Why the Next Few Weeks Should be A Hockey Fan's Dream: Puck Drop

Late January and early February is always a fun time for hockey fans as it's the transition time from the regular season to the postseason, and the championship grind truly begin. This year's a little different, though, and not because the college game will enjoy its first Frozen Four in Las Vegas in April.

There are three major events coming up that should have everyone excited, even if one of them is a tournament played every year between the same teams. In may ways it's like the sport's version of The Masters or Wimbledon, where the tradition seems to always make it special.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. They are in order:

1) College Hockey at Beaver Stadium

It's hockey outside, and not that tropical version the NHL is doing on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins playing at Raymond James Stadium. Penn State will host its first games in Beaver Stadium, with a weekend doubleheader of the women's team hosting Robert Morris on Friday, followed by the men's team playing No. 2 Michigan State in the second game of its crucial Big Ten series on Saturday. The forecast is for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 17 degrees.

Here's hoping that Penn State can draw fans like Michigan and Michigan State did with outdoor games against each other. In 2001, "The Cold War" in East Lansing attracted 74,544 to Spartan Stadium to see a 3-3 game against the Wolverines (tickets sold out in just nine hours). In 2010, "The Big Chill at the Big House" attracted a record-setting crowd of 104,173 (certified), 113,411 (announced) fans in Ann Arbor to see UM win 5-0.

In case you're wondering, Beaver Stadium's capacity for football is 106,572.

Mother Nature is a little early with the Whiteout conditions!! 🏟️🏒❄️ #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/lfvUbUIMuR — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 25, 2026

2) Beanpot is around the corner

For those who don't know, Beanpot is the annual city championship of the four original major programs in the Boston area, and and it often doesn't go the way most fans expect. The teams rotate first-round oppoinents each year and both the semifinals and finals are played at the home of the Boston Bruins, TD Garden. Next Monday, February 2, Boston College will play Harvard, while Boston University will square off against Northeastern. A week later the winners meet in the championship game, played after after the third-place game.

This year the stakes are a little higher than usual as all four teams are trying to move up in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index to make the NCAA Tournament. BC is a bubble team at No, 14, with Harvard at 19, BU at 22 and NU 27th. None can afford a loss, much less two.

3) The Olympics

Yes, the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are finally here, and the NHL will take a break from Feb. 6-25 so many of its players can participate. The women's tournament will start first, with with Team USA opening against Czechia on Feb. 5, followed by Finland on the 7th, Switzerland on the 9th, and then the Group A showdown, Canada on Feb. 10th to set up the medal-round brackets.

Team USA is in Group C for its preliminary round. It will play its first game on Feb. 12 against Latvia, followed by Denmark two days later, and Germany on the 15th. The gold-medal game will be the final event of the Games on Feb. 22, just before the closing ceremonies.

Yes, there will be plenty of hockey to watch in between the curling matches in Italy, but not during the evenings in the U.S. due to the time difference with Europe, giving the college game an extra attention boost during the final games before conference tournaments.

Puck Drop: Monday, January 26, 2026

• Former North Dakota center Brock Nelson is one of the hottest player in the NHL, having scored 13 goals in his past 13 games. That includes his hat trick for Colorado in a 4-1 win at Toronto on Sunday. His first two goals were 1:12 apart in the first period and then he added an empty-netter for his fifth career hat trick. The Avalanche became the fourth team in NHL history with six or fewer regulation losses through 50 games in a season.

• The 12 players nominated for the 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which goes to college hockey's finest citizen, were announced last week.

Jack Blake, Sr., D, Bowling Green

Davis Bone, Sr., F, Johnson & Wales

Kara Goulding, Sr., F, Boston College

James Hagens, So., F, Boston College

Kelly Howe, Sr., F, Hobart and William Smith

Tyler Mahan, Sr., F, RIT

Grace Sadura, Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth

Meg Simon, Sr., F, Middlebury

Jayden Sison, Sr., D, Princeton

Ryan Tattle, Sr., F, Connecticut

Alex Tracy, Sr., F, Minnesota State

Brendan Vettraino, Sr., F, Misericordia

• The recent contract extension for Maine athletic director Jude Killy is through June 2030 and increased his base pay from $250K to $300K with subsequent 4 percent annual increases. Per CollegeAD.com it also includes a bonus if the Black Bears make the Frozen Four in men's or women's hockey, or if men's basketball makes the NCAA Tournament.

• Count the Florida Panthers as the latest team to skate away impressed with former Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini, who is still only 19. Check out this story on Break Away On SI. Then take a look at his latest highlight:

Men’s College Hockey Sunday Scores No Games Scheduled

Women’s College Hockey Sunday Scores WCHA

No. 1 Wisconsin 6, Bemidji State 1

Note: Rankings are from last week's polls. Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

This Week's Men’s College Hockey Schedule Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Non-Conference

Long Island at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT



Thursday, January 29, 2026

AHA

Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET



Friday, January 30, 2026

AHA

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET

Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

RIT at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m. ET

Bentley at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Air Force, 7:05 p.m. MT



Big Ten

No. 2 Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET

No. 1 Michigan at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT



CCHA

No. 20 Minnesota State at Ferris State, 7 p.m.ET

Bemidji State at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

No. 19 Michigan Tech at No. 16 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT

Lake Superior at No. 14 Augustana, 7 p.m. CT



ECAC

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m. ET

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET

Union at No. 10 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

RPI at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET

No. 12 Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 15 Boston College at No. 18 Boston University, NESN 7 p.m. ET

Northeastern at Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

Arizona State at Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at No. 9 Denver, 7 p.m. MT

Miami at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. CT

Omaha at No. 3 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT



Saturday, January 31, 2026

AHA

RIT at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Air Force, 5 p.m. MT

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET

Bentley at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



Big Ten

No. 2 Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State, BTN, 1 p.m. ET

No. 1 Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m. ET

No. 5 Wisconsin at Minnesota, 6 p.m. CT



CCHA

No. 20 Minnesota State at Ferris State, 6 p.m. ET

Bemidji State at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

No. 19 Michigan Tech at No. 16 St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Lake Superior at No. 14 Augustana, 6 p.m. CT



ECAC

No. 12 Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Clarkson, SNY 7 p.m. ET

RPI at No. 10 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 11 Providence at No. 17 Maine, 7 p.m. ET

Merrimack at New Hampshire, NESN, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

Arizona State at Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at No. 9 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

Miami at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m. CT

Omaha at No. 3 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Notre Dame at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT

Stonehill at Vermont, 7:30 p.m. ET



Sunday, February 1, 2026

Hockey East

Massachusetts at UMass Lowell, NESN, 3:30 p.m. ET

This Week's Women’s College Hockey Schedule Thursday, January 29

Hockey East

Holy Cross at Northeastern, 7 p.m. ET



Friday, January 30

AHA

Robert Morris at No. 4 Penn State, 1 p.m. ET

RIT at Lindenwood, 3 p.m. CT

Mercyhurst at Delaware, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

No. 6 Quinnipiac at No. 11 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Princeton at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at Colgate, 6 p.m. ET

Dartmouth at No. 12 Cornell, 6 p.m. ET

No. 10 Yale at Rensselaer, 6 p.m. ET

Brown at Union, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Boston University at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

Providence at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 UConn at New Hampshire, 6 p.m. ET

Maine at Boston College, 6 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Long Island at Franklin Pierce, 3 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Assumption, 4 p.m. ET

Post at Saint Anselm, 7:15 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Saint Michael's, 7:20 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 15 St. Cloud State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 1 Wisconsin at No 3 Minnesota, 6 p.m. CT

No. 13 Minnesota State at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m. ET



Saturday, January 31

AHA

RIT at Lindenwood, 1 p.m. CT

Mercyhurst at Delaware, 2 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at No. 4 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

No. 7 Princeton at No. 11 Clarkson, 2 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 2 p.m. ET

Dartmouth at Colgate, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 12 Cornell, 3 p.m. ET

Brown at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

No. 10 Yale at Union, 3 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Providence at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

Merrimack at Boston University, NESN, 4 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at No. 5 UConn, 6 p.m. ET

No. 8 Northeastern at No. 14 Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Post at Saint Anselm, 1 p.m. ET

Assumption at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Sacred Heart at Saint Michael's, 3 p.m. ET

Long Island at Franklin Pierce, 3 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 3 Minnesota, 2 p.m. CT

No. 15 St. Cloud State at St. Thomas, 2 p.m. CT

No. 13 Minnesota State at Bemidji State, 3 p.m. CT

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth at No. 2 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET



Sunday, February 1

Hockey East

Maine at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET

Hockey Quote of the Day

"My recruiting key: I looked for people first, athletes second. I wanted people with a sound value system as you cannot buy values. You're only as good as your values. I learned early on that you do not put greatness into people, but somehow try to pull it out." Herb Brooks (Minnesota)

the many faces of franchise player macklin celebrini pic.twitter.com/K4vBzLC7OT — alex (@captainrozanov) December 22, 2025