

LW

Alex DeBrincat

Detroit Red Wings

RW

Jack Eichel

Vegas Golden Knights

C

Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay Lightning

C

Jack Hughes

New Jersey Devils

C

Clayton Keller

Utah Mammoth

C

Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings

C

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

C

Jason Robertson

Dallas Stars

LW

Tage Thompson

Buffalo Sabres

C/RW

Brady Tkachuk

Ottawa Senators

LW

Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers

RW

There are a number of changes to the forwards unit here. Notably, a handful of veterans have been left off this projected roster, including Miller, Trocheck, Kreider and Nelson. In their place, the likes of Robertson, Caufield, DeBrincat and Thompson are due for their first taste of Olympic hockey, and they could be able to provide a needed goalscoring punch.

Of course, attacking is only half the job for a forward, especially on the game’s biggest stages. The ability to play two ways will be crucial for the U.S., an area where both Thompson and Robertson can make significant contributions.

Defensemen:

PLAYER

TEAM

Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks

Lane Hutson

Montreal Canadiens

Seth Jones

Florida Panthers

Jackson LaCombe

Anaheim Ducks

Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins

Jake Sanderson

Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin

Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski

Columbus Blue Jackets

The absence of Hughes was a thorn in the side of the United States at the 4 Nations Face-off. Having him in the lineup will be a huge boost this time around. Lane Hutson will be a welcome addition as a playmaking defenseman, too, capable of setting up his teammates and playing an impact role on the power play. Additionally, Ducks standout Jackson LaCombe has earned his place on the roster, replacing Brock Faber who hasn’t had a great start to the year in 2025-26.

Goalies:

PLAYER

TEAM

Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars

Spencer Knight

Chicago Blackhawks

There needn’t be any significant changes to the goalies room for the Americans. Hellebuyck and Oettinger are two of the best in the world at their positions, and Knight is a deserving third-stringer.

Changes from 4 Nations Face-Off:

IN: Robertson, Thompson, Caufield, Keller, Hutson, Hughes, LaCombe
OUT: Kreider, Miller, Trocheck, Nelson, Hanifin, Fox, Faber

Other deserving players to consider: John Carlson, Logan Cooley, Alex DeBrincat, Thatcher Demko, Adam Fox, Cutter Gauthier, Matthew Knies, J.T. Miller, Brett Pesce, Nick Schmaltz, Alex Tuch, Trevor Zegras

There’s still some time for the U.S. brass to assess its pool of talent, but after falling short with a veteran-laden roster in the 4 Nations Face-Off, it may be time to yet the young stars have their shot.

