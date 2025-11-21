Two Top Goalies Land on the U.S. Collegiate Select Team: All Things CCHA
On Dec. 26-31, both Josh Kotai of Augustana and Alex Tracy of Minnesota State will compete in the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. The tournament will include six participating teams, along with the Selects, host HC Davos, Team Canada, HC Fribourg-Gotteron, Sparta Praha, and IFK Helsinki in the 2025 edition.
This season, Kotai owns a 6-4-1 record in the 2025-26 season with a save percentage of .93 and a goals against average of 2.0. Kotai was a Mike Richter Award Finalist a season ago and has earned the CCHA goaltender of the week once this season.
Tracy has already earned two CCHA goaltender of the week honors this season and has played every minute for the Mavericks between the pipes. He also holds a .927 save percentage and 2.03 goals against average.
The U.S. Collegiate Select team is composed of 25 student-athletes from across NCAA men's ice hockey. All returning First- and Second-Team AHCA/CCM All-Americans received an automatic invitation to the team. This will be the first time in Spengler Cup history that a team of collegiate all-stars will compete.
The United States Collegiate Selects will face Team Canada to open the Spengler Cup play on Dec. 26. Each team will play a minimum of three contests and a maximum of five during the six-day event.
Michigan Tech at No. 14 Minnesota State
Michigan Tech rolls into this series after splitting overtime wins against Bemidji State. The Huskies are currently third in the conference and face their first road test this week in Mankato, Minn.
Recent hot streaks from Stiven Sardarian and Max Koskipirtti have given the Huskies the edge in a few games. Koskipirtti scored in back-to-back games, and Sardarian has scored in 11 straight. The Huskies duo will have their work cut out for them as they face off against one of the best netminders in the country.
The Mavericks are coming off a series sweep of Lake Superior State, 2-1 and 4-2. MSU is led by Tracy, who is tied for the most career wins by an active Division I goalie at 51.
The Mavericks have been stellar on the penalty kills, going 34 of 37. Meanwhile, the Mavericks' offense has executed power plays at a 22 percent clip.
MSU holds a 32-10-2 record all-time against the Huskies in Mankato. Michigan Tech ended MSU’s season in the 2023-2024 CCHA Semifinals 4-3. Last season, they met four times and MSU won three of them, but lost in the final game 1-0.
It's a key series in a very tight division chase.
CCHA Players of the Week
Forward: Noah Morneau, Fr., Bowling Green. Morneau’s four goals and six points propelled the Falcons to a sweep of Ferris State. He was +2 with a power-play goal while winning 22 of 38 face-offs. On Friday, he notched a career-high four points, including his first collegiate hat trick, in a 9-5 victory. He then added a goal and an assist on Saturday in a 5-2 win.
Defenseman: Evan Murr, Jr., Minnesota State. Murr scored two goals and five points last week, which was tops in the nation among defensemen, leading then-No. 16/18 Minnesota State to a road sweep of Lake Superior State. His +5 rating was best in the nation, while averaging 21:47 minutes per game. On Friday, he scored both of the Mavericks' goals, including the winner, in a 2-1 victory over the Lakers. He then assisted on three of Minnesota State's four goals in a 4-2 win.
Goaltender: Tracy. The senior went 2-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage, which was the best among CCHA netminders. His 65 total saves are also the most in the conference, helping the then-No. 16/18 Mavericks to a sweep at Lake Superior State. On Friday, he turned away 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime win. He then had 28 saves in a 4-2 victory on Saturday.
Rookie: Dominik Rymon, Fr., Bowling Green. Rymons scored five points last week, scoring two goals with three assists in a home sweep of Ferris State. He was a +3 with three shots on goal. On Friday, he had four points on two goals and two assists in a 9-5 win over the Bulldogs. He picked up another assist on Saturday, helping the Falcons to a 5-2 victory.
SEE ALSO: This Week's Rankings
Beyond the Blue line
Bowling Green's Noah Morneau recorded his first career hat trick against Ferris State. … Michigan Tech is 5-1 this season on Saturdays. … Murr leads CCHA defensemen in goals and points. … First place Bowling Green travels to St. Thomas for a weekend series. Having played just three conference games, the Tommies (1-1-1) are at risk of falling dangerously behind the league leaders ... Northern Michigan looks to earn its first win of the season against the other first-place team, Bemidji State.