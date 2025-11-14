Top Two Teams Collide in Houghton: All Things CCHA
Bemidji State currently holds the top spot in the CCHA standings with 14 points, while Michigan Tech a close second with 12. Both of them are unbeaten in conference play. Overall, the Beavers are 7-4-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the conference, while the Huskies are 7-3-0 overall and 4-0-0 in the league.
BSU comes into this series after sweeping Lake Superior State 4-1 and 3-2. Similarly, Tech dominated in-state rival Northern Michigan 4-1 and 4-2 last time out.
The Beavers are 3-2-1 on the road this season and have used two different goalies throughout the young season, Max Hildebrand and Raythan Robbins. Both tenders have at least three wins, with Hildebrand posting a 4-3-0 record and Robbins showing a 3-1-1 record. Hildebrand has had the hot hand recently, going 3-0-0 over the last five games, including a .923 save percentage.
Offensively, the Beavers are led by Adam Flammang and Oliver Peer. Flammang leads the team in points (14) and assists (nine) while playing in just ten games. Peer has skated in all 12 games and leads the team with six goals and a plus-minus of +8.
The Huskies' offense has been led by Stiven Sardarian, who had three goals in the series against Northern Michigan. Sardarian is second in the nation with 12 assists and ninth in the nation with 15 points.
Between the pipes, Tech is anchored by Owen Bartoszkiewicz, who has a 7-2 record on the season. He's the reigning goaltender of the week in the conference and has a save percentage of .918 while allowing a goals against average of 2.24.
Tech is 25-24-10 all-time against BSU, and that advantage widens in Houghton, where Tech is 11-9-7 all-time. On the other hand, the last time these two teams faced off at MacInnes Ice Arena in Houghton, the Beavers emerged victorious.
What’s up with the Tommies?
St. Thomas barely edged out Minnesota State for first place in the CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll, but expectations were pretty high, especially with the school opening the new on-campus arena. In their final year in the CCHA, it seemed as though the Tommies were poised to make a statement. So far this year, that hasn’t been the case.
After playing some tough games early in the season, including a series with then-No. 10 North Dakota and then-No. 15 Providence, the Tommies are looking to bounce back and get on the right track befroe the holiday break.
The Tommies are 4-5-1 overall, and 1-1 in conference play with an overtime victory over then-No. 18 Minnesota State. UST has had no problems scoring this season with 35 goals on an average of 28.5 shots per game. The struggle has been on the defensive end, where they've allowed 38 goals and have given up three or more goals in seven of the ten games thus far.
UST has seen three different netminders throughout the season. Carsen Musser has started the most games at five, but has struggled with a save percentage of .831 and has allowed 22 goals in those five games. Will Ingemann is who the Tommies have turned to recently, with a goals against average of 2.21 and a save percentage of .919, while also leading the team to two wins in their last three games. Aaron Trotter has also seen some time in the net and posts a team-high .929 save percentage.
The offense is led by Alex Gaffney and Lucas Wahlin. Gaffney, a transfer from Harvard, has skated in all ten games this season and has 15 points on seven goals and eight assists. He also maintains a shooting percentage of .241. Wahlin, the CCHA preseason player of the year, has played in eight games this season with eight points on five goals and three assists.
UST has some momentum after the 3-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Tuesday night and is looking to continue that successin Sioux Falls, S.D., where they'll take on Augustana.
Players of the week
CCHA Forward of the Week: Stiven Sardarian, Sr., Michigan Tech. Sardarian led the conference in both points (four) and goals (three) en route to a sweep of winless rival Northern Michigan. On Friday, Sardarian posted two goals and one assist in a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats; he then tallied a goal in a 4-2 win on Saturday.
CCHA Defenseman of the Week: Mitch Wolfe, Sr., Bemidji State. Wolfe scored one goal, had a plus-minus of +2, and recorded three blocked shots. Wolfe’s effort helped continue the Beavers' unbeaten streak over the last six games. On Friday, he had two blocks in a 4-1 win over the Lakers. He then scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday.
CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Jr., Michigan Tech. Bartoszkievicz went 2-0 while posting a 1.51 goals against average and a .942 save percentage. He stopped 49 of 52 shots to help Michigan Tech to a sweep of rival Northern Michigan. On Friday, he made 26 stops in a 4-1 win, followed by 23 stops in a 4-2 victory on Saturday.
CCHA Rookie of the Week: Noah Morneau, Fr., Bowling Green. Morneau led conference rookies in points and goals with two goals, helping Bowling Green split a road series against No. 16 Minnesota State. Morneau’s weekend was highlighted by his first collegiate two-goal game on Friday.
Beyond the Blue line
Lucas Wahlin surpassed 100 career points, the first to do so for St. Thomas since the Tommies moved up to Division I. … Bemidji State’s three overtime winning goals this season are the most across Division I men's hockey. … Stiven Sardarian leads the CCHA in points (15) and assists (12). … No. 16 Minnesota State remains the only ranked team in the CCHA, while Michigan Tech (25) and Bemidji State (five) both received votes.