Wisconsin Women Score 17, Yes in College Hockey, Set Numerous Records: Puck Drop
The No.1 Wisconsin women's hockey team scored 17 goals on Sunday while winning the Guitar Trophy in the Smashville Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase in Nashville.
The 17 goals came from 11 different Badgers against Stonehill. The total set a Wisconsin single-game record and tied the NCAA Division I women’s record set by Harvard against Boston College on Jan. 28, 2003.
The previous program record was 16 against Lindenwood last season. The collegiate women’s record was set by Division III Adrian College in a 19-0 victory over Finlandia on January 20, 2023.
How lopsided was the game? Consider:
• Wisconsin outshot Stonehill 87-20, a team record.
• The Badgers scored just 20 seconds into the game, with Finley McCarthy netting her first of the season. Kirsten Simms, Claire Enright and Lacey Eden all scored over the next three minutes.
• Simms and fellow senior McKayla Zilish both had a hat trick. They were the first three goals Zilisch scored at UW after transferring from Bemidji State, and they all came in the second period. She was the first Wisconsin player to do that since Brooke Ammerman in 2011.
• The Badgers scored nine goals in the second period, another school record: Zilisch, Simms, Laila Edwards, Cassie Hall, Laney Potte rand Kelly Gorbatenkoas. Hall’s second goal was shorthanded
• 15 different players had at least a point for Wisconsin.
Freshman goaltender Rhyah Stewart made her first career start and made 13 saves to get the win.
Eden’s goal was on a power play. She became the ninth Badger to accumulate 200 career points. She also had two goals during Wisconsin's first Smashville game, a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst. Edwards notched her 100th assist on Potter's goal in the second period.
Incidentally, Wisconsin closes out the calendar next weekend with a series at No.2 Ohio State.
• In case you were wondering, the men's record for most goals scored in a game by one team is 22, a record shared by Brown (22-2 in 1952 against Springfield College) and Boston College (22-1 in 1948 vs Fort Devens).
Puck Drop: Monday, October 6, 2025
• Former Harvard defenseman Adam Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve by the New York Rangers due to an upper-body injury suffered during 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The designation means that he'll be out at least 10 games and 24 days.
• Former Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini recorded the 100th point of his NHL career with an assist Saturday night. He reached the milestone in 96 career games..
• Led by a hat trick from Declan Farmer and a two-assist effort from Jack Wallace, Team USA opened preliminary-round play of the 2025 Para Hockey Cup with a 3–1 win over Czechia. Next up, The U.S. will take on China.
Sunday's Scores
WOMEN
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
No. 1 Wisconsin 17, Stonehill 2
Non-Conference
Merrimack 4, Assumption 1
New Hampshire 4, No. 11 Brown 1
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Monday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
This Date in Hockey History:
December 1, 1916: More than 30 women tried out for the first Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team.
December 1, 1924: The Boston Bruins won the first NHL game played in the United States, defeating fellow expansion team Montreal Maroons 2-1 at Boston Arena. Smokey Harris and Carson Cooper scored for the home team.
December 1, 1930: The NHL dropped its 20 minute slashing-about-the-head penalty.
December 1, 1951: Denver center Rick Bragnalo was born in Fort William, Ontario.
December 1, 1962: Illinois-Chicago right wing Ray Staszak was born in Philadelphia.
December 1, 1971: Minnesota defenseman Chris McAlpine was born in Roseville, Minn.
December 1, 1974: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched his 50th NHL shutout as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the visiting Minnesota North Stars 3-0.
December 1, 1979: St. Cloud State left wing Ryan Malone, who went on to play 647 NHL games, was born in Pittsburgh.
December 1, 1987: Hall of Fame coach and general manager Punch Imlach died in Toronto from a heart attack. He was 69.
December 1, 1988: Former Clarkson right wing Dave Taylor scored a hat trick that hardly anyone noticed because Wayne Gretzky had five assists and Bernie Nichols scored two goals and had a team-record six assists. Los Angeles defeated Toronto 9-3.
December 1, 1991: Providence center Noel Acciari was born in Johnston, R.I.
December 1, 1992: Former Wisconsin left wing Tony Granato and former Minnesota center Corey Millen both had two goals and two assists as the Los Angeles Kings won a neutral-site game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Milwaukee, Wisc.
December 1, 1993: Lowell center Joseph Gambardella was born in Staten Island, N.Y.
December 1, 1994: Colorado College defenseman Gustav Olofsson was born in Boras, Sweden.
December 1, 1994: Lowell left wing C.J. Smith was born in Des Moines, Iowa.
December 1, 1995: Phil Housley of the Calgary Flames became the seventh defenseman in NHL history to score 900 career points. He went to finish with 1,232 points, most among American defensemen, and fourth overall.
December 1, 1996: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch had a goal and assist for his 600th career NHL point. However, Wayne Gretzky had a goal and an assist to become the first player to reach 3,000 points in the regular season and playoffs combined. The Rangers beat the Canadiens 6-2.
December 1, 2001: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched his 350th NHL win. The 6-4 victory in Edmonton was also No. 146 with Dallas, breaking the franchise record previously held by North Stars goaltender Cesare Maniago.
December 1, 2022: Former Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight earned his 30th win in only his 49th game, setting a Florida Panthers record.
Hockey Quote of the Day
He’ll be the best goalie in the business. I’ve been watching [Frank] Brimsek, and he’s got everything.”- Art Ross to the Toronto Star
