Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Named to 2026 Mike Richter Award Watch List

Boston College men’s hockey goalie Louka Cloutier has been named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List.

Louka has been named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List!



📰 https://t.co/J4E1pyPjFJ pic.twitter.com/aLVxsxdpU8 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 14, 2026

In his first collegiate season, the freshman has played in 15 games for the Eagles and has allowed 32 goals, has boasted a 2.15 goals against average, has recorded 335 saves, and has a .913 save percentage as well as a 10-4-1 record.

Nationally, Cloutier ranks 15th in goalie winning percentage (.700), 31st in save percentage, and 16th in goals against average.

In Hockey East play, he has the lowest goals against average (1.69), the sixth-most saves (215), the third-lowest goals allowed (15), and the second-highest save percentage (.935).

Cloutier is one of 29 college hockey goalies to make the Watch List and one of six from Hockey East.

In the conference, he joins UMass’ Jackson Irving, Merrimack’s Max Lundgren, UConn’s Tyler Muszelik, Providence’s Philip Svedeback, and Northeastern’s Lawton Zacher.

The Mike Richter Award is given out annually to the best goalie in Division I hockey.

Last year, Boston College's Jacob Fowler earned the honor. He became the second Eagle to win the award, joining Thatcher Demko in 2016.

The committee of voters will narrow down the list to a dozen semifinalists in the next three weeks and then three finalists later in the year. They will pick a winner out of the three finalists. The recipient will be announced in April during the Frozen Four.

Below is the full Watch List from the Hockey Commissioners Association.

2025-26 Richter Award Watch List:

Atlantic Hockey America

Ajeet Gundarah, Sacred Heart (SO - Richmond, BC)

Teagan Kendrick, Sacred Heart (FR - St. Albert, Alberta)

Jakub Krbecek, RIT (SO - Prague, Czech Republic)

Lukas Swedin, Bentley (FR - Stockholm, Sweden)

Big Ten

Trey Augustine, Michigan State (JR - South Lyon, MI)*

Josh Fleming, Penn State (FR - Montreal, PQ)

Daniel Hauser, Wisconsin (FR - Chestermere, AB)

Jack Ivankovic, Michigan (FR - Mississauga, ON)

CCHA

Rorke Applebee, Lake Superior (SO - Chateauguay, PQ)

Oliver Auyeung-Ashton, No. Michigan (FR-Coquitlam, BC)

Owen Bartoszkiewicz, Michigan Tech (JR - Northville, MI)

Josh Kotai, Augustana (JR - Abbotsford, BC)

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (SR - Chicago, IL)

ECAC Hockey

Roan Clarke, Dartmouth (JR - Cloverdale, BC)

Alexis Cournoyer, Cornell (FR - Trois-Rivieres, PQ)

Emmett Croteau, Dartmouth (SO - Bonnyville, AB)

Cameron Korpi, Union (SO - South Lyon, MI)

Hockey East

Louka Cloutier, Boston College (FR - Sherbrooke, PQ)

Jackson Irving, UMass (JR - Newbury, MA)

Max Lundgren, Merrimack (SO - Angelholm, Sweden)

Tyler Muszelik, UConn (SR - Long Valley, NJ)

Philip Svedeback, Providence (SR - Vaxjo, Sweden)

Lawton Zacher, Northeastern (JR - Buffalo, NY)*

NCHC

Adam Gajan, Minnesota Duluth (SO - Poprad, Slovakia)

Connor Hasley, Arizona State (SR - North Tonawanda, NY)

Quentin Miller, Denver (FR - Montreal, PQ)

Hampton Slukynsky, WMU (SO - Warroad, MN)

Jan Špunar, North Dakota (FR - Olomouc, Czechia)

Samuel Urban, Arizona State (FR - Dolne Kockovce, Slovakia)

Read More: