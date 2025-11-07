There is a New Team to Beat: All Things CCHA
Bemidji State has been outstanding the last two weeks, knocking off both Augustana and Bowling Green. In a conference that struggled early in the season, the Beavers have established themselves as the early team to beat in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
BSU (5-4-1 overall, 3-0-1 CCHA) started the year predicted to finish in the bottom half of the conference, and at first, it looked like that might be the case. The Beavers opened the season with decisive victories over Alaska Anchorage, 9-2 and 5-0, before dropping four straight to St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth, both of which have been ranked this season.
Consequently, things looked as if they might get out of hand. Instead of backing down, the Beavers answered decisively, stunning red-hot Augustana 1-0 in overtime before winning outright the following night 3-2. BSU then traveled to Bowling Green, where they tied 4-4 in the opener, followed by a decisive 3-2 overtime victory.
Currently, Bemidji State at the top of the CCHA standings with nine points, and have beaten both teams directly behind them in Bowling Green (8 points) and Augustana (7 points). The Beavers continue to be a gritty team that finds a way to win close games.
BSU hosts Lake Superior State for a two-game series Friday and Saturday, looking to extend its conference lead against the Lakers, who are 3-4-1 on the year and 0-2-0 in the conference.
Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan Battle for the UP
It’s rivalry week, and no one could be more excited than Northern Michigan. The Wildcats have struggled this season and are still searching for their first victory. But when it comes to rivalries, we can just throw the records out, right?
Northern Michigan has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation with games against No. 15 Massachusetts, No. 16 Ohio State, No.19 Colorado College, and No. 1 Michigan State. The only team they have played this season that wasn’t ranked was Augustana, and had them on the ropes. The Wildcats led the finale 1-0 going into the third period, before the Vikings were able to score three unanswered goals and steal a 3-1 victory.
Michigan Tech comes into this series after splitting a non-conference trip to New York, losing 6-4 to Clarkson on Friday before shutting out St. Lawrence 3-0 on Saturday. Tech is 2-0-0 in the conference with a pair of victories over Ferris State and currently sits fourth with six points, but is poised to move up with a good weekend.
Tech leads the all-time series against the Wildcats 87-81-15, and has won five straight. Both teams play better at home in this rivalry, with the Huskies having a 45-34-9 advantage on its own ice while the Wildcats own a 46-36-6 record in Marquette. The Wildcats will have an opportunity at home on Saturday to get their first win in this home-and-home matchup.
Monthly Awards
CCHA Forward of the Month: Alex Gaffney, Gr., St. Thomas. Gaffney led CCHA skaters in goals (five), points (11) and power-play goals in October, while finishing third in both assists (six) and shorthanded goals (one). He was -1 in eight games for the Tommies, recording four blocks defensively. His month was highlighted by recording a two-goal, two-assist game in an 11-2 victory at Air Force on October 17.
CCHA Defenseman of the Month: Evan Murr, Jr., Minnesota State. Murr led CCHA blueliners in goals (three) and shots (23) during October, while finishing second in points (five), power-play goals (one), and game-winners (one). He was +1 in seven games for the Mavericks, blocking six shots defensively. He earned his second consecutive Defenseman of the Month award, dating back to last season.
CCHA Goaltender of the Month: Josh Kotai, Jr., Augustana. Kotai led CCHA goaltenders with a .937 save percentage in October, going 4-3-0 with a 1.86 goals against average. Kotai was one of three conference netminders to register a shutout, and was second in the league in total saves with 193. He has been the lone Vikings goalie to see time so far this season.
CCHA Rookie of the Month: Teydon Trembecky, Fr., Michigan Tech. Trembecky led conference rookies in points (nine) in October. Trembecky was first in the country in power-play tallies (three) among first-year skaters. After opening his collegiate career with a three-game point streak, he added a pair of multi-point efforts, including a career-high three points on two goals and one assist.
CCHA Players of the Week
Forward: William Ahlrik, So., Lake Superior State. Ahlrik posted five points, including two goals and three assists, last weekend. Ahlrik’s 67.6 percent face-off win percentage was second-best in the country among centers with a minimum of 30 draws. On Friday, he had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie at St. Lawrence. He then scored a goal and dished out two assists in a 6-2 win at Clarkson on Saturday.
Defenseman: Hudson Thornton, So., Bemidji State. Thornton led CCHA blueliners with three points, including a goal and two assists; additionally, he tallied four blocks defensively. On Friday, he had two blocks in a 4-4 tie with the Falcons. He then scored the game-winner and had two helpers in a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night.
Goaltender: Josh Kotai, Jr., Augustana. Kotai stopped 65-of-67 shots in a home sweep of Northern Michigan. He had 24 saves in a 2-1 victory on Friday, following that up with 41 saves in a comeback 3-1 victory Saturday.
Rookie: Teydon Trembecky, Fr., Michigan Tech. He led CCHA newcomers in both points (three) and goals (two). Trembecky scored twice in a 6-4 loss at Clarkson on Friday, before assisting the eventual game-winning goal in a 3-0 shutout of St. Lawrence on Saturday.
Beyond the Blue Line
Ahlrik led the nation with five points on two goals and three assists. … The last time Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan met, Tech earned an overtime win in the GLI Third Place Game. … Bemidji State returns home after the most successful road trip to Bowling Green, Ohio, in program history, with an overtime victory and a tie. … Minnesota State has won 17 of the last 18 against Bowling Green. … Augustana has 18 goals on the season, and half of those have come in the third period.