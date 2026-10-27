The Biggest Movers, Plus Most Overrated, Underrated Teams in College Hockey Rankings: Puck Drop
It was an exhibition game, but either someone forgot to tell Wisconsin, or the Badgers didn't care. Either way, it did make an impact.
Playing in its first game since Oct. 10, then-No. 6 Wisconsin didn't just win at No. 5 Western Michigan on Saturday, but blew the home team out 4-0. The Broncos may have still been reeling on the .1 second-loss to Michigan the night before, and when the Badgers got a short-handed goal from freshman Chase Jette things seemed to go from bad to worse.
On Monday, the other circumstantial part of the UW win was reflected in the national polls, when Wisconsin was a big mover in the rankings despite not having played an official game last week. With Michigan State losing at UNH, North Dakota swept at Minnesota, and Quinnipiac losing to Army, the Badgers (4-0) were voted second in the top 20 behind only Big Ten rival Michigan (7-0).
Some could argue that they could have been there all along after reaching the national championship game last season, but Wisconsin was voted sixth in both national preseason polls, and third in the Big Ten Hockey Coaches Preseason Poll. The guess here is that it gave the Badgers some extra motivation to take advantage of their situation (although we had UW at No. 2 in this week's Power Rankings)
Moved up the most: Wisconsin is in the spotlight because it moved up to No. 2, but Merrimack also jumped up four spots over the weekend No. 16. The Warriors swept Notre Dame in South Bend to improve to 4-1-1, the only loss at Quinnipiac.
Moved down the most: North Dakota dropped five spots to No. 8 after getting swept at Minnesota, which was unranked at the time. Even though they were the Gophers' first two wins of the young season, they're at No. 18 this week.
Most underrated per NPI: If the rankings included 25 teams instead of 20, Union would be the team receiving the most votes among unranked teams. However, in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which will be used to determine the at-large field and seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to their No. 15 strength of schedule the Garnet Chargers are No. 3 in NPI despite a 3-2 record, and both setbacks were in overtime. Union won at Army and against Alaska to open the season. It split against Niagara and lost at home to Providence.
Most overrated per NPI: It's actually a tie between Denver and Connecticut, which are both 20 spots lower in NPI than their rankings. It won't last as both have played extremely challenging schedules that aren't adequately reflected in the SOS rating yet (NPI starts with every team having the same baseline). At 3-2-1, both of the Pioneers' losses were to No. 1 Michigan, and the tie was to Boston College. UConn (3-3) split games in the Icebreaker Tournament, and then against No. 9 Colorado College and No. 14 Boston University.
USCHO.com Men's Rankings
Rank
School
Votes (First)
Prev.
1
Michigan
7-0
999 (49)
1
2
Wisconsin
4-0
868 (1)
6
3
Denver
3-2-1
834
4
4
Michigan State
4-1
833
2
5
Providence
5-0
790
7
6
Western Michigan
4-1
757
5
7
Minnesota Duluth
5-1-2
707
9
8
North Dakota
4-2
664
3
9
Colorado College
5-1
549
12
10
Quinnipiac
4-2
528
8
11
Augustana
5-0-1
520
13
12
Dartmouth
0-0
423
10
13
Michigan Tech
6-2
366
11
14
Boston University
4-2
309
15
15
Cornell
0-0
269
14
16
Merrimack
4-1-1
219
20
17
Connecticut
3-3
191
16
18
Minnesota
2-3-1
112
NR
19
Maine
4-2
101
NR
20
Massachusetts
3-3-1
89
19
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 87, Miami 84, Boston College 59, New Hampshire 36, Army 32, Union 24, RPI 18, Arizona State 9, Bowling Green 9, St. Cloud State 8, Sacred Heart 3, Brown 1, Holy Cross 1, Minnesota State 1
USA Hockey Men's Rankings
Rank
School
Votes (First)
Prev.
1
Michigan
680 (34)
1
2
Wisconsin
596
6
3
Dnver
588
4
4
Michigan State
568
2
5
Western Michigan
529
5
6
Providence
509
9
7
Minnesota Duluth
508
8
8
North Dakota
454
3
9
Quinnipiac
381
7
10
Colorado College
352
11
11
Augustana
348
15
12
Dartmouth
314
10
T13
Cornell
227
12
T13
Boston University
227
14
15
Michigan Tech
225
13
16
Merrimack
149
18
17
Connecticut
118
16
18
Minnesota
94
NR
19
Massachusetts
71
19
20
Boston College
48
17
Others Receiving Votes: Maine 35; Miami 35; Northeastern 34; New Hampshire, 12; Harvard 11; Bowling Green 9; Minnesota State 9; Arizona State 4; Union 3; Army 1; Holy Cross 1.
USCHO.com Women's Rankings
Rank
Team
Record
Points (First)
Prev.
1
Ohio State
9-1
300 (20)
1
2
Minnesota
7-1
275
2
3
Wisconsin
6-2
265
3
4
Northeastern
5-1-1
235
4
5
Quinnipiac
7-1-1
213
5
6
Princeton
4-0
184
7
7
Penn State
7-3
167
6
8
Colgate
6-2
137
8
9
St. Cloud State
8-2
130
9
10
Clarkson
8-2
122
10
11
Connecticut
3-4-1
106
11
12
Cornell
3-1
94
12
13
Minnesota Duluth
6-2
76
13
14
Yale
1-0-1
38
14
15
Boston College
4-2
25
NR
Others receiving votes: Vermont 19, Mercyhurst 6, Syracuse 5, Minnesota State 2, St. Thomas 1
Puck Drop: Tuesday, October 27, 2026
- Former Ohio State and Maine goaltender Sean Romeo died on Sunday. He was 31. Romeo had suffered a stroke on Oct. 15. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional after helping lead Ohio State to the Frozen Four, where he won the NCAA Elite 90 Award. Romeo was also the first player in Oshio State history to be named a Mike Richter Award semifinalist.
- Former Massachusetts team captain Jeffrey George died in Saginaw, Mich. He was 50.
- NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list was released and to the surprise of no one had Michigan defenseman Landon DuPont with an A rating. "He's on another level," Central Scouting director Karl Stewart said about the 17-year-old per NHL media. "You watch guys in past drafts like Quinn Hughes, and say to yourself, 'How is this guy not going to do that in the NHL?' It's the same thing with DuPont. There's no projection there because you just know he's going to step in and do exactly what he's doing now in the NHL."
- Also with an A rating, which indicates a first-round draft candidate were Notre Dame center Sammy Nelson, along with eight other players who are college commitments for next season:
Noah Davidson, C, Boston College (Medicine Hat, WHL)
Ryerson Edgar, C, Michigan (Niagara, OHL)
Jamie Glance, RW, Boston University (Saint John, QMJHL)
Levi Harper, D, Michigan (Saginaw, OHL)
Timothy Kazda, RW, Boston College (Guelph, OHL)
Carter Meyer, C, Boston University (Quebec, QMJHL)
Kayden Stroeder, C, Notre Dame (Edmonton, WHL)
Dimian Zhilkin, LW, Michigan (Saginaw, OHL)
- Zoe Lopez scored in overtime as Minnesota State defeated No. 15 Boston College 2-1. The Eagles had a 41-24 edge in shots, but Jaya Schippel made 40 saves, including 19 in the second period. The Mavericks won 56.7 percent of their faceoffs and blocked 22 shots.
- Recruiting update: RW Max Arnson committed to Cornell (Minnetonka, Minn., High School) in 2028; F Jackson Smith will head to Miami (Tri-City USHL).
- New Hampshire has added Service Credit Union logo to its hockey helmets, making it the first corporate partner featured on a Hockey East team's helmets.
- Boston University forward Kamil Bednarik was suspended one game by Hockey East for a spearing incident in the third period against Connecticut on Saturday. He’ll sit Friday night against Maine.
- From Minnesota sports information: freshmen to score a hat trick against North Dakota:
John Mayasich (four goals, Feb. 15, 1952)
Tim Harrer (March 5, 1977)
Cory Laylin (Feb. 11, 1989)
Darby Hendrickson (Nov. 30, 1991)
Wyatt Cullen (Oct. 23, 2026)
Monday’s College Hockey Score
WOMEN
Non-Conference
Minnesota State 2, Boston College 1 (OT)
Today’s College Hockey Schedule
No games scheduled until Thursday
This Date in Hockey History
October 27, 1885: Hall of Fame goaltender High Lehman was born in Pembroke, Ontario
October 27, 1918: Gonzaga goaltender Frank McColl was born in Calgary.
October 27, 1965: Minnesota right wing Paul Broten was born in Roseau, Minn.
October 27, 1958: Bowling Green left wing Brian MacLellan was both in Guelph, Ontation.
October 27, 1986: Denver defenseman Chris Butler was born in St. Louis.
October 27, 1978: Colorado College center Toby Petersen was born in Minneapolis.
October 27, 1991: Penn State right wing Casey Bailey was born in Anchorage, Ak.
October 27, 1992: Brandon Saad, who was in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, was born in Pittsburgh.
October 27, 1996: Former Wisconsin right wing Scott Mellanby scored his 20tth goal as the Florida Panthers won 3-2 at Philadelphia.
October 27, 1996: Former Boston University right wing Tony Amonte scored the only goal of a 1-0 Chicago victory over Montreal, No. 250 of his NHL career.
October 27, 1998: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter dueled Dominik Hasek to a 0-0 tie, with the Rangers and Sabres going a combined 0-for-11 on the power play.
October 27, 2000: Former Boston University forward Keith Tkachuk scored the 300th NHL goal as the Phoenix Coyotes won at Dallas, 4-2.
October 27, 2006: Former Lake Superior State center Brian Rolston set a Minnesota Wild record with 11 shots during a 3-2 victory over visiting Anaheim.
October 27, 2013: Former UMD goaltender Alex Stalock made 38 saves during his first NHL start to lead San Jose to a 5-2 win at Ottawa.
October 27, 2020: Former Boston College center Ken Hodge Jr. made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins, the same team his father had two 100-point seasons.
October 27, 2022: Patrick Kane out of the United States National Team Development Program notched two assists to surpass former Lake Superior State center Doug Weight for fifth on the all-time list among U.S.-born players.
Hockey Quote of the Day
You see a hockey player, you'd never know he's a professional athlete. But you put the skates on him, and he becomes a beast.Junior Seau
We'll Leave You With This ...
— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral