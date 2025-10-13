Wisconsin Holds Firm as Team to Beat in Women's College Hockey: Puck Drop
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team emerged unscathed from the first top-four showdown of the young 2025-26 season by sweeping visiting No. 4 Minnesota Duluth with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.
Three of Wisconsin's goals came on the power play, which was when junior defender Caroline Harvey notched all of her points with a goal and two assists.
There were 18 total penalties, 11 by UMD which led to the Badgers spending 33 minutes of the game with an advantage. Adéla Šapovalivová and Lacey Eden also scored on the power player, while Laney Potter had the lone even-strength goal.
"I know we had a ton of special teams out there, and I think that was huge, the momentum of it as a group," Harvey said. "We were able to get going from pretty early on, and I think that helped a lot with our momentum and carried through the game. We had a bunch of shots, a bunch of chances, and the goalie still played unbelievable."
The Badgers outshot the Bulldogs 54-22, 103-39 for the series. The reigning national champions took the first game of the weekend series on Saturday, 4-3. which accounted for all but two of the goals the Badgers have allowed this season. Overall, Wisconsin (6-0) has outscored opponents 32-5, and outshot them 288-108.
However, UW was without senior All-American Laila Edwards, who suffered a knee injury on Saturday. She was using crutches to move around on Sunday. She expected to undergo medical tests Monday morning, but team officials are saying they believe it's an MCL injury.
Sophomore goaltender Ava McNaughton notched her third shutout of the season, which leads the nation. Overall, UW has already posted four shutouts, which also leads women's hockey.
"The game wasn't perfect on our side for sure, there's a lot of teaching points we can pull out," head coach Mark Johnson said. ' The breakdowns that we did have, she had a couple of really nice saves. Which is good, she was one of those players that looked more comfortable today than she did yesterday."
Wisconsin is unbeaten in its last nine games against top-five opponents.
Puck Drop: Monday, October 13, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Sunday's Scores
MEN
Army 6, Stonehill 1
St. Lawrence 5, Vermont 2
No. 10 North Dakota 5, No. 19 St. Thomas 2
WOMEN
No. 1 Wisconsin 4, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 0
Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Did You Notice?
• The Dane Jackson era at North Dakota got off to a good start as the Fighting Hawks won a pair of games against No. 19 St. Thomas, including a 5-2 victory inside Grand Casino Arena on Sunday. Junior defenseman Jake Livanavage had goal and two assists. Freshmen forwards Cole Reschny and Will Zellers scored their first collegiate goals and both also had an assist. No. 10 UND notched its first home-and-home sweep since Jan. 2-3, 2009 against Bemidji State.
• Take this for what it's worth about former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks:
• This isn't specific to college hockey, but is notable considering its large number of its players from other counties. Illinois' Brad Underwood explained why he goes harder on the international recruiting scene than any coach in college basketball: “They care more,” he said. “The international guys love to play. They aren’t in it for any reason but to compete, win and get better. It makes me better [as a coach], forces me to change, forces me to think differently sometimes. And I’m all for that.” The Illiini have five international players on the basketball roster this season, but it should also be noted that the school has a higher percentage of international students, 14 percent, than any other public institution in the U.S per U.S. News & World Report.
• Predators Goalie Quickly Impressing at NCAA
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 13, 1899: Dartmouth left wing Bob Hall was born in Oak Park, Ill.
October 13, 1930: The NHL approved the move of the Pittsburgh Pirates to Philadelphia, where it was renamed the “Quakers.” The franchise folded after the following season.
October 13, 1947: The first NHL All-Star Game was played with proceeds going to the players’ pension fund. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs hosted a team made up from the league’s other five teams. Hall of Famer Doug Bentley of the Chicago Blackhawks scored the game-winning goal in the 4-3 victory for the NHL All-Stars.
October 13, 1960: United States International right wing Darren Lowe was born in Toronto.
October 13, 1965: Providence defender Paul Cavallini was born in Toronto.
October 13, 1986: Bowling Green center Jon Matsumoto was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
October 13, 1975: Merrimack defenseman Darrel Scoville was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
October 13, 1984: Lake Superior State defenseman Derek Smith was born in Belleville, Ontario.
October 13, 1984: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios scored his first NHL goal as the Montreal Canadiens defeated Pittsburgh 4-3.
October 13, 1998: Former Maine goaltender Mike Dunham made 34 saves as the Nashville Predators notched their first NHL win, 3-2 over the Carolina Hurricanes.
October 13, 2021: Peter Laviolette, out of Westfield State College, won his 647th game as an NHL head coach, to become the winningest American-born head coach in league history.
October 13, 2023: Former Minnesota center Logan Cooley made his NHL debut with the Phoenix Coyotes and had two points. He was still only 18.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Before I was a hockey player, I was a hockey fan.”- Johnny Gaudreau