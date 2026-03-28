2026 World Figure Skating Championships Live Updates: Ilia Malinin Hunting for Ambitious Three-Peat
The Quad God is back. U.S. figure skating star Ilia Malinin has returned to the ice for the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechia, where he’s hoping to complete a three-peat in his first major competition since his Olympic heartbreaker.
Malinin enters the men’s free skate final on Saturday with a personal best score of 111.29 points, holding a comfortable lead over France’s Adam Siao Him Fa (101.85) and Estonia’s Aleksandr Selevko (96.49). Even so, Malinin has been here before. In his Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Games last month, the defending two-time world champ similarly held a sizable first-place lead after the short program, but he fell twice amid a colossal collapse in his free skate and finished eighth overall.
Will Malinin finally get his redemption on ice? And can he pull off the ambitious three-peat? Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog for every update at the men’s free skate final in the 2026 World Championships.
2026 World Figure Skating Championships Final Live Updates: Ilia Malinin Hunting for Ambitious Three-Peat
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Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.