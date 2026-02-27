Brady Tkachuk Details Wild Story of Getting Drug Tested After USA’s Gold Medal Win

U.S. men’s hockey star Brady Tkachuk’s post-Olympic celebrations may have gotten cut just a tad short.

Tkachuk helped Team USA win their first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 with a 2-1 overtime upset over longtime rival Canada in the Milan Cortina Games, but encountered an awkward moment when he was asked to take a drug test hours afterward.

The Senators star revealed on his podcast with his brother Matthew that he was selected for a drug test during the team’s locker room festivities following the Olympic final.

“I got snatched after the game, after you do like the media. ... I'm like ‘F--- yeah, let's go have some beers and party,’” Tkachuk said. “I get a tap on the shoulder. 'Hello Brady, you've been selected for a drug test.’”

“How this works for the drug testing is like, ‘Brady, take your time, I'm not rushing you to go piss right now. But like I will be just standing by you where I can see you until you have to go,’” Brady’s brother Matthew explained. “So, we're in the locker room partying and Brady's buddy, you know, little Johnny the drug tester, is like just sitting in the corner like just, you know, arms crossed and just watching us have the greatest time.”

The Tkachuk brothers then briefly discussed the process of having to relieve themselves during their rowdy locker room celebrations (which you can probably skip over).

It sounds like Brady took home a rather stressful experience along with his gold medal, but he allegedly passed the test with flying red, white and blue colors. In his first NHL game back against the Red Wings on Thursday night, Tkachuk was honored by Ottawa with a tribute video that played on the jumbotron. Tkachuk tallied five points across six games in Milan en route to winning his first career Olympic gold medal alongside his brother.

