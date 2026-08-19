Team USA Wins in OT Again, to Play for U17 Four Nations Title: Puck Drop

Forward Henry Meier scored 1:26 into overtime as the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team defeated Slovakia, 7-6, to remain undefeated in the Four Nations Tournament at Rocknet Arena in Chomutov, Czechia.

The U.S. will play in Wednesday’s championship game against Czechia at 4:30 p.m. local (10:30 a.m. ET). It’s a rematch from Saturday’s 4-3 opener, the only game the U.S. didn’t win in overtime of round-robin play (Switzerland 6-5 OT the other).

Meir’s goal was one of four with a man advantage as Aiden Kelly (five on three), Parker Colmer and Levi Ellingsen also scored on the power play. Eli Bimmerle had a shorthanded goal, while Austin Hall and Soren Saumweber scored the other two goals.

The U.S. jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never trailed, but Slovakia managed to even the score four times despite being outshot 40-29.

Left wing Benjamin Slavick had three assists to be named the U.S. player of the game.

Meier has three goals and five points in the tournament. The grandson of the first Hobey Baker winner Neal Broten, is committed to play for Minnesota in 2028-29

🇺🇸Henry Meier with the nasty OT Winner for the US at U17 Four Nations! pic.twitter.com/m4Eq4fpO3a — CLANKO MEDIA (@ClankoMedia) August 18, 2026

Puck Drop: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

• Saint Anselm’s hockey programs will drop to the Little East conference in Division III in 2027. The women have been playing in the NEWHA (Division I).

Saint Anselm's women's hockey program will drop from NEWHA (DI) to Little East (DIII).



Wouldn't be surprised to see more DII schools in the NEWHA do the same in the coming years. https://t.co/ilYiXksZKa — Chris Vogel (@ChrisVogel26) August 18, 2026

• According to NHL Network Radio's Paul Shaheen, former Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier turned down a four-year, $52 million contract offer from the Ducks. The restricted free agent had 41 goals and 69 pointslast season.

• Vanderbilt provost C. Cybele Raver was named president-designate at Michigan. She’ll take over on Dec. 1.

• While many of the top forwards in the region have been making a lot of recruiting news lately, but on Monday one of the top defensemen announced that he’s heading out of state. Easton Dozark, from Sioux Falls, S.D., committed to Western Michigan for 2029-30. … Quinnipiac received a commitment from Sawyer Schmidt for 2028-29. The left-shooting forward who will play this season for the Saginaw Spirit (OHL).

• Speaking of the Twin Cities, some sad news about the 58-year-old former player who helped lead Burnsville to back-to-back state championships in 1985 and 1986.

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

… 44 days

Hockey Quote of the Day

"A lot of have asked me through the years how someone from Vancouver wound up going to university in Orono, Maine. I went there to be a student-athlete and learn from Red Gendron and the late, legendary Shawn Walsh. I went to play with one of the best college hockey teams of all time. But the biggest reason I chose Maine, was [assistant coach] Grant Standbrook." Paul Kariya (Maine)

This Date in Hockey History August 19, 1952: The Hockey Hall of Fame announced the induction Class of 1952, including Bill Cook, Dickie Boon, Frank “Moose” Goheen, Ernie Johnson and Mickey MacKay.



August 19, 1956: Boston University winger Mike Fidler was born in Everett, Mass.



August 19, 1958: Northern Michigan defenseman Don Waddell was born in Detroit,



August 19, 1971: Denver center Erick Andersson was born in Stockholm, Sweden.



August 19, 1982: Philadelphia, Edmonton and Hartford completed a three-team deal that led to Greg Adams (Northern Arizona) landing with the Whalers along with a first and third-round draft pick from the Flyers. The biggest part of it, though, was defenseman Mark Howe going to the Flyers along with a third-round selection from Hartford.



August 19, 1994: The St. Louis Blues traded former Maine player and future NHL head coach Jim Montgomery to the Montreal Canadiens for future Hall of Fame center Guy Carbonneau. Montgomery played just five games before being claimed off waivers by the Flyers.



August 19, 1996: Arizona State goaltender Joey Daccord was born in Boston.





We'll Leave You With This ...

The ice is nice at the Kohl Center



45 days until official puck drop pic.twitter.com/odnqekkggp — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) August 18, 2026

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