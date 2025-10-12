Predators Goalie Quickly Impressing at NCAA
The Nashville Predators landed an excellent addition to their prospect pipeline with the selection of goaltender Jack Ivankovic in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft. The 58th overall pick at the most recent draft was a top goalie prospect in his class, and was a highly recruited player in the NCAA before committing to the University of Michigan.
The freshman goalie has played just a handful of games for the Michigan Wolverines, but he’s quickly impressing his teammates, the NCAA and the Predators organization.
Ivankovic has gotten the start in the team’s first four games, and he looks like a seasoned veteran for the Wolverines. He and the team are 4-0, sweeping Mercyhurst in their opening two games and then defeating a rock-solid Providence College team in back-to-back contests. In addition, he’s recorded an outstanding 0.75 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage to begin his freshman year.
In four games, Ivankovic has allowed just three goals. In just his second start of the season, he recorded an 11-save shutout against Mercyhurt, the first shutout of his NCAA career.
Undersized, but Perfectly Positioned
The knock against Ivankovic ahead of this past draft was that he is undersized, especially compared to the elite goalies in the NHL currently. The 5’11, 170 pound is certainly a departure from the likes of Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets or Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, two goalies at least 6’6 in height and massive in between the pipes.
Despite being considered a smaller puck-stopper, he makes up for it with sound and consistent positioning toward the puck. He might not be able to take up the entirety of the net, but he is always square to the shooter and sharp on his angles. He takes advantage of his positioning constantly in net, and it’s been on display in each of his first four starts.
The Providence Friars experienced this on back-to-back nights. They launched 43 shots on goal over their two contests, but managed to get just two goals behind the talented freshman.
The start to his NCAA career is exactly what the University of Michigan envisioned for Ivankovic. Despite having criticisms against him, the Predators’ prospect is off to a red-hot start with the Wolverines. It’s giving both his collegiate and NHL team even more hope and optimism that he can continue rising and work his way up to becoming an NHL goaltender in the near future.
