Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Two of college football’s most explosive offenses will face off in a Big Ten matchup at Husky Stadium ahead of the weekend. Rutgers is set to visit Washington on Friday and will enter the contest as a 10.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Huskies rebounded from their loss to Ohio State by knocking off Maryland in a close game last week to improve to 4-1 on the year. The Scarlet Knights, on the other hand, have dropped two games in a row and are in an 0-2 hold in conference play.
Both these teams can run the score up. Here's a look at our full betting breakdown of the game ahead of kickoff.
Rutgers vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers:+10.5 (-110)
- Washington: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +300
- Washington: -385
Total: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX Sports 1
- Rutgers Record: 3-2
- Washington Record: 4-1
Rutgers vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Antwan Raymond: Raymond has been in the end zone all year long and has rushed for 471 yards and nine scores this season. Only Washington’s Jonah Coleman has tallied more rushing yards this season. The Rutgers running back has scored two touchdowns in four straight games and he’ll need to keep producing at a high level for the Scarlet Knights to stay in this game.
Washington
Jonah Coleman: Coleman has rushed for a nation-leading 10 touchdowns this season to go along with one receiving touchdown. He failed to reach the end zone in his team’s lone loss to the Buckeyes and has fallen short of 60 rushing yards in two of his previous three games. Washington is at its best when Coleman’s versatility is utilized early and often.
Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
There isn’t likely to be a shortage of offense in this matchup, as both teams are averaging more than 39.0 points per game. However, the Huskies have been noticeably less productive as of late after facing two of the country’s best defensive units.
Washington scored just six points at home against No. 1 Ohio State before scoring 20 points against a Maryland team that’s among the FBS leaders in interceptions (9) and sacks (19) on Saturday. Now the Huskies will enter this matchup in a short week against a team that beat them by one last season despite Coleman’s 148 rushing yards.
I like the Scarlet Knights’ odds to cover given the fact that they’ve posted 28 points against a pair of top-10 scoring defenses in back-to-back weeks, even if they lost both contests.
PICK: Rutgers +10.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.