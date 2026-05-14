Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Series Opener Against No. 3 Georgia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (36-17, 17-10 ACC) baseball team begins its series with the No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (42-9, 22-5 ACC) on Thursday night.

The Eagles are looking to end the regular season on a high note after splitting its series with NJIT on Sunday. In the doubleheader, NJIT took the first game 8-7 and Boston College took the second game 6-3 to force the split.

The Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back after a 12-9 midweek loss to Mercer on Tuesday night.

Both teams will make the postseason, however Boston College is still playing for seeding in the ACC Tournament and a potential hosting spot in NCAA Regionals.

The Eagles are currently in a two-way tie with Florida State for third place in the ACC standings. The Seminoles have the tie breaker which has placed Boston College in fourth with Miami and Wake Forest slightly behind. BC will be anywhere between No. 3 and No. 6 in the tournament next week.

As for hosting a regional, Boston College is on the outside looking in. The Eagles have been projected to be a 2-seed throughout the entire season and are sitting at No. 29 in RPI, but would have a case to get one of the last few hosting spots with a series win this weekend.

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Pregame

Boston College-Georgia Tech is in a weather delay and will not start until 8:02 p.m. ET at the earliest.

Boston College will be without infielder Sean Martinez, pitcher Luke D'Ancona, and pitcher Sean Budis. Catcher Easton Masse is listed as questionable. Georgia Tech will be at full strength.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at noon ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX (Thursday and Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday and Saturday)

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a 12-9 midweek loss to the Mercer Bears on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split its series with the NJIT Highlanders on Sunday. Boston College lost the first game 8-7 and won the finale 6-3 in a doubleheader.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in 2024 from March 28-30. Boston College swept Georgia Tech in Atlanta 10-3, 5-3, and 16-7.

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