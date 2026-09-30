Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Penguins-Flyers, Maple Leafs-Islanders, Kings-Avalanche)

The opening week of the NHL season continues with a three-game slate on Wednesday night.

After a perfect 3-0 night to open the season, I have a pick for all three games in my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (-142) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Toronto Maple Leafs (-130) vs. New York Islanders

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+130) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Philadelphia Flyers (-142) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Flyers open the season at home against their in-state rivals that they eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year. Philadelphia is on the up and up, and raised its floor this offseason, while the Penguins are trying to hold on as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are all one year closer to retirement.

Pittsburgh let Anthony Mantha walk in the offseason, and they’re without Bryan Rust to begin the season as well. The Pens also have a few injuries down the lineup, including to youngster Ben Kindel.

The Flyers are pretty much healthy heading into this season and are looking to make a statement early on. It should be a raucous atmosphere for the home opener, and Philadelphia will take care of business.

Toronto Maple Leafs (-130) vs. New York Islanders

The Maple Leafs get right back at it tonight after falling 3-2 to the Canadiens in their season opener last night. Usually, I would be betting against the team on no days’ rest, but it’s a bit different early on in the season.

If anything, Toronto may have a slight advantage as the Leafs have their engine running while the Islanders are coming in cold. On top of that, New York let Anders Lee walk in the offseason, and Mat Barzal is out with an injury. I’m not sure where the Islanders’ offense is going to come from.

The Leafs were also 6-8-1 on no days’ rest last season, which is pretty good given their overall record. Add in a healthy Anthony Stolarz in net, and I see Toronto getting its first win of the season tonight.

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+130) vs. Los Angeles Kings

I don’t want to lay the juice on a -192 favorite as a best bet, so let’s take the puck line here at +130.

The Avalanche are still one of the best teams in the league with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar leading the way. On the flip side, the Kings are looking for their identity under new head coach Peter Laviolette, and this is their first season since 2005 without Anze Kopitar.

The Avs swept the Kings in the first round last year, and won all three regular season meetings as well. They should probably be even bigger favorites tonight, and the puck line is a solid play.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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