Penn State Women Notch Season's First Win Against Ranked Team: Puck Drop
The Penn State women's hockey team won the first game between ranked opponents this season when the No. 8 Nittany Lions iced No. 9 St. Lawrence on Thursday evening. Katelyn Roberts, Nicole Hall and Grace Outwater all scored in the first period for the home team, while senior goaltender Katie DeSa made 15 saves for her 14th career shutout and first of the season.
The team swill play again on Friday to close the weekend series at at Pegula Ice Arena.
Puck Drop: Friday, September 26, 2025
A full schedule and results will be posted each day, men's and women's. Speaking of which ...
Thursday's Scores
Women
Minnesota 7, Boston College 1
Penn State 3, St. Lawrence 0
Minn. Duluth 4, Syracuse 0
Mercyhurst 3, New Hampshire 2
Previous Scores
Women
Sept. 19
Minn. Duluth 4, Mercyhurst 3
Minnesota State 3, RPI 0
St. Cloud State 5, Linderwood 0
Sept. 20
Minn. Duluth 5, Mercyhurst 3
St. Thomas 7 Post 0
St. Cloud State 5, Lindenwood 0
Minnesota State 5, RPI 3
Sept. 21 Scores
St. Thomas 6, Post 1
Friday 's Games
Men
Exhibition
Briercrest at Alaska-Anchorage
UNLV at Alaska
Women
Exhibition
Concordia (Que.) at Boston University, 6 p.m.
NEWHA
St. Michael’s at Saint Anselm, 7 p.m.
WCHA
Wisconsin at Bemidji State, 7 p.m.
Non-Conference
Mercyhurst at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Penn State, 3 p.m.
Post at RIT, 6 p.m.
LIU at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Union, 6 p.m.
RPI at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Clarkson at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at Lindenwood, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Countdown to 2025-26 Men's Hockey Season Opener:
7 days
Did You Notice?
• Quote from NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika on what Mike Sullivan said about having former Maine forward John Tortorella on his U.S. coaching staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off: “I said to him, ‘I would like you to take on a different role than you are as a head coach. ‘I don’t want you to be the hammer. I’ll be the hammer. I want you to be the old wise man.’
• Former UMD goaltender Hunter Shepard, former Boston University defenseman Cameron Crotty, and former Quinippiac Wyatt Bongiovanni were placed on waivers by the Ottawa Senators. If they aren't claimed by another team by Friday afternoon they can be sent to the minors.
• Something to keep an eye on (pun intended): Arizona State will begin using facial recognition technology on a trial basis for student admission to football games as early as the October 25 matchup with Houston.
• The Delaware Blue Hens will make their women's Division I debut this weekend against LIU.
On This Date in Hockey History:
September 26, 1892: Hall of Fame goaltender Clint Benedict was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
September 26, 1912: Michigan center Vic Heyliger was born in Boston.
September 26, 1914: North Dakota coach Fido Purpur was born in Grand Forks, N.D.
September 26, 1915: Hall of Fame and St. Cloud State goaltender Frank Brimsek was born in Eveleth, Minn.
September 226, 1931: The NHL suspended operations for both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Quakers.
September 26, 1967: Boston College center Craig Janney was born in Hartford, Conn.
September 26, 1972: Providence center Craig Darby was born in Oneida, N.Y.
September 26, 1972: Paul Henderson got his second straight game-winner as Team Canada beat the Soviet Union 4-3 and tied up the best-of-eight Summit Series heading into the final game.
September 26, 1979: Ferris State left wing Chris Kunitz was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.
September 26, 1980: Boston College defenseman Brooks Orpik was born in San Francisco.
September 26, 1980: Hall of Fame forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin were born in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. They played 17 seasons together for the Vancouver Canucks.
September 26, 1982: Michigan Tech left wing John Scott was born in Edmonton.
September 26, 1988: Less than three weeks after he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the New York Rangers convinced Guy Lafleur to come out of retirement.
September 26, 1992: Denver center Nick Shore was born in Denver.
September 26, 1995: UMD center Karson Kuhlman was born in Esko, Minn.
September 26, 1995: The Boston Bruins played their final game in Boston Garden, which had been their home since 1928. Fittingly, the Bruins faced the Montreal Canadiens in a preseason game. Hall of Famers Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Bobby Orr and Milt Schmidt all lowered their retired numbers to be moved into the team’s new arena, and Normand Leveille, who had his career cut short in 1982 due to a brain aneurysm returned to skate a final lap with help from Ray Bourque and Terry O’Reilly.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I've always thought that if you like your profession, you're going stay in it, whether you're a sportswriter, run a local deli, if you like it, you'll stay longer in it...I found something I like. I enjoy the whole gamut, from A through Z, that's involved with coaching.”- Jerry York (Boston College)