Could Minnesota be the Most Underrated Team in College Hockey? Puck Drop

Has Minnesota turned a corner? Sophomore Brodie Ziemer had two goals, senior captain Brody Lamb had a goal and two assists and sophomore Becket Hendrickson had a goal and an assist as the Gophers won at Ohio State on Thursday night 6-3, although the score was aided by two empty-net goals.

Junior Luca Di Pasquo made 32 saves as Minnesota got its second straight road win after pulling off the dramatic 6-5 overtime win at then-No. 4 Denver last Saturday in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

That's why this one was so important, as the Gophers were primed for a possible letdown and they didn't let it happen.

"I give our guys a ton of credit and our leaders," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "Sometimes it wasn't pretty, but we were pretty beat up coming back from Denver with the travel problems that we had. We had a great fight in us tonight."

The Gophers are 8-9-1 but have a winning record in the Big Ten at 4-3. They've also won six of the last eight (although one of the setbacks was to LIU). Six of their losses are to top-10 teams, including one to North Dakota, two to a Minnesota Duluth team that's better than anyone expected, two to another clearly underrated Wisconsin, and one to a talented Penn State team. They also took a loss and a tie against a Boston College team that also started out slow but is now beginning to make significant strides.

Minnesota, which has a pretty young team this season, was preseason No. 8 in the polls, but didn't receive any votes in this week's polls, and with the win against Ohio State moved up to No. 29 in the NPI.

On Friday, the Gophers will play their final game of the calendar year, and a win would have them back at .500 before getting three weeks to rest and regroup for the 2026 part of the schedule while Motzko leads the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team, with two of his Minnesota forwards on the roster (LJ Mooney and Ziemer) in the IIHF World Junior Championship in the Twin Cities.

They'll restart after Winter Break with the final game on the non-conference schedule, Bemidji State on Jan 2, before hitting the heart of the Big Ten schedule. That's when we're really what this team is made of, facing the likes of No. 1 Michigan (No. 2 NPI), No. 2 Wisconsin (3), No. 3 Michigan State (9) and No. 9 Penn State (10) week in, week out.

The Gophers still have a lot of ground they need to regain, but could be a much more confident team when those Big Ten showdowns come around.

Puck Drop: Friday, December 5, 2025

• Not only was there no vote in the House of Representatives on the Score Act, but it's been withdrawn after sharp bipartisan criticism, including on how the legislation aimed to put cap on how much schools could spend on NIL deals, but left the buyouts of contracts of coaches alone. The whole situation drew comments like this from U.S. Congressman Michael Baumgartner (R-WA) on X: “If the Commissioner of the Big Ten would spend LESS money trying to buy votes with DC lobbyists and make MORE of an effort to STOP being a bullying jackass, then Congress could get on with passing some reasonable legislation to fix college sports.”

• Former Wisconsin defenseman Ryan McDonagh signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, effective next season. The 36-year-old is an alternate captain for the Lightning.

• Former North Dakota center Brock Nelson made his return to New York for his first game since the Colorado Avalanche traded for the 34-year-old and prospect William Dufour from the Islanders on March 6 for forward Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2028. He had an assist, but the Avalanche were ambushed 6-3 for just their second regulation-time loss this season (19-2-6).

• Former Minnesota left wing Thomas Vanek was one of seven people named to be inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame Class of 2026, The others were former NHL standouts Patrice Bergeron and Niklas Kronwall, goalie Florence Schelling, Swiss forward Andres Ambuhl, Canadian women's captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall, and former NHL and European coach Ralph Krueger.

15 years ago today (December 4, 2010) Thomas Vanek score on another SLAPSHOT SHOOTOUT GOAL. Ryan Miller makes the save and the #Sabres beat the #Senators. pic.twitter.com/TVA72thFcu — SabresClassics (@SabresClassics) December 4, 2025

Thursday's Score MEN

Big Ten

Minnesota 6, Ohio State 3



WOMEN

NEWHA

Franklin Pierce 3. Saint Anselm 3 (SO)



Non-Conference

No. 10 Clarkson 1, St. Lawrence 1 (SO)

The two series everyone's been waiting for all season being tonight, No. 1 Michigan at No. 3 Michigan State on the men's side, and No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio State for the women. Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Friday's Schedule MEN

AHA

Canisius at RIT, 7 p.m. ET

Army at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. ET

Niagara at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Air Force, ALT2, 7 p.m. MT



Big Ten

Minnesota at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m. ET

No. 2 Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Michigan at No. 3 Michigan State, BTN, 8:30 p.m. ET



CCHA

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET

Ferris State at No. 13 Minnesota State, 7 p.m. CT

Lake Superior at St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at Augustana, 7 p.m. CT



ECAC

No. 17 Cornell at Clarkson, SNY, 7 p.m. ET

Brown at No. 10 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

No. 8 Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Vermont at No. 18 Boston University, 7 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at No. 11 Maine, NESN, 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m. ET



NCHC

No. 19 Miami at No. 6 Denver, 7 p.m. MT

No. 5 North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. CT

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 7 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Assumption (Division III) at Long Island, 2 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT



WOMEN

AHA

Delaware at RIT, 3 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Syracuse, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

Union at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET

No. 11 Princeton at No. 14 Colgate, 6 p.m. ET

No. 9 Quinnipiac at No. 8 Cornell, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Holy Cross at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

Boston University at No. 7 UConn, 6 p.m. ET

Maine at New Hampshire, 6 p.m. ET

Merrimack at Providence, 6 p.m. ET

No. 6 Northeastern at Boston College, 6 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Long Island at Post, 1:30 p.m. ET

Assumption at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Saint Michael's, 7:20 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 3 Minnesota at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 13 St. Cloud State at No. 12 Minnesota State, 3 p.m. CT

No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m. ET

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

Players of the Month (For November) Hockey Commissioners Association: National Men

Forward: Will Horcoff, So. F, Michigan

Goalie: Emmett Croteau, Jr., G, Dartmouth

Defenders: Chris Hedden, Sr. D, Air Force; Evan Murr, Jr. D, Minnesota State; Eric Pohlkamp, Jr. D, Denver

Rookie: Ethan Wyttenbach, Fr. F, Quinnipiac



Atlantic Men

Forward: Matt DeBoer, Sr, Holy Cross

Defenseman: Chris Hedden, Sr, Air Force

Goaltender: Dominik Wasik, Jr, Air Force

Rookie: Lukas Swedin, G, Bentley



CCHA

Forward: Stiven Sardarian, Sr., Michigan Tech

Defenseman: Evan Murr, Jr., Minnesota State

Goaltender Alex Tracy, Sr., Minnesota State

Rookie: Noah Morneau, Fr., Bowling Green



ECAC Men

Forward: Brandon Buhr, Sr., Union

Defender: CJ Foley, Jr., Dartmouth

Rookie: Ethan Wyttenbach, Fr., Quinnipiac

Goaltender: Emmett Croteau, Jr., Dartmouth



Hockey East Men

Player: Dylan Hryckowian, Jr., F, Northeastern

Rookie: Louka Cloutier, Fr., G, Boston College

Defender: Cole Hutson, So., D, Boston University

Goaltender: Philip Svedeback, Sr., G, Providence



NCHC

Forward: Ben Strinden, North Dakota, Sr.

Defenseman: Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Jr.

Goaltender: Quentin Miller, Denver, Fr.

Rookie: Will Zellers, North Dakota, F



Hockey Commissioners Association: National Women

Forward: Joy Dunne, Jr. F, Ohio State

Goalie: Grace Campbell, SR G, Boston College; Uma Corniea, JR G, Princeton; Kayla Czukoski, FR G, Saint Anselm

Defenders: Caroline Harvey, SR F, Wisconsin

Rookie: Hilda Svensson, FR F, Ohio State



Atlantic Women

Forward: Tessa Janecke, Sr., Penn State

Defense: Emma Pickering, Jr., RIT

Goaltender: Katie DeSa, Sr., Penn State

Rookie: Tilli Keranen, F, RIT



ECAC Women

Forward: Maddie Leaney, Jr. Union

Defender: Isabella Gratzl, Fr., Brown

Rookie: Molly Boyle, Fr., Yale

Goaltender: Uma Corniea, Jr., Princeton



Hockey East Women

Player: Lily Shannon, Sr., F, Northwestern

Rookie: Stryker Zablocki, Fr., F, Northeastern

Defender: Jules Constantinople, Sr., D, Northeastern

Goaltender: Grace Campbell, Sr., G, Boston College



NEWHA

Player: Brooklyn Schneiderhan, Sr., F, Saint Anselm

Defender: Melanie Tagrosz, Fr., D, Franklin Pierce

Goaltender Kayla Czukoski, Fr., G, Saint Anselm

Rookie: Abby Broz, Fr., F, Franklin Pierce



WCHA

Forward: Joy Dunne, Jr., Ohio State

Defender: Caroline Harvey, Sr., Wisconsin

Goaltender: Hailey Hansen, Jr., Minnesota State

Rookie: Hilda Svensson, Fr., Ohio State

This Date in Hockey History: December 5, 1958: New Hampshire center Bobby Francis was born in north Battleford, Saskatchewan.



December 5, 1964: North Dakota center Perry Berezan was born in Edmonton.



December 5, 1968: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens and made 33 saves in a 2-2 tie with the Boston Bruins. However, both opposing goals were scored by his brother Phil.



December 5, 1981: Goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck, who for years was a Team USA fixture, made his NFL debut as 18-year-old rookie and led the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.



December 5, 1989: Tony Esposito was fired as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins and replaced by former Denver center Criag Patrick, who held the job through 2005-06.



December 5, 1991: Former U.S. USA Hockey National Team Development Program defenseman Cam Fowler was born in Windsor, Ontario.



December 5, 1991: Former Cornell goaltender Brian Hayward had to come out of the stands to finish the game for San Jose in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh after both Jeff Hackett and Artus Irbe suffered injuries. Former Boston College left wing Kevin Stevens notched his fourth hat trick in 10 games and Mario Lemieux had two goals and four assists in the 8-0 victory.



December 5, 1992: Exactly one year after being used as an emergency goalie against Pittsburgh, former Cornell standout Brian Hayward started against the Penguins and wished he hadn’t. Mario Lemieux had a goal and six assists to lead a 9-4 victory at San Jose.



December 5, 1992: Former Alaska Anchorage left wing Mike Peluso became the first player in Ottawa Senators history to pick up 100 penalty minutes in one season.



December 5, 2001: Former Wisconsin defenseman Sean Hill was traded by St. Louis to Carolina former Michigan defenseman Steve Halko and a fourth-round selection in the 2001 draft.



December 5, 2005: Former North Dakota right wing Brandon Bochenski scored his only hat trick in the NHL, and tied an Ottawa record for goals by a rookie in a game, as the Senators won at Florida 6-3. He also had an assist.



December 5, 2005: The Chicago Blackhawks acquired former Vermont left wing Patrick Sharp from the Philadelphia Flyers for Matt Ellison and a third-round draft pick.



December 5, 2007: Jamie Langenbrunner, who represented the U.S. in numerous international competitions, was named team captain of the New Jersey Devils.



December 5, 2021: Former Minnesota right wing Blake Wheeler played in his 1,000th NFL game, a 6-3 victory for Winnipeg over Toronto. On the same night, the Tampa Bay Lightning won its 1,000th game with a 7-1 victory over Philadelphia.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Great moments are born from great opportunity.” Herb Brooks

