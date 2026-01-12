Is Hockey East Way Overrated This Season? What Polls and NPI Rankings Indicate
In the latest USCHO.com poll, ranking the top 20 college hockey teams in the nation, Connecticut is listed as the top team from Hockey East at No. 11. The Huskies are 12-6-3 overall, and top the league standings at 8-4-1 with a four-point cushion.
The NPI also has another team from Hockey East ahead of the Huskies, Boston College (11-6-1), one slot higher at No, 17. But that means it also considers the Eagles, who are second in the league standings, overrated as well in the polls.
If you think there's a trend here, you're correct. Maine is listed third in the poll at No. 16 despite being below .500 in league play. NPI has it at No. 29. Boston University is barley hanging in the poll at No. 20, yet is No. 26 in the NPI.
Northeastern? Even though the Huskies have lost five straight and got swept at Vermont last weekend, they still received votes in the poll. The NPI ranking is No. 33. The last-place team in the league standings, Massachusetts, also received votes in the poll yet is No. 42. The Minutemen's overall record is 10-10, 3-7 in Hockey East.
According to the NPI, two teams that aren't overrated in the poll are Providence and New Hampshire. The Friars (11-7-2, 6-3-1 Hockey East) are No. 14 in the poll and No. 13 in NPI. The Wildcats (11-8) were fourth among those receiving votes, which would if rankings included 25 teams would put them at No. 24. RPI says they're at No. 23.
UNH is tied for seventh in the league standings with 15 points, but has also played the fewest conference games with nine, one fewer than Boston College, Providence and UMass — so the 'Cats have the best opportunity to move up ... or fall, depending on how you want to look at it.
Part of this is due to the west being so strong this season, with the top six teams all hailing from the Big Ten and NCHC, and both leagues having a fourth team in the top 10. Regardless, this is beginning to look disastrous for Hockey East, as there few non-conference games remaining, and the possibility of it only having only one team in the NCAA Tournament is becoming very real.
The guess here is that things will click for a couple of them over the next two months, but then we'll see a wild conference tournament with so many teams facing win or go home.
Made biggest jump: Providence, from No. 18 to No. 14 after sweeping Maine.
Had biggest fall: Northeastern from No. 16 to out of the poll, and Maine from No. 12 to No. 17.
Most underrated team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: St. Thomas. At No. 14 in NPI, the Tommies have officially become a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.
Most overrated team per NPI: The top four teams are all from Hockey East.
USCHO Men's Poll
January 12, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
18-4
996 (46)
1
2
Wisconsin
15-3-2
904 (3)
3
3
Western Michigan
16-6
861 (1)
6
4
Michigan State
15-5
854
2
5
North Dakota
17-5
802
4
6
Minnesota Duluth
16-6
800
5
7
Quinnipiac
16-4-2
676
8
8
Penn State
14-6
642
9
9
Denver
12-9-2
546
7
10
Dartmouth
13-4
510
11
11
Connecticut
12-6-3
455
10
12
Boston College
11-6-1
452
13
13
Cornell
11-4
421
14
14
Providence
11-7-4
349
18
15
Augustana
14-6-3
296
17
16
Maine
12-9-2
249
12
17
Minnesota State
12-6-5
186
15
18
Princeton
11-5
86
20
19
St. Thomas
12-7-3
85
NR
20
Boston University
10-9-1
72
19
Others receiving votes: Union 70, Northeastern 50, Michigan Tech 23, New Hampshire 21, Arizona State 17, Bentley 17, St. Cloud State 17, Massachusetts 13, Bowling Green 11, Harvard 9, Bemidji State 7, Miami 5, Colorado College 2, Merrimack 2, RIT 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
January 12, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
680 (34)
1
2
Wisconsin
630
3
3
Michigan State
586
2
4
Western Michigan
566
6
5
North Dakota
555
4
6
Minnesota Duluth
547
5
7
Quinnipiac
451
8
8
Penn State
447
9
9
Dartmouth
382
10
10
Denver
367
7
11
Connecticut
307
11
12
Cornell
303
12
13
Boston College
289
13
14
Providence
247
17
15
Augustana
200
18
16
Maine
148
14
17
Minnesota State
120
T15
T18
Princeton
56
19
T19
St. Thomas
56
NR
20
Boston University
52
NR
Others Receiving Votes: Harvard 26; Michigan Tech 22; Union 22; Clarkson 15; Arizona State 14; Northeastern 14, Bentley 12; Bowling Green 9; St. Cloud State 6; New Hampshire 4; Massachusetts 3; Merrimack 2; Bemidji State 1; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
January 12, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
19-1-2
300 (20)
1
2
Ohio State
19-3
280
2
3
Minnesota
18-4
260
3
4
Penn State
19-4
228
4
5
Connecticut
17-3-2
216
5
6
Quinnipiac
17-5-2
180
7
7
Northeastern
16-5
171
6
8
Minnesota Duluth
12-9-1
170
8
9
Princeton
15-4
157
9
10
Cornell
11-6-2
122
10
11
Clarkson
13-7-3
75
11
12
Colgate
12-10-1
74
13
13
Yale
14-7
66
14
14
Minnesota State
11-10-1
62
12
15
St. Cloud State
7-14-1
21
15
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 9, Mercyhurst 7, Brown 1, St. Thomas 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
January 6, 2026 (Will up updated with new poll Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
266
2
3
Minnesota
246
3
4
Penn State
224
4
5
Connecticut
199
7
6
Northeastern
186
6
7
Quinnipiac
166
8
8
Minnesota Duluth
161
5
9
Princeton
139
9
10
Cornell
102
10
11
Clarkson
99
11
12
Minnesota State
72
12
13
Yale
39
14
14
St. Cloud State
37
13
15
Colgate
35
NR
Others receiving votes: St. Thomas 9; Mercyhurst 6; Brown 3; Holy Cross 3; Boston University, 2; New Hampshire 1
