The Quad God is back. U.S. figure skating star Ilia Malinin has returned to the ice for the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechia, where he’s hoping to complete a three-peat in his first major competition since his Olympic heartbreaker.

Malinin enters the men’s free skate final on Saturday with a personal best score of 111.29 points, holding a comfortable lead over France’s Adam Siao Him Fa (101.85) and Estonia’s Aleksandr Selevko (96.49). Even so, Malinin has been here before. In his Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Games last month, the defending two-time world champ similarly held a sizable first-place lead after the short program, but he fell twice amid a colossal collapse in his free skate and finished eighth overall.

Will Malinin finally get his redemption on ice? And can he pull off the ambitious three-peat? Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog for every update at the men’s free skate final in the 2026 World Championships.

2026 World Figure Skating Championships Final Live Updates: Ilia Malinin Hunting for Ambitious Three-Peat

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