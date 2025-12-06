Michigan, Wisconsin Women Confirm in Showdowns Why They're No. 1: Puck Drop

Freshman goaltender Jack Ivankovic stopped all 23 shots that he faced as No. 1 Michigan recorded its first shutout at Munn Ice Arena since Jan. 7, 2000, as the Wolverines took the opener of their high-profile home-and-home showdown with No. 3 Michigan State 3-0 on Friday night.

Freshman forward Malcolm Spence opened the scoring on a one-timer at 5:17, just the fourth first-goal scored against Michigan State (11-4, 4-3 Big Ten) this season. The score stood until freshman Aiden Park's blast at 10:09 in the the third period, followed by junior forward Jaydon Perron's power-play goal.

Although the Wolverines (16-3, 7-2-0) are primarily known for their offense this season, it was their defense that stood out. Michigan only took two penalties and had a 27-23 edge in shots. The teams will complete the series at Michigan's Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night.

Highlights from Michigan's 3-0 shutout in East Lansing pic.twitter.com/c4WOhOuhTz — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 6, 2025

Round 1 Between Wisconsin and OSU e Goes to the Badgers

Freshman Adéla Šapovalivoa scored a power-play goal and senior Carolina Harvey extended her point streak to 16 games with a 4-on-4 goal in the third period as No. 1 Wisconsin won at Ohio State 2-1.

The Badgers (17-1-1, 11-1-1 WCHA) had a 34-26 edge in shots, with the only puck that got past junior goaltender Ava McNaughton occurred with 26 seconds remaining after the Buckeyes 15-2, 11-2) pulled Hailey MacLeod for an extra attacker.

It was the 12th straight No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting between the teams, including the last three national championship games. Wisconsin leads those matchups 6-5-1. No. 13 will Saturday at at OSU Ice Rink.

The freshman scores in her first game against the Buckeyes!



Assists: Kirsten Simms, Laila Edwards https://t.co/zUIiyn3G87 pic.twitter.com/ZFnBJJFGAg — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 6, 2025

Meanwhile ...

• No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Records Road Win Over UMass Lowell in Series Opener

• Hayden Stavroff notched his second hat-trick of the year as No. 10 Dartmouth routed Brown. However, for the first time this season the Big Green (9-0) trailed for 67 seconds as Brown scored the first goal.

• Sophomore forward Cam MacDonald scored the only goal of the game and Kyle Chauvette notched his second straight shutout as New Hampshire knocked off another ranked team on its own ice, winning at No. 11 Maine 1-0. It opened the season with a win at then No. 2 Michigan State and split a series at No. 10 Connecticut.

• No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth went 3-for-3 on the power play, including two by senior Scout Truman, as the Bulldogs won at reigning national champion No. 7 Western Michigan 4-1. UMD 13-4, 6-3) is undefeated this season on Fridays. Sophomore Max Plante moved back into the national scoring lead with14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points.

Welcome to the Truman Show, power play edition!! pic.twitter.com/IFvlnlg8KP — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) December 6, 2025

Puck Drop: Saturday, December 6, 2025

• Brett Bolton and Declan Farmer both had a hat trick to help lead the U.S. to a 13-2 win over China today in the semifinals of the 2025 Para Hockey Cup at Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. The U.S. will play the winner of Canada and Czechia for the championship Saturday night.

• USA Hockey announced the full staff for the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team in Milan during the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Helping first-time Olympic coach John Wroblewski will be assistants Shari Dickerman (Minnesota State), Brent Hill (Quinnipiac), and Josh Sciba (New York Sirens) along with goaltending coach Alli Altmann (USA Hockey).

• Former New Hampshire left wing Angus Crookshank was recalled by the New Jersey Devils.

• With backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren unavailable due to an upper-body injury, the Washington Capitals signed former Boston College goaltender, and current food critic, Parker Milner to a professional tryout deal to back up Logan Thompson at the Anaheim Ducks. Milner is a part-time practice goalie for the Caps and went on the trip to help the team practice

At age 35, Parker Milner gets his NHL rookie lap. Outstanding! pic.twitter.com/RzdAzQwnHj — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) December 6, 2025

Friday's Scores MEN

AHA

RIT 3, Canisius 1

Army 3, Sacred Heart 3 (SO)

Niagara 3, Bentley 1

Air Force 4, Robert Morris 1



Big Ten

Ohio State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)

No. 2 Wisconsin 7, Notre Dame 4

No. 1 Michigan 3, No. 3 Michigan State 0



CCHA

Northern Michigan 3, Bowling Green 2

No. 13 Minnesota State 5, Ferris State 1

Lake Superior 5, St. Thomas 3

Augustana 3, Bemidji State 1



ECAC

Clarkson 4, No. 17 Cornell 1

No. 10 Dartmouth 7, Brown 3

Harvard 3, Yale 2

No. 8 Quinnipiac 5, RPI 1

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2

Princeton 5, Union 1



Hockey East

No. 18 Boston University, Vermont 1

New Hampshire 1, No. 11 Maine 0

No. 14 UConn 3, Merrimack 0

No. 15 Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 1



NCHC

No. 6 Denver 4, No. 19 Miami 0

No. 5 North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 3

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 7 Western Michigan 1



Non-Conference

Long Island 8, Assumption (Division III) 3

Stonehill at Alaska-Anchorage (n)



WOMEN

AHA

RIT 5, Delaware 2

Mercyhurst 10, Lindenwood 1

Robert Morris 1, Syracuse 0



ECAC

Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 1

Harvard 4, Union 2

No. 11 Princeton 6, No. 14 Colgate 1

No. 9 Quinnipiac 3, No. 8 Cornell 0



Hockey East

Holy Cross 2, Vermont 0

Boston University 1, No. 7 UConn 1 (SO)

Maine 4, New Hampshire 3 (OT)

Providence 3, Merrimack 2 (OT)

No. 6 Northeastern 3, Boston College 1



NEWHA

Long Island 3, Post 1

Assumption 2, Sacred Heart 2 (SO)

Stonehill 6, Saint Michael's 0



WCHA

No. 3 Minnesota 5, St. Thomas 3

No. 13 St. Cloud State 4, No. 12 Minnesota State 0

No. 1 Wisconsin 2, No. 2 Ohio State 1

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Bemidji State 1

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Saturday's Schedule MEN

AHA

Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 2 p.m. ET

Army at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Air Force, ALT, 5 p.m. MT

Niagara at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET

RIT at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

No. 2 Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ET

No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET



CCHA

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET

Ferris State at No. 13 Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

Lake Superior at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at Augustana, 6 p.m. CT



ECAC

No. 8 Quinnipiac at Union, 5 p.m. ET

Princeton at RPI, 6 p.m. ET

Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET

Yale at No. 10 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

No. 17 Cornell at St. Lawrence, SNY, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Merrimack at No. 14 UConn, 4 p.m. ET

Vermont at No. 18 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at No. 11 Maine, 7 p.m. ET

Massachusetts at No. 12 Northeastern, 7 p.m. ET

UMass Lowell at No. 15 Boston College, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

No. 19 Miami at No. 6 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

No. 5 North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 7 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Stonehill at Alaska-Anchorage, 5 p.m. AT



Exhibition

Grand Canyon at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT



WOMEN

AHA

Lindenwood at Mercyhurst, 12 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ET

Delaware at RIT, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Boston College at No. 6 Northeastern, NESN, 1:30 p.m. ET

Providence at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

Maine at New Hampshire ,2 p.m. ET

Holy Cross at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

No. 7 UConn at Boston University, 4 p.m. ET



ECAC

St. Lawrence at No. 10 Clarkson, 2 ET p.m.

No. 15 Yale at Brown, 3 p.m. ET

No. 9 Quinnipiac at No. 14 Colgate, 3 p.m. ET

No. 11 Princeton at No. 8 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

Union at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

Rensselaer at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Stonehill at Saint Michael's, 3 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Assumption, 7 p.m. ET

Post at Long Island, 7 p.m. ET



WCHA

St. Thomas at No. 3 Minnesota, 2 CT

No. 13 St. Cloud State at No. 12 Minnesota State, 2 p.m. CT

No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio State, 3 ET

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State,3 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History: December 6, 1961: Former St. Louis University center Chris Valentine was born in Belleville, Ontario.



December 6, 1975: Former Princeton standout Hobey Baker was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He’s the only person to be in both the hockey and college football halls of fame.



December 6, 1978: The Los Angeles Kings traded former Wisconsin left wing Steve Short to Detroit for Steve Carlson, who had appeared in the movie Slap Shot as one of the Hanson Brothers. During his lone NHL season he had nine goals and 12 assists in 52 games.



December 6, 1986: UMD defenseman Matt Niskanen was born in Virginia, Minn.



December 6, 1988: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson was traded by Edmonton to the New York Islanders for future considerations.



December 6, 2000: Fire damaged the original home of the Hobey Baker Award and caused the Bloomington Decathlon Club to close indefinitely.



December 6, 2000: Former Vermont left wing John LeClair notched his 10th NHL hat trick during a 6-3 victory for Philadelphia against visiting Tampa Bay. Two of his goals came during a 76-second stretch in the third period when the Flyers scored three times.



December 6, 2005: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish scored twice for career NHL goal 150, and former Michigan State left wing Mike York had two goals and three assists as the New York Islanders won at St. Louis 6-3.



December 6, 2020: Hall of Fame linesman Neil Armstrong died in Sarnia, Ontario. He was 87.



December 6, 2021: Former Omaha left wing Jake Guentzel extended his season-opening road point streak to 12 games, the longest in Pittsburgh Penguins history.



Hockey Quote of the Day

"Half the game is mental; the other half is being mental."

Jim McKenny

We'll Leave You With This ...