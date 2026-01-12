Is Hockey East Way Overrated This Season? What Polls and NPI Rankings Indicate

In the latest USCHO.com poll, ranking the top 20 college hockey teams in the nation, Connecticut is listed as the top team from Hockey East at No. 11. The Huskies are 12-6-3 overall, and top the league standings at 8-4-1 with a four-point cushion.

The NPI also has another team from Hockey East ahead of the Huskies, Boston College (11-6-1), one slot higher at No, 17. But that means it also considers the Eagles, who are second in the league standings, overrated as well in the polls.

If you think there's a trend here, you're correct. Maine is listed third in the poll at No. 16 despite being below .500 in league play. NPI has it at No. 29. Boston University is barley hanging in the poll at No. 20, yet is No. 26 in the NPI.

Northeastern? Even though the Huskies have lost five straight and got swept at Vermont last weekend, they still received votes in the poll. The NPI ranking is No. 33. The last-place team in the league standings, Massachusetts, also received votes in the poll yet is No. 42. The Minutemen's overall record is 10-10, 3-7 in Hockey East.

According to the NPI, two teams that aren't overrated in the poll are Providence and New Hampshire. The Friars (11-7-2, 6-3-1 Hockey East) are No. 14 in the poll and No. 13 in NPI. The Wildcats (11-8) were fourth among those receiving votes, which would if rankings included 25 teams would put them at No. 24. RPI says they're at No. 23.

UNH is tied for seventh in the league standings with 15 points, but has also played the fewest conference games with nine, one fewer than Boston College, Providence and UMass — so the 'Cats have the best opportunity to move up ... or fall, depending on how you want to look at it.

Part of this is due to the west being so strong this season, with the top six teams all hailing from the Big Ten and NCHC, and both leagues having a fourth team in the top 10. Regardless, this is beginning to look disastrous for Hockey East, as there few non-conference games remaining, and the possibility of it only having only one team in the NCAA Tournament is becoming very real.

The guess here is that things will click for a couple of them over the next two months, but then we'll see a wild conference tournament with so many teams facing win or go home.

Made biggest jump: Providence, from No. 18 to No. 14 after sweeping Maine.

Had biggest fall: Northeastern from No. 16 to out of the poll, and Maine from No. 12 to No. 17.

Most underrated team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: St. Thomas. At No. 14 in NPI, the Tommies have officially become a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

Most overrated team per NPI: The top four teams are all from Hockey East.

USCHO Men's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 18-4 996 (46) 1 2 Wisconsin 15-3-2 904 (3) 3 3 Western Michigan 16-6 861 (1) 6 4 Michigan State 15-5 854 2 5 North Dakota 17-5 802 4 6 Minnesota Duluth 16-6 800 5 7 Quinnipiac 16-4-2 676 8 8 Penn State 14-6 642 9 9 Denver 12-9-2 546 7 10 Dartmouth 13-4 510 11 11 Connecticut 12-6-3 455 10 12 Boston College 11-6-1 452 13 13 Cornell 11-4 421 14 14 Providence 11-7-4 349 18 15 Augustana 14-6-3 296 17 16 Maine 12-9-2 249 12 17 Minnesota State 12-6-5 186 15 18 Princeton 11-5 86 20 19 St. Thomas 12-7-3 85 NR 20 Boston University 10-9-1 72 19

Others receiving votes: Union 70, Northeastern 50, Michigan Tech 23, New Hampshire 21, Arizona State 17, Bentley 17, St. Cloud State 17, Massachusetts 13, Bowling Green 11, Harvard 9, Bemidji State 7, Miami 5, Colorado College 2, Merrimack 2, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 680 (34) 1 2 Wisconsin 630 3 3 Michigan State 586 2 4 Western Michigan 566 6 5 North Dakota 555 4 6 Minnesota Duluth 547 5 7 Quinnipiac 451 8 8 Penn State 447 9 9 Dartmouth 382 10 10 Denver 367 7 11 Connecticut 307 11 12 Cornell 303 12 13 Boston College 289 13 14 Providence 247 17 15 Augustana 200 18 16 Maine 148 14 17 Minnesota State 120 T15 T18 Princeton 56 19 T19 St. Thomas 56 NR 20 Boston University 52 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Harvard 26; Michigan Tech 22; Union 22; Clarkson 15; Arizona State 14; Northeastern 14, Bentley 12; Bowling Green 9; St. Cloud State 6; New Hampshire 4; Massachusetts 3; Merrimack 2; Bemidji State 1; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 19-1-2 300 (20) 1 2 Ohio State 19-3 280 2 3 Minnesota 18-4 260 3 4 Penn State 19-4 228 4 5 Connecticut 17-3-2 216 5 6 Quinnipiac 17-5-2 180 7 7 Northeastern 16-5 171 6 8 Minnesota Duluth 12-9-1 170 8 9 Princeton 15-4 157 9 10 Cornell 11-6-2 122 10 11 Clarkson 13-7-3 75 11 12 Colgate 12-10-1 74 13 13 Yale 14-7 66 14 14 Minnesota State 11-10-1 62 12 15 St. Cloud State 7-14-1 21 15

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 9, Mercyhurst 7, Brown 1, St. Thomas 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 6, 2026 (Will up updated with new poll Tuesday)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 285 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 266 2 3 Minnesota 246 3 4 Penn State 224 4 5 Connecticut 199 7 6 Northeastern 186 6 7 Quinnipiac 166 8 8 Minnesota Duluth 161 5 9 Princeton 139 9 10 Cornell 102 10 11 Clarkson 99 11 12 Minnesota State 72 12 13 Yale 39 14 14 St. Cloud State 37 13 15 Colgate 35 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Thomas 9; Mercyhurst 6; Brown 3; Holy Cross 3; Boston University, 2; New Hampshire 1

