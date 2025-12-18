Steph Curry’s Son Had Saddest Message Watching Klay Thompson Play for Mavericks
It’s been nearly a year and a half since Klay Thompson departed the Warriors for the Mavericks, leaving Golden State after contentious negotiations with the front office. Thompson’s exit officially closed a chapter of the Warriors’ dynasty that saw him team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green for 12 years and win four titles.
Though Thompson and Curry are no longer teammates, Curry told ESPN that it’s still “natural” for his eyes to follow Thompson whenever he’s watching Mavericks games. This was most recently the case over the weekend, when Curry was watching the Mavericks’ loss to the Jazz alongside his seven-year-old son Canon.
As Curry and Canon were watching the game, Curry began shouting "Shoot it, Klay!" as Thompson hit a couple of three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Canon noticed, and in turn asked his dad, “Klay’s playing? Why are you here?” Curry reminded his son that Thompson is in Dallas now.
“Those are the moments it hits,” Curry said to ESPN. “Things have evolved in life. But there are reminders of how special of a thing it was and also a reminder of how unfortunate ... the reality of what it is right now.”
Canon shared several sweet moments with Thompson during his time with Golden State, from giving Thompson a game ball after his return from a torn ACL and achilles to his adorable “Hello, Klay Thompson.”
On the more optimistic side, several people around Thompson believe he could be playing alongside Curry again, according to ESPN. While Thompson initially joined the Mavericks to compete for a championship and play alongside Luka Dončić, things have not gone to plan as Dallas infamously traded Dončić and have gotten off to a 10–17 start.
Curry said, “If that time comes and that conversation is had, of course I’m calling him and saying, ‘We want you back.’ And hopefully that would be a welcome message to him.”
A reunion between the Splash Brothers does not appear imminent, but the two stars will get to meet again next week when the Warriors and Mavericks face off on Christmas Day.