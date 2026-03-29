Takeaways, Eastern Extermination and the first Top Seed Falls in Regionals Finals: Puck Drop

The games were about as different as can be, but college hockey had its first two team advance to the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.

One Regional Final was pure domination. North Dakota came out flying and held a three-goal lead after the first period en route to a 5-0 victory over Quinnipiac, snuffing out the East's last hope in the tournament. Even though there are still two Regional Finals left to be played, all of the remaining teams are either from the Big Ten or NCHC conferences.

At the Worcester Regional, the Spartans blew a two-goal lead late in in the third period, and then lost 24 seconds into overtime on deflection. Senior captain Ben Dexheimer's shot from the point found its way into the back of the net as Wisconsin's 4-3 come-from-behind victory sent the Badgers to the Frozen Four in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.

The Badgers last reached the Frozen Four in 2010. For more, check out Wisconsin Badgers On SI.

"That's a tough one for sure, credit to Wisconsin," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said after seeing UW's Luke Osburn and Gavin Morrissey score 34 seconds apart in the 15th minute of the third period to tie the game. "They're a heck of a hockey team. I don't think I've been a part of a game like that. I don't have words to help the guys feel better, the only thing I can tell them is thank you. I've had a blast coaching this group of guys."

NCAAM

Regional Championship



FINAL

Wisconsin > Michigan State (4-3, OT)



Former Blake defenseman Ben Dexheimer sends the Badgers to the Frozen Four! pic.twitter.com/VkHOikshMF — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 28, 2026

North Dakota will make its first Frozen Four appearance since 2016, when it won the national championship by defeating Quinnipiac 5-1 in Tampa, Fla.

This time Jack Kernan scored two early goals. but the night belonged to freshman Jan Špunar, who stopped all 22 shots he saw to became the first became the first goaltender in UND history to notch consecutive shutouts in an NCAA Tournament.

The Regional's Most Outstanding Player also joined Ed Belfour (29, 1986-87), Brad Eidsness (24, 2008-09) and Karl Goehring (23, 1997-98) as the only UND rookie goaltenders to win 20 games in a season.

Quinnipiac defenseman Elliott Groenewold was named to the All-Tournament Team along with five Fighting Hawks: forwards Cody Croal, Dylan James and Kernan; defenseman Abram Wiebe; and Špunar.

5 Takeaways From First Regional Finals

1) With the win, Wisconsin moved to above .500 in games played since Christmas (11-10). Also, for the third-straight year a No. 3 seed reached the Frozen Four, but the previous teams weren't able to advance. The last time a No. 3 or 4 seed played in the title game was UMD in 2018 (and the Bulldogs won 2-1 over Notre Dame).

2) The loss of Michigan State senior forward Charlie Stamel was huge. Not only did he center the Spartans' top line, but the Academic All-American is a Hobey Baker Award finalist. He left the game in the first period after blocking a shot, and it was later revealed that he had suffered a broken ankle. Stamel, selected by Minnesota in the first round (21st overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, is considered one of the top prospects in college hockey, but won't be looking to help the Wild in its playoff push.

3) A shoutout to both team captain Victor Czerneckianair, and the Quinnipiac seamstress. He was among the numerous top-notch talents to play his final collegiate game, finishing with 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 career points.

4) What kind of respect doesTrey Augustine have when the goaltender who gives up three late goals in the final was still named the Most Outstanding Player of the Worcester Regional? It might been a situation of he was the clear choice before the Spartans' collapse, and then there wasn't an obvious standout from the Badgers. But consider this, Augustine made a season-high 41 saves against Connecticut, and then he kept Michigan State in the game against Wisconsin as the Spartans were outshot 38-27. Augustine made 75 saves and had a .938 save percentage in his final game.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine makes a tight save against Wisconsin in the 2026 Worcester Regional Finals. | John Sexton/Boston College On SI

5. It's the third straight year Michigan State failed to reach the Frozen Four despite being a regional top seed. Last year it was No. 2 overall only to drop to Cornell in the regional semifinals, and in 2024 it was No. 4 overall, and opened with a win against Western Michigan only to be subsequently eliminated by Michigan. Unfortunately for the Spartans, it will labeled as a trend.

Puck Drop: Sunday, March 29, 2026

• Jack Musa, who lead Massachusetts in points, announced that he's coming back for his senior season. Meanwhile, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Philadelphia Flyers could quickly sign Michigan State freshman Porter Martone, and Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna’s next stop is to likely play for Canada at the World Championships.

• The guess here is that former Boston College standout James Hagens won't be with AHL Providence for much longer.

James Hagens scores his first professional goal!



Can’t wait for Hagens to debut in the show. He has so much offensive skill, the playmaking speedster will be a big boost for the Bruins playoff push!



Hagens had 23G 24A 47P in 34GP for Boston Collegepic.twitter.com/0mfHcTf7mv — The Prospect Don (@TheProspectDon) March 29, 2026

• More transfer portal moves in women's hockey: Junior defender Ellah Hause is leaving St. Thomas for Ohio State; sophomore defender Kamdyn Davis is going going from Minnesota Duluth to Northeastern; and freshman defender Alex Therien is transferring from New Hampshire to St. Lawrence.

• Former Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel pf the Boston Fleet is riding a three-game shutout streak, the longest in the young history of the PWHL. She's notched seven shutouts in 21 games played this season.

• The undercard for North Dakota vs. Wisconsin in the Frozen Four will be the competing can pyramids in the stands. All we're going to say is that the folks running T-Mobile Arena are about to make a lot of money.

NCAA Tournament Schedule Saturday's Scores

Worcester Regional

At DCU Center

Finals

Wisconsin 4, No. 3 Michigan State 3 (OT)



Sioux Falls Regional

At Denny Sanford Premier Center

Finals

No. 2 North Dakota 5, Quinnipiac 0



Sunday's Games

All times Eastern

Loveland Regional

At Blue Arena

No. 4 Western Michigan vs. Denver, 3 p.m., ESPN2



Albany RegionalAll times Eastern

At MVP Arena

No. 1 Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m., ESPN 2 All times Eastern



Frozen Four, April 9-11 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Hockey Quote of the Day

"The interesting discovery for me is that it's a lot like what you do with your own kids. Try to make them better. Try to help them out. That's the puzzle, the challenge, the wonderful part. It's a whole lot better than I imagined it would be." Ken Dryden as Maple Leafs GM

We'll Leave You With This ...

Former U.S. National Development Team player, of course:

Can't stop, won't stop watching Matthew Tkachuk's disgusting between-the-legs tally 😍 pic.twitter.com/8pSh9oOXSl — NHL (@NHL) March 28, 2026

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