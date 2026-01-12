BC Bulletin

Is Hockey East Way Overrated This Season? What Polls and NPI Rankings Indicate

The conference has four teams in this week's polls, yet the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index says none of them are worthy of their rankings
Christopher Walsh|
Massachusetts, here during a 1-0 loss to Boston University, isn't the only team in Hockey East that's been off the mark this season.
Massachusetts, here during a 1-0 loss to Boston University, isn't the only team in Hockey East that's been off the mark this season. | UMass Athletics

In the latest USCHO.com poll, ranking the top 20 college hockey teams in the nation, Connecticut is listed as the top team from Hockey East at No. 11. The Huskies are 12-6-3 overall, and top the league standings at 8-4-1 with a four-point cushion.

The NPI also has another team from Hockey East ahead of the Huskies, Boston College (11-6-1), one slot higher at No, 17. But that means it also considers the Eagles, who are second in the league standings, overrated as well in the polls.

If you think there's a trend here, you're correct. Maine is listed third in the poll at No. 16 despite being below .500 in league play. NPI has it at No. 29. Boston University is barley hanging in the poll at No. 20, yet is No. 26 in the NPI.

Northeastern? Even though the Huskies have lost five straight and got swept at Vermont last weekend, they still received votes in the poll. The NPI ranking is No. 33. The last-place team in the league standings, Massachusetts, also received votes in the poll yet is No. 42. The Minutemen's overall record is 10-10, 3-7 in Hockey East.

According to the NPI, two teams that aren't overrated in the poll are Providence and New Hampshire. The Friars (11-7-2, 6-3-1 Hockey East) are No. 14 in the poll and No. 13 in NPI. The Wildcats (11-8) were fourth among those receiving votes, which would if rankings included 25 teams would put them at No. 24. RPI says they're at No. 23.

UNH is tied for seventh in the league standings with 15 points, but has also played the fewest conference games with nine, one fewer than Boston College, Providence and UMass — so the 'Cats have the best opportunity to move up ... or fall, depending on how you want to look at it.

Part of this is due to the west being so strong this season, with the top six teams all hailing from the Big Ten and NCHC, and both leagues having a fourth team in the top 10. Regardless, this is beginning to look disastrous for Hockey East, as there few non-conference games remaining, and the possibility of it only having only one team in the NCAA Tournament is becoming very real.

The guess here is that things will click for a couple of them over the next two months, but then we'll see a wild conference tournament with so many teams facing win or go home.

Made biggest jump: Providence, from No. 18 to No. 14 after sweeping Maine.

Had biggest fall: Northeastern from No. 16 to out of the poll, and Maine from No. 12 to No. 17.

Most underrated team per National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index: St. Thomas. At No. 14 in NPI, the Tommies have officially become a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament.

Most overrated team per NPI: The top four teams are all from Hockey East.

USCHO Men's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

18-4

996 (46)

1

2

Wisconsin

15-3-2

904 (3)

3

3

Western Michigan

16-6

861 (1)

6

4

Michigan State

15-5

854

2

5

North Dakota

17-5

802

4

6

Minnesota Duluth

16-6

800

5

7

Quinnipiac

16-4-2

676

8

8

Penn State

14-6

642

9

9

Denver

12-9-2

546

7

10

Dartmouth

13-4

510

11

11

Connecticut

12-6-3

455

10

12

Boston College

11-6-1

452

13

13

Cornell

11-4

421

14

14

Providence

11-7-4

349

18

15

Augustana

14-6-3

296

17

16

Maine

12-9-2

249

12

17

Minnesota State

12-6-5

186

15

18

Princeton

11-5

86

20

19

St. Thomas

12-7-3

85

NR

20

Boston University

10-9-1

72

19

Others receiving votes: Union 70, Northeastern 50, Michigan Tech 23, New Hampshire 21, Arizona State 17, Bentley 17, St. Cloud State 17, Massachusetts 13, Bowling Green 11, Harvard 9, Bemidji State 7, Miami 5, Colorado College 2, Merrimack 2, RIT 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

680 (34)

1

2

Wisconsin

630

3

3

Michigan State

586

2

4

Western Michigan

566

6

5

North Dakota

555

4

6

Minnesota Duluth

547

5

7

Quinnipiac

451

8

8

Penn State

447

9

9

Dartmouth

382

10

10

Denver

367

7

11

Connecticut

307

11

12

Cornell

303

12

13

Boston College

289

13

14

Providence

247

17

15

Augustana

200

18

16

Maine

148

14

17

Minnesota State

120

T15

T18

Princeton

56

19

T19

St. Thomas

56

NR

20

Boston University

52

NR

Others Receiving Votes: Harvard 26; Michigan Tech 22; Union 22; Clarkson 15; Arizona State 14; Northeastern 14, Bentley 12; Bowling Green 9; St. Cloud State 6; New Hampshire 4; Massachusetts 3; Merrimack 2; Bemidji State 1; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

January 12, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

19-1-2

300 (20)

1

2

Ohio State

19-3

280

2

3

Minnesota

18-4

260

3

4

Penn State

19-4

228

4

5

Connecticut

17-3-2

216

5

6

Quinnipiac

17-5-2

180

7

7

Northeastern

16-5

171

6

8

Minnesota Duluth

12-9-1

170

8

9

Princeton

15-4

157

9

10

Cornell

11-6-2

122

10

11

Clarkson

13-7-3

75

11

12

Colgate

12-10-1

74

13

13

Yale

14-7

66

14

14

Minnesota State

11-10-1

62

12

15

St. Cloud State

7-14-1

21

15

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 9, Mercyhurst 7, Brown 1, St. Thomas 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

January 6, 2026 (Will up updated with new poll Tuesday)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

1

2

Ohio State

266

2

3

Minnesota

246

3

4

Penn State

224

4

5

Connecticut

199

7

6

Northeastern

186

6

7

Quinnipiac

166

8

8

Minnesota Duluth

161

5

9

Princeton

139

9

10

Cornell

102

10

11

Clarkson

99

11

12

Minnesota State

72

12

13

Yale

39

14

14

St. Cloud State

37

13

15

Colgate

35

NR

Others receiving votes: St. Thomas 9; Mercyhurst 6; Brown 3; Holy Cross 3; Boston University, 2; New Hampshire 1

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including "100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die" and "Nick Saban vs. College Football." He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association's highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

